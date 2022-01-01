Whittier restaurants you'll love

A rich, mildly spiced coconut based curry from Southern India with turmeric infused shrimp, fried curry leaf and cherry tomato.

[Sides]

Side #1 Pineapple Kachumber - Diced fresh Pineapple, Red Onions, Radish and Cucumber in a lemon-cilantro dressing, grated coconut & Side #2 Rice - Steamed Basmati rice (ask for a free drizzle of our Imli™ homestyle ghee on the rice)

