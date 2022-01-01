Norwalk restaurants you'll love

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Norwalk

Norwalk's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Norwalk restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

10968 rosecrans ave, Norwalk

Avg 2.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plato Asada$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
Sope Asada$3.69
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

14133 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk

Avg 4.2 (157 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Krak Boba image

 

Krak Boba

11005 Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Gon' Bananas$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
Jasmine Ice Tea$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
More about Krak Boba
Krak Boba image

 

Krak Boba

11005 Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmine Ice Tea$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
Krak Coffee$4.75
Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder
Strawberry Gon' Bananas$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
More about Krak Boba

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norwalk

Thai Tea

Cookies

Brulee

Map

More near Norwalk to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston