Providence Bakehouse

review star

No reviews yet

13002 Philadelphia st

Whittier, CA 90601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Café De Olla

Café De Olla

$5.00

Mexican brewed coffee made with our special blend of dark cane sugar, cinnamon and clove. Can be served as a latte or over Ice!

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Buttery Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing! (No nuts or raisins )

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$5.55

Filled with house made vanilla pastry cream and fresh available market fruit.

Drinks ☕️🫖🥤

Signature Latte ☕️

Café De Olla

Café De Olla

$5.00

Mexican brewed coffee made with our special blend of dark cane sugar, cinnamon and clove. Can be served as a latte or over Ice!

Bottled Café De Olla Concentrate

$15.00+

If you love our Café De Olla you will love our “Take Home” bottle to make your own coffee at home!

Classic Coffee Drinks ☕️

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Sugar Free Caramel

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Caffe Americano

$4.95

Brewed espresso with hot or cold water. Similar in strength as drip coffee.

Plain Latte

$5.00

A plain latte with no sweetener

Shot of Espresso

$3.00

Non Coffee Drinks 🧋🫖

Hot Chocolate 🍫

$4.75

Made with Mexican Ibarra Chocolate with hints of cinnamon and bitter sweet chocolate. (Plant based friendly!)

Honey Oat Latte 🍯

$5.00

Made with steamed oat milk and organic raw honey.

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

Made with steamed milk and Turmeric and lightly sweetened.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Thai Tea Latte

$5.00

Organic Hot Tea 🫖

$4.75

Italian Sodas 🥤

Strawberries and Cream Italian Soda 🍓

$4.95

Blood Orange Italian Soda 🍊

$4.95

Passion Fruit Italian Soda 🍈

$4.95

Guava Italian Soda🍈

$4.95

Pineapple Italian Soda 🍍

$5.00
Spa Water Italian Soda

Spa Water Italian Soda

$4.95

Bottled 🧃

Perrier Soda Water 🫧

$4.00

Alkaline Essentia Water 💦

$4.00

Organic Whole Milk 🥛🧃

$2.00

Baked Goods 🥐

Croissants 🥐

Bacon & Cheddar Cronut

Bacon & Cheddar Cronut

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Jalapeño & Cheese Croissant

$6.95Out of stock

A warm flaky croissant with out house made jalapeño and cream cheese spread with chunky mozzarella medallions.

Guayabito

Guayabito

$5.45

Our original named “Guayabito” croissant is filled with guava and cream cheese. A crowd favorite!

Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$5.45Out of stock

A croissant filled with Nutella swirls.

🍫 Chocolate Croissant

🍫 Chocolate Croissant

$5.45Out of stock

Made with Mexican chocolate bar “Carlos V” An explosion of dark chocolate with a hints of cinnamon.

Nutella Cronut

Nutella Cronut

$5.45Out of stock

A baked Croissant doughnut filled with a delicious filling.

Raspberry Cronut Danish

Raspberry Cronut Danish

$5.45Out of stock

Flaky buttery croissant filled with cream cheese and raspberry curd and topped off with fresh raspberries.

Brunch Egg Croissant

$7.95Out of stock

Brunch sandwich croissant with egg, ham, bacon and cheese

Teacakes 🥮

Strawberry Cream Cheese Teacake

$4.75Out of stock

A soft buttery cake with swirls of strawberry and cream cheese

Blueberry Teacake

Blueberry Teacake

$4.75Out of stock

A soft buttery cake with swirls of blueberry compote.

Peach Cobbler TeaCake

Peach Cobbler TeaCake

$4.75Out of stock

A soft buttery cake peach slices. Tastes like a peach cobbler!

Apple Cobbler Teacake

Apple Cobbler Teacake

$4.75Out of stock

A butter cake with flavors of apple cobbler !

Raspberry & Pastry Cream Teacake

Raspberry & Pastry Cream Teacake

$5.25

Lemon Curd Bundt

$4.95Out of stock

Our Buttery Teacake filled with Lemon Curd

Chocolate Raspberry Curd Bundt

Chocolate Raspberry Curd Bundt

$4.95Out of stock

Our chocolate Bundt cake filled with Raspberry curd

Carrot Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing!

Cherry Cobbler TeaCake

Cherry Cobbler TeaCake

$4.75Out of stock

Vol-Au-Vents🍓

Strawberry Vol-Au-Vant

Strawberry Vol-Au-Vant

$5.75Out of stock

Blueberry Val-Au-Vant

$5.75Out of stock

Market Fruit & Pastry Cream

$5.95Out of stock

A golden flaky puff pastry filled with strawberry preserves and topped off with vanilla pastry cream and fruit.

