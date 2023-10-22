Itaewon Street 7802 Orangethorpe Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Itaewon Street is a newly conceived Asian-American fusion restaurant. We provide a variety of cuisines to choose from including but not limited to Korean, Japanese, American and Asian-American fusion foods. We have a full bar and 20 draft selections with all your favorite local craft, domestic and imported beers.
Location
7802 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eko Karaoke Lounge - 6920 BEACH BLVD UNIT K223
No Reviews
6920 BEACH BLVD UNIT K223 BUENA PARK, CA 90621
View restaurant
ATOYUBU - 7041 Western Ave Unit B
No Reviews
7041 Western Ave Unit B Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurant
Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park - 6681 Beach Blvd. #570
No Reviews
6681 Beach Blvd. #570 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurant
SoCal Wings Buena Park NEW - 7941 Beach Blvd Ste E
No Reviews
7941 Beach Blvd Ste E Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Buena Park
Paris Baguette - 2512-FR - Buena Park
4.4 • 579
5307 Beach Blvd #108 Buena Park, CA 90621
View restaurant