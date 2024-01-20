Kalefornia Love LA 14212 Whittier Boulevard
14212 Whittier Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Build Your Own Poke
- Medium Bowl$13.00
Choice of 2 proteins, choice of toppings
- Large Bowl$16.00
Choice of 4 proteins, choice of toppings
- Chicken Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, chicken, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red cabbage. Estimated calories 760
- Ceviche Bowl$13.00
Octopus, albacore, scallops, onion, tomatoes, and hint of lemon and cilantro. Estimated calories 285
- Tofu Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, tofu, cucumber, tomato, carrots, and red cabbage. Estimated calories 570
- Poke Tartare$10.00
White rice, avocado, tuna, wonton strips, spicy mayo, and creamy cilantro on the side. Estimated calories 581 per serving
- Spicy Poke Tartare$13.00
Spicy tuna, red cabbage, avocado, cucumbers, green onions, and lemon. Estimated calories 690
Sandwiches & Wraps
- C.R.E.A.M$9.50
Egg sandwich. Freshly made egg salad spread topped with green onion and parsley. Estimated calories-550
- The G.O.A.T$10.00
BLT sandwich. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, turkey, and onion. Estimated calories -760
- Retro V$9.00
Veggie sandwich. Bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded carrots, and hummus. Estimated calories-266
- The Plug$11.00
Chicken sandwich. Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and onion. Estimated calories-515
- Grilled Cheese with Ham$7.50
Crispy grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of bread with melted American, provolone cheese, and black forest ham. Estimated calories-560
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Crispy grilled cheese with your choice of bread, with melted American and provolone cheese. Estimated calories-500
- Benjamin$15.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and avocado with a delicious cream cheese spread. Estimated calories-400
- The Monroe$12.00
Beyond Meat chicken strip sandwich, with vegan coleslaw and ranch, topped with onions and tomatoes and your choice of bread estimated calories-580
- The Blvd$12.00
Chicken with light teriyaki glaze, with red cabbage, cucumber, onions, and shredded carrots with a side of zesty dipping sauce. Estimated calories-700
- The Hulk$10.50
Chicken panini sandwich with spinach greens, tomato, onions, and cheese, topped with our special pesto sauce. Estimated calories-631
- The 5-Points Panini$13.50
Toasted ciabatta bread with our homemade spicy marinara sauce with grilled chicken, fresh provolone cheese, spinach, and zucchini. Estimated calories-560
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$8.50
Grilled cheese with provolone cheese and our homemade pesto sauce. Estimated calories-450
- The Benjamin Wrap$15.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and avocado with a delicious cream cheese spread. Estimated calories -410
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$17.00
Grilled ahi tuna, grilled onions, tartar sauce, fresh spinach, and ciabatta. Estimated calories-650
- KL Shrimp Wrap$15.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned, green leaf lettuce, house guacamole, quest fresco, and red salsa. Estimated calories-386
- Pinkoy Sandwich$18.00
Pink oyster mushroom, sauteed buffalo sauce, and vegan ranch with coleslaw, pickled onions all paired on ciabatta bread
- The Goodfella$20.00
Kalefornia love style philly cheesesteak sandwich, make it vegan with our lion's made mushrooms or switch it to our high end waygu meat for an aditional cost. Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, steak style grilled panini sandwich, vegan cheese or
Salads
- The Big C$10.50
Classic caesar salad with romain lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and tossed in Caesar dressing. Estimated calories-470, chicken added-508
- The K Love$12.50
Asian chicken salad. Romain lettuce, chicken, shredded cabbage, baby greens, carrots, bell peppers, and mandarin oranges with sesame dressing. Estimated calories-554
- West Coast CKN$13.00
Chicken salad. Romain lettuce, Chicken, corn, tomato, and avocado. Choice of dressing. Estimated calories-491
- Veggie Pasta Salad$8.00
Veggie pasta salad made with vegan pesto sauce, topped with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onion. Estimated calories-317
- Laker Salad$10.50
Veggie salad. Romain lettuce, baby greens, cucumber, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, and green onions with choice of dressing. Salad seed toppers. Estimated calories-137
Breakfast
- Egg White Sandwich$10.00
Choice of bread or wrap, Egg white avocado and provolone breakfast sandwich. Estimated calories-410
- Ham and Egg Sandwich$9.00
Black forest ham and egg sandwich with American cheese and your choice of bread. Estimated calories-347
- Sausage and Egg Sandwich$10.00
Turkey sausage or vegan sausage and egg sandwich with American cheese and your choice of bread. Estimated calories-779
- Avocado Toast$9.00
Avocado spread, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro, and rye bread. Estimated calories-195
- Strawberry Bagel$7.50
Your choice of bagel with strawberry cream cheese topped with freshly cut strawberries. Estimated calories-430
- Blueberry Bagel$7.50
Blueberry cream cheese spread, sprinkled with fresh blueberries, and your choice of bagel. Estimated calories-250
- Peanut Butter and Banana Bagel$7.50
Gluten free all natural peanut butter spread topped with sliced banana, sprinkled with chia seeds and your choice of bagel estimated calories-682
- Avocado Bagel$9.00
Hummus spread, avocado, sprinkled with pumpkin seeds, chili flakes, and sprouts and your choice of bagel. Estimated calories-410
