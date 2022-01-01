Whittier restaurants you'll love
Whittier's top cuisines
Must-try Whittier restaurants
More about The Nixon Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS
The Nixon Steakhouse
13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier
|Popular items
|“El Lomo” Steak Sandwich
|$21.00
|Nixon Burger
|$17.00
|Potato Gratin
|$10.00
More about Alondras
Alondras
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier
|Popular items
|16" The Godfather
|$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
|6 - Wing Combo
|$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
|12 Wings
|$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
More about California Grill
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Chef's Favorite
|$19.97
Blackened chicken breast, bowtie pasta, garlic, fresh basil and parmesan cheese in a light tomato cream sauce.
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.16
Our own hot-n-spicy chicken wings & drummettes served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The 6740
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Nachos
Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
|Baja Cauliflower Taco
|$3.75
Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.
More about Mr. Sandwich
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mr. Sandwich
13011 Philadelphia St, Whittier
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|"The Izzo" Turkey and Bacon Club
|$9.85
|Chicken Caeser Salad Sandwich
|$9.85
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER
|Popular items
|Vegetable Ramen
|$14.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
|Spicy Miso LV1
|$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Shoyu
|$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic pasted, topped with green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots, pork chashu and sesame seeds
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Popular items
|Apple
|$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
|French Apple
|$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
|Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE
|$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Imli
Imli
7014 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Classic Indian Prix Fixe [Serves 2]
Your Choice of Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) or Paneer Makhani (V - Soft Indian Cheese) served with Steamed Basmati Rice, Mixed Vegetable Kachumber, Pickled Onions
|Shrimp Moilee Meal
|$17.00
A rich, mildly spiced coconut based curry from Southern India with turmeric infused shrimp, fried curry leaf and cherry tomato.
[Sides]
Side #1 Pineapple Kachumber - Diced fresh Pineapple, Red Onions, Radish and Cucumber in a lemon-cilantro dressing, grated coconut & Side #2 Rice - Steamed Basmati rice (ask for a free drizzle of our Imli™ homestyle ghee on the rice)
More about Rocky Cola Cafe
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Rocky Cola Cafe
6757 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.99
2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
More about Xtra Cheese
PIZZA
Xtra Cheese
16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier
|Popular items
|Street Taco (8x10)
|$19.99
Carne asada, red onion, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno, radishes. Topped with fresh cilantro, creamy cilantro sauce. Fresh lime on the side.
|Birria (8x10)
|$19.99
Shredded Birria beef, onions, cilantro. Served with consomme on the side to dip it in.
|Garlic Bread Cheese Dip
|$7.99
8 mini garlic rolls with baked mixed cheese in the middle.
More about ZAlondra's
ZAlondra's
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier
|Popular items
|6 -Wing Combo
|$10.00
|4oz. Sauce Togo
|$1.00
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
More about Nevera Juice Bar - Whittier
Nevera Juice Bar - Whittier
11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier
More about Green Leaf Cafe
Green Leaf Cafe
7203 Greenleaf Ave Suite A, Whitter
More about Parlor Bar
Parlor Bar
14226 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
More about Crazy Matt's Famous BBQ
Crazy Matt's Famous BBQ
8017 Norwalk Blvd, Whittier
More about La Casita Olvera - Whittier
La Casita Olvera - Whittier
16258 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier