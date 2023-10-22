FOOD

STARTERS

CHILI CHEESE CURLY FRIES
$15.00
ESCARGOT
$30.00
FRENCH FRIES
$7.00
ITAEWON CALAMARI
$28.00
KOREAN BEEF TARTARE
$35.00
SALMON SASHIMI SALAD
$19.00Out of stock
SHRIMP TOAST
$25.00
SPICY TUNA SALAD
$21.00Out of stock
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$8.00
TUNA SASHIMI SALAD
$20.00Out of stock
UNAGI & AVOCADO SALAD
$23.00Out of stock

AMERICAN FUSION

BACON PIZZA
$20.00
CHEESEBURGER
$18.00
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
$21.00
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$18.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA
$18.00
SPAGHETTI ALFREDO
$23.00
SPAGHETTI RAGU
$23.00
TACO TRIO
$22.00
TOMATO PASTA
$23.00
TRUFFLE BURGER
$18.00
VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
$18.00

KOREAN FUSION

ASSORTED KEBABS
$28.00
BRAISED PIGS FEET
$38.00
CARBONARA RICE CAKE
$27.00
CLAM STEW
$20.00
FISH CAKE STEW
$25.00
FRIED FLOUNDER
$25.00
FRIED SHRIMP
$28.00
GRILLED OCTOPUS LEGS
$34.00
GRILLED POLLACK ROE
$25.00
MUSSEL STEW
$20.00
NAGASAKI SEAFOOD STEW
$28.00
PORK BELLY WRAPS
$40.00
PORK KATSU
$22.00
SPICY SEAFOOD STEW
$26.00
SPICY CHICKEN FEET
$28.00
SPICY CONCH W/ NOODLES
$30.00
SPICY ESCARGOT W/ NOODLES
$28.00
SPICY RICE CAKE
$25.00
STIR-FRIED BRISKET & SPROUTS
$32.00
STIR-FRIED PORK BELLY & KIMCHI
$30.00
STIR-FRIED PORK JOWL & VEGETABLES
$35.00
SWEET & SOUR CRISPY PORK
$30.00
EXTRA SOBA NOODLES
$3.00

KFC

HALF & HALF WHOLE CHICKEN
$34.00
ORIGINAL WHOLE CHICKEN
$30.00
SOY WHOLE CHICKEN
$32.00
SPICY WHOLE CHICKEN
$32.00
SWEET WHOLE CHICKEN
$32.00
WINGS
$20.00

JAPANESE

BLUEFIN TUNA DON
$34.00
DRAGON ROLL
$22.00
FIRE CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL
$28.00
GREEN DRAGON ROLL
$24.00
LOVE DRAGON ROLL
$24.00
OMAKASE 1
$58.00
OMAKASE 2
$71.00
OMAKASE 3
$85.00
RED DRAGON ROLL
$22.00
SALMON DON
$32.00
TIGER DRAGON ROLL
$25.00
TORO DON
$38.00
UNAGI DON
$34.00
WHITE DRAGON ROLL
$28.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE
$4.50
COCONUT
$4.50
COFFEE
$4.50
GREEN TEA
$4.50
MANGO
$4.50
RASPBERRY
$4.50
THAI TEA
$4.50
VANILLA
$4.50

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

COKE
$3.00
COKE ZERO
$3.00
CRANBERRY JUICE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
FIJI
$3.00
ICED TEA
$3.00
LEMONADE
$3.00
ORANGE JUICE
$3.00
PERRIER
$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
GINGER ALE
$3.00

1 CENT BEER PROMOTION

805
$0.01
HEINEKEN
$0.01
COORS LIGHT
$0.01
CORONA EXTRA
$0.01
MODELO NEGRA
$0.01
BUD LIGHT
$0.01
BUDWEISER
$0.01
DOS EQUIS
$0.01
TERRA
$0.01
CASS
$0.01
KLOUD
$0.01

VODKA

HOUSE VODKA
$7.00
TITOS
$9.00
KETEL ONE
$9.00
GREY GOOSE
$10.00
GREY GOOSE BOTTLE
$140.00

GIN

HOUSE GIN
$7.00
BEEFEATER
$8.00
HENDRICKS
$11.00
EMPRESS 1908
$11.00

RUM

HOUSE RUM
$7.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$8.00
MALIBU COCONUT
$8.00
FACUNDO NEO
$10.00
PLANTATION 3 STARS WHITE
$10.00
PLANTATION ORIGINAL DARK
$10.00
PLANTATION PINEAPPLE
$10.00

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA
$7.00
PATRON SILVER
$12.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$12.00
DON JULIO 70
$18.00
PATRON BOTTLE
$180.00
CASAMIGOS BOTTLE
$200.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON/SCOTCH

CHIVAS REGAL
$10.00
CROWN ROYAL
$9.00
FIREBALL
$8.00
GLENLIVET 18
$28.00
GLENLIVET 18 BOTTLE
$320.00
HOUSE WHISKEY
$7.00
JACK DANIELS BLACK
$8.00
JAMESON
$9.00
JAMESON BOTTLE
$130.00
JIM BEAM
$9.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$11.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK BOTTLE
$170.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
$30.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE BOTTLE
$350.00
MACALLAN 12
$19.00
MACALLAN 12 BOTTLE
$220.00
MAKERS MARK
$10.00
SKREWBALL
$8.00
TOKI
$10.00
WOODFORD RESERVE
$12.00

COGNAC/CORDIALS

HENNESSEY VS
$11.00
REMY MARTIN VSOP
$12.00
MIDORI
$9.00
AMARETTO
$7.00
DISARONNO
$10.00