Large Cookies 🍪

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$4.95

Chocolate Chip with *Walnuts (Plant-Based Friendly) 🌱

Sugar Cookies

$4.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.95

Sprinkle Cookies

$4.95Out of stock

Buns 🌀

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Buttery Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing! (No nuts or raisins )

Cakes By The Slice 🍰

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.75Out of stock

Pre Packaged Goods 🍪

Palmiers

Palmiers

$5.95Out of stock
Sprinkle Cookies

Sprinkle Cookies

$7.75Out of stock
Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookies

$7.75Out of stock

Made with seasonal colors

Red Velvet Cookies

Red Velvet Cookies

$7.75Out of stock

With white and dark chocolate chips

Carrot Cake Madeline’s

Carrot Cake Madeline’s

$5.95Out of stock

A butter Madeline cake dipped in chocolate fudge (3 in a package)

Desserts 🍰

Cheesecakes

Basque Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Basque Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is topped off with Strawberry Curd and fresh Strawberries.

Raspberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese topped off with Raspberry Curd and fresh Raspberries.

Café De Olla Cheescake

Café De Olla Cheescake

$7.95Out of stock

This Cheesecake features our house made “Café De Olla.” If you like coffee flavored desserts than this cheesecake is for you!

Oreo Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese topped off with Cream and crushed Oreos.

Turtle Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.95

Brownie Cheescake 🍫

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Cheesecakes

Dark Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake

$5.95

Dark chocolate dipped cheescake

White Chocolate Hazelnut Dipped Cheesecake

$5.95

What chocolate dipped cheesecake with hazelnut crunch.

Ruby Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Dipped in “Ruby Callebaut Chocolate”

Tarts 🥧

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$5.55

Filled with house made vanilla pastry cream and fresh available market fruit.

Dessert Cups 🍮

Tiramisu ☕️

Tiramisu ☕️

$5.25
Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$4.95Out of stock
Pot De Crème

Pot De Crème

$4.95Out of stock

Raspberry Mousse Cups

$5.25
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.25Out of stock

Florentines

Florentine Tart

Florentine Tart

$6.25Out of stock

A beautiful Florentine hand made Florentine shell filled with sponge cake, pastry cream and fruit. *Contains nuts in the florentine shell

48 Hour Pre-Orders 🗓️

Cheesecakes 🍰

Our specialty artisan cheesecakes are made in house and have a 48 hour process.

Basque Cheesecake

$48.00

(48 Hour Pre-Order) The Basque Cheesecake originates from La Viña, a cafe in the resort town of San Sebastian in the Basque region of Spain. This cheesecake has a burnt-carmilized outer layer with a creamy custard flavored texture and no crust. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$48.00

(48 Hour Pre-Order ) This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order.

Café De Olla

$48.00

( 48 Hour Pre Order) This Cheesecake features our house made “Café De Olla.” If you like coffee flavored desserts than this cheesecake is for you! * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

Raspberry Mascarpone

$50.00

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese topped off with Raspberry Curd and fresh Raspberries. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

🍓Strawberry Mascarpone

$50.00

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese topped of with strawberry curd and fresh strawberries. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

Crème Brûlée

$50.00

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture And topped off with our crème brûlée filling and torched to perfection. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

Guava Mascarpone Cheesecake

$48.00

This Artisan cheesecake has a creamy fluffy texture and is made with Mascarpone cheese and Guava. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

🍓 Strawberry Basque Cheesecake

$50.00

This Artisan cheesecake has a cream fluffy texture and is topped of with strawberry curd and fresh strawberries. * Please note this is a 48 hour pre order

6-Pack Croissants 🥐

Butter Croissants

$25.00

Guava & Cream cheese

$25.00

Chocolate Croissants

$25.00

Nutella Croissants

$25.00

6-Pack Cinnamon Rolls 🌀

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Buttery Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing! (No nuts or raisins )

6-Pack Cronuts

Nutella

$25.00

Dulce de Leche

$25.00

Raspberry

$25.00

Blueberry

$25.00

Mix Variety

$25.00

9’’ Tart 🍓🥝🫐

Seasonal Fruit Tart

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$38.00

Chiffon Sponge Cake 🍰

Strawberry Mousse

$35.00

Mango Mousse

$35.00

Capuchino Mousse

$35.00

Chocolate Truffle Mousse

$35.00

Charcuterie Boxes 🧀 🍇

Charcuterie For Pre-Order

Charcuterie For Pre-Order

$12.00+

Dessert Cups

Tiramisu

$5.75

Cakes

Chocolate Marble Bundt Cake 9 inch

$35.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a Micro-Bakery in Uptown WHITTIER! Located inside the Whittier Brewing Company. We specialize in Croissants, Pastries, cheesecakes and coffee! 13002 Philadelphia St. Wed-Friday 4pm-8:30pm Sat 12pm-8:30 Sun 12:00-7pm Closed Mon-Tue

Location

13002 Philadelphia st, Whittier, CA 90601

Directions

