Whittier restaurants you'll love

Whittier restaurants
Toast
  • Whittier

Whittier's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Whittier restaurants

The Nixon Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

The Nixon Steakhouse

13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 4.4 (383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
“El Lomo” Steak Sandwich$21.00
Nixon Burger$17.00
Potato Gratin$10.00
Alondras image

 

Alondras

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
12 Wings$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
California Grill image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Favorite$19.97
Blackened chicken breast, bowtie pasta, garlic, fresh basil and parmesan cheese in a light tomato cream sauce.
Buffalo Wings$14.16
Our own hot-n-spicy chicken wings & drummettes served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
The 6740 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos
Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
Baja Cauliflower Taco$3.75
Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.
Mr. Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mr. Sandwich

13011 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich
"The Izzo" Turkey and Bacon Club$9.85
Chicken Caeser Salad Sandwich$9.85
Yoshiharu Ramen image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER

Avg 4.5 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV1$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic pasted, topped with green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots, pork chashu and sesame seeds
Marie Callender's Whittier image

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
French Apple$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Imli image

 

Imli

7014 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Indian Prix Fixe [Serves 2]
Your Choice of Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) or Paneer Makhani (V - Soft Indian Cheese) served with Steamed Basmati Rice, Mixed Vegetable Kachumber, Pickled Onions
Shrimp Moilee Meal$17.00
A rich, mildly spiced coconut based curry from Southern India with turmeric infused shrimp, fried curry leaf and cherry tomato.
[Sides]
Side #1 Pineapple Kachumber - Diced fresh Pineapple, Red Onions, Radish and Cucumber in a lemon-cilantro dressing, grated coconut & Side #2 Rice - Steamed Basmati rice (ask for a free drizzle of our Imli™ homestyle ghee on the rice)
Rocky Cola Cafe image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Rocky Cola Cafe

6757 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.2 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos N Miches image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos N Miches

11125 S First Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (924 reviews)
Takeout
Toast Whittier image

 

Toast Whittier

11119 1st Avenue, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House image

 

z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House

6502 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Xtra Cheese

16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Taco (8x10)$19.99
Carne asada, red onion, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno, radishes. Topped with fresh cilantro, creamy cilantro sauce. Fresh lime on the side.
Birria (8x10)$19.99
Shredded Birria beef, onions, cilantro. Served with consomme on the side to dip it in.
Garlic Bread Cheese Dip$7.99
8 mini garlic rolls with baked mixed cheese in the middle.
ZAlondra's image

 

ZAlondra's

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 -Wing Combo$10.00
4oz. Sauce Togo$1.00
16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Nevera Juice Bar - Whittier image

 

Nevera Juice Bar - Whittier

11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Green Leaf Cafe

7203 Greenleaf Ave Suite A, Whitter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Parlor Bar

14226 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Crazy Matt's Famous BBQ

8017 Norwalk Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La Casita Olvera - Whittier

16258 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
