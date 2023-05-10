Providence Bakehouse
All hours
Call for Open Hours
We are a Micro-Bakery in Uptown WHITTIER! Located inside the Whittier Brewing Company. We specialize in Croissants, Pastries, cheesecakes and coffee! 13002 Philadelphia St. Wed-Friday 4pm-8:30pm Sat 12pm-8:30 Sun 12:00-7pm Closed Mon-Tue
13002 Philadelphia st, Whittier, CA 90601