- Breakfast Bagel$13.00
Egg, avocado, cheese, and ham with your choice of bagel. Estimated calories-600
- Salmon Bagel$14.00
Salmon, avocado, egg, and cream cheese spread with your choice of bagel. Estimated calories-437
- Peanut Butter and Fruit Toast$7.00
Natural peanut butter spread, banana, and apple slices on a warm toast with your choice of bread. Estimated calories 342
- Tofu Bagel$9.50
Your choice of bagel served with tofu and pickled veggies and sesame dressing. Estimated calories-320
- PB & J$6.00
All natural peanut butter and sugar free strawberry jelly. Estimated calories-390
- Bacon Egg Croissant$9.00
Bacon egg croissant breakfast sandwich with a strawberry jam and cream cheese spread. Estimated calories-410
- Avocado Ham and Egg Croissant$11.00
Breakfast croissant sandwich with avocado ham, egg, and cheese. Estimated calories-733
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$9.50
Freshly baked croissant with ham, cheese, and tomato. Estimated calories-505
- Strawberries and Cream Croissant$9.00
Cream cheese spread with sugar free strawberry jam topped with fresh cut strawberries. Estimated calories-398
- Smoked Salmon Wrap$16.00
Smoked salmon, scrambled egg, cream cheese, avocado, capers, and green onion. Estimated calories-339
- Keto Breakfast Tacos$12.00
2 Keto Breakfast Tacos with your choice of eggs, side of roasted potatoes or side salad. Please note your style eggs on our special request section
- Egg White Everything Bagel$12.00
Egg whites, spread, spinach, onions, American cheese, and an everything bagel
- Grilled PB & J Sandwich$8.00
Natural peanut butter and sugar free jelly with dark rye bread grilled
- Fruity Pebble Bagel$9.50
Plain toasted bagel, cream cheese with fruity pebble cereal and fresh strawberries
Tacos
- Poke Tacos$9.00
2 tacos on a keto tortilla with tuna and albacore
- Keto Chicken Tacos$9.00
2 Tacos on a keto tortilla with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, and cilantro dressing
- Keto Shrimp Quesadilla$9.00
A delicious shrimp quesadilla with provolone cheese in a keto tortilla. Estimated calories-380
- Keto Tortilla Packs$8.00
Keto-friendly tortillas made with all-natural ingredients
- Keto Jumbo Shrimp Tacos$12.00
2 Tacos on a keto tortilla, grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, coleslaw, and secret sauce
Spring Rolls
- Poke Roll$10.00
Crab, tuna, and albacore protein, white rice, veggies, and seaweed salad served with hoisin sauce. Estimated calories-130 per roll
- Veggie Roll$8.00
Veggie spring roll, with celery, carrots, red cabbage, and jicama. Estimated calories-63 per roll
- Shrimp Roll$11.00
Shrimp spring roll, with carrots, celery, red cabbage, and jicama. Estimated calories-170 per roll
Pastries
Drinks Menu
Juices
- Lean Green$7.99
Size 16 oz. Spinach, celery, green apple, parsley, pear, and lemon. Estimated calories 120
- Wonder Woman$7.99
Size 16 oz. Beets, carrots, green apple, ginger, and lemon. Estimated calories 150
- Morning Glory$7.99
Size 16 oz. Carrots, celery, orange, and ginger. Estimated calories 200
- Purple N Gold$7.99
Size 16 oz. Red cabbage, celery, lemon, ginger, and green apple. Estimated calories 160
- 15 Juices$80.00
15 juices a day juices include a selection of our Lean Green, Wonder Woman, and Morning Glory juices. Juice cleanse details and instructions will be provided
- 25 Juices$125.00
25 juices a day juices include a selection of our Lean Green, Wonder Woman, Morning Glory, Mean Green, and Tropic Thunder juices. Juice cleanse details and instructions will be provided
- Ginger Shot$3.00
Estimated calories 40
- Tumeric Shot$3.50
Estimated calories 50
- Ginger + Tumeric Shot$4.00
Estimated calories 45
- Gin N Juice$30.00
Size 16 oz. 16 oz pressed ginger, lemon, and honey. Immune booster estimated calories 120
- Cali Juice Cleanse$30.00
1 day juice detox, Morning Glory, Wonder Woman, Lean Green, and Purple N Gold. Includes 4 juices in total
- Fat Burner Shot$3.50
Apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, cayenne pepper, and olive oil
Smoothies
- OG Green Smoothie$8.99
Banana, avocado, kale, cucumber, and coconut milk. Estimated calories -197
- OG Yellow Smoothie$7.99
Mango, banana, and pineapple. Estimated calories-448
- OG Pink Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, banana, raspberry, and pineapple. Estimated calories-188
- PB Protein Smoothie$8.99
Contains: organic protein powder. All natural peanut butter, banana, and scoop of organic protein powder. Estimated calories-318
- Phat Burning Yellow Smoothie$8.99
Banana, which works as a carbohydrate blocker. Mango, to reduce body fat and blood sugar. Ginger, helps enhance calorie burn and rich in insoluble fiber Estimated calories-149
- Phat Burning Green Smoothie$8.99
Avocado, helps with reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fats. Pear, has ainti-inflammatory properties and high in fiber. Spinach, aids in weightloss and reduced hypertension. Estimated calories-168
Refreshers
- Regular Kale Luv$4.50
Kale, spinach, lemon, and cucumber. With no added sugar. Estimated calories-150
- Large Kale Luv$6.00
Kale, spinach, lemon, and cucumber. With no added sugar. Estimated calories-150
- Regular Pinapple Express$4.50
Pineapple refresher. Pineapple, lemon, apple, cucumber, and ginger. With no added sugars-Estimated calories 85-size 16oz
- Large Pinapple Express$6.00
Pineapple refresher. Pineapple, lemon, apple, cucumber, and ginger. With no added sugars-Estimated calories 85-size 16oz
- Regular Purple Rain$4.50
Anti-inflamatory refresher. Red cabbage, cucumber, pear, ginger, and lemon .No added sugars. Estimated calories-92
- Large Purple Rain$6.00
Anti-inflamatory refresher. Red cabbage, cucumber, pear, ginger, and lemon .No added sugars. Estimated calories-92