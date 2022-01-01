Norwalk restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
10968 rosecrans ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Plato Asada
|$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
|Sope Asada
|$3.69
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
|Taco Asada
|$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
14133 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk
Krak Boba
11005 Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Strawberry Gon' Bananas
|$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
|Jasmine Ice Tea
|$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
|Krak Signature Milk Tea
|$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
