American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

The 6740

795 Reviews

$$

6740 Greenleaf Ave

Whittier, CA 90601

Popular Items

10 Wings
Chicken Taco
Basket of Fries

Wings

Our wings in our housemade 6740 wing sauce.
$17.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

The 6740 Burger

$15.00

Our house burger with tomato, red onion, lettuce and our homemade chipotle mayo, Served on a wheat bun with your choice of fries or side salad.

$18.50

Our burger with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon and topped with our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun. Served with fries or side salad. Brainchild of our beloved Naz.

$18.50

Our burger topped with crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce on our wheat bun served with fries or a salad.

$18.50

Our house burger with tomato, red onion, lettuce, our homemade chipotle mayo and roasted garlic cloves. Served on a wheat bun with your choice of fries or side salad.

$17.50

Our DIY chicken breast sandwich. Served with tomato, red onion, lettuce with a choice of our honey-lime sauce, bbq sauce, housemate honey mustard or our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun served with fries or side salad. Want more choices? you can switch from chicken to any of the available proteins, some at an additional charge.

$19.50

Your choice of burger or chicken with grilled mushrooms and red onion, melted cheddar cheese, housemade honey-mustard sauce on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread with your choice of fries or side salad.

D-22 Burger

$21.50

Our burger with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon and topped with our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun. Served with fries or side salad. Brainchild of our beloved Naz.

BLTS

$15.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato AND Sprouts. with our housemade chipotle mayo on your choice of bread served with fries or a green salad.

Grilled Cheese

$10.50
$15.50

Cucumber, arugula, tomato, pickle, red onion, sprouts, mustard + vegan mayo on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with fries or salad.

Notta Dodger Dog

$6.00

Our grilled Hot Dog with your choice of available condiments.

Frenchman Hot Link

$7.50

More

$3.75

Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Don't ask us our secret for our fries, 'cuz we aint too sure ourselves.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Beer Battered Cod topped with cabbage, cilantro, onions and our houemade crema. Served with green Salsa on the side

$3.75

Our housemade Beer Battered Shrimp with cabbage cilantro, onions and topped with our own spicy crema. Served with a side of salsa

Black Beans

$4.00

BLTS

$15.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato AND Sprouts. with our housemade chipotle mayo on your choice of bread served with fries or a green salad.

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

$9.00

Cauliflower bites, fried in our housemade vegan beer-batter, served with our 6740 wing sauce, ranch, carrots and celery sticks.

$17.50

Housemade breaded and fried chicken breast strips served with fries, with ranch and bbq dipping sauce.

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Fresh housefried tortilla chips and our salsa verde.

$17.50

Beer-battered cod fillets served with fries and our housemade tartar sauce on the side.

Grilled Herb Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables + Cheese

$9.00

Menudo

$9.00
$13.50

Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.

$6.00

Flour tortliia filled with melted cheddar and jack cheese with our housemade green salsa on the side.

$3.75

Our vegan al pastor taco. perfectly seasoned non-GMO meat substitute served with cilantro and onion and our housemade salsa verde on the side.

$17.50

Grilled onions, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, black beans and chicken on a bed of our turmeric rice. Topped with teriyaki.

$15.50

Cucumber, arugula, tomato, pickle, red onion, sprouts, mustard + vegan mayo on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with fries or salad.

Notta Dodger Dog

$6.00

Our grilled Hot Dog with your choice of available condiments.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local pub and eatery celebrating over 25 years in Whittier, California with community, friends and family.

Website

Location

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601

Directions

