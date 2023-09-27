BEVERAGES

COFFEE

REGULAR

$3.50

AMERICANO

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

MR PIBB

$3.50

POWERADE

$3.50

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

WATER

PANNA

$4.50+

S. PELLEGRINO

$4.50+

BAR

BEER

FUOCO

$9.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MODELO

$7.00

SPACE DUST

$9.00

805

$7.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

SIERRA NAVADA

$7.00

CLASSIC COCKATAIL

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

GIN AND TONIC

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$13.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

MARTINI

$12.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

PALOMA

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

LIQUOR

HENNESSY VS

$12.00

HENNESSY XO

$38.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

PRAIRIE

$9.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

LA VIDA

$9.00

SILENCIO

$9.00

VICTORIOSO ENSAMBLE

$95.00

VICTORIOSO ESPADIN

$22.00

APPLETON ESTATE

$10.00

BACARDI

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO

$10.00

PLANTATION

$9.00

ZACAPA 23

$13.00

818 - ANEJO

$17.00

CASAMIGOS - ANEJO

$18.00

DON JULIO - ANEJO

$18.00

DON JULIO 1942 - ANEJO

$32.00

PATRON - ANEJO

$18.00

1800 - ANEJO CRISTALINO

$18.00

DON JULIO - ANEJO CRISTALINO

$18.00

HERRADURA ULTRA - ANEJO CRISTALINO

$18.00

HERRADURA SUPREMA - EXTRA ANEJO

$60.00

RESERVA CUERVO DE LA FAMILIA - EXTRA ANEJO

$30.00

818 - REPOSADO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS - REPOSADO

$16.00

CLAZE AZUL - REPOSADO

$25.00

DON JULIO - REPOSADO

$16.00

PATRON - REPOSADO

$16.00

PATRON EL ALTO - REPOSADO

$26.00

VAQUEROS - REPOSADO

$25.00

818 - SILVER

$12.00

CASAMIGOS - SILVER

$14.00

DON JULIO - SILVER

$14.00

EL PATRON CIELO - SILVER

$25.00

LALO - SILVER

$13.00

PATRON - SILVER

$14.00

THE SMOKE LABEL - SILVER

$18.00

VAQUEROS - SILVER

$18.00

BELVEDERE

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

PRAIRIE

$9.00

TITOS

$10.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$13.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JEFFERSON'S

$11.00

KNOB CREEK

$13.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$12.00

WHISTLE PIG 10YR

$20.00

WHISTLE PIG 12YR

$29.00

HIGHLAND PARK 18YR

$28.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

$38.00

MOCKTAIL

MOCK - FRUTTI DI BOSCO

$8.00

MOCK - KIWI BREEZE

$8.00

MOCK - MELONTINI

$8.00

SIGNATURE COCKATAILS

19SEVENTY APEROL SPRITS

19SEVENTY APEROL SPRITS

$13.00

Strawberry-infused Aperol, Ruffino Prosecco, and sparkling Italian water.

BELLINI

$14.00
BLACK PEARL

BLACK PEARL

$14.00

Charcoal-infused Prairie organic gin, limoncello, lemon, and egg white, topped with Gambino sparkling wine.

CLEAR NEGRONI

CLEAR NEGRONI

$14.00

Malfi Gin, Clarified Campari mix.

DADDY'S LITTLE SECRET

DADDY'S LITTLE SECRET

$15.00

Havana Club aged rum, Heering cherry honey, a blend of secret flavors.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

Havana Club aged rum, espresso, coffee liquor, topped with amaretto cream air.

FRUTTI DI BOSCO

FRUTTI DI BOSCO

$16.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon, Martini and Rossi Vermouth, lemon, blackberries, and hibiscus/chamomile syrup.

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal, avocado basil smash, mixed with Luxardo apricot liquor.

IL PADRINO

$16.00

Jim Beam Burdon, reposado liquor, a touch of hibiscus/chamomile syrup, chocolate and orange bitters.

KIWI BREEZE

KIWI BREEZE

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal, dekuyper Cream de cacao, kiwi, lemon, topped with kiwi and a pinch of freshly grained coffee.

MELONTINI

MELONTINI

$15.00

La Tarea Tequila Blanco, Ferrand dry curacao, cantaloupe, apricot, lemon, and egg white.

ROSSA IN FIORE

ROSSA IN FIORE

$15.00

La Tarea Reposado Tequila, serrano infuse tequila, Marie Brizard pear William, egg white, lemon & red wine float.

SGROPPINO

$14.00

Malfi Gin and lemon gelato, topped with Ruffino prosecco.

SPIRITI FLIGHT

$14.00
SUMMER IN ITALY

SUMMER IN ITALY

$15.00

Malfi Gin, Cinzano Sweet Vermouth, Campari, lemon, rosemary, and orange juice. Served in a rosemary-smoked glass.

WINE

ANTICA, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, "MOUNTAIN SELECT", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$110.00

Combines rich, savory herb, dried currant, hazelnut, and tobacco, with mineral and cedary oak. Full-bodied, firm and structured, yet showing signs of suppleness in texture.

ANTINORI, BOLGHERI, "TENUTA GUADO AL TASSO IL BRUCIATO", TUSCANY, ITALY

$12.00+

A bright, pure version, this red evokes cherry, currant, and spice flavors, with well-integrated, if dusty, tannins lining the finish. Firm but has the requisite fruit. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah.

ANTINORI, CHIANTI CLASSICO, "PÈPPOLI", TUSCANY, ITALY

$42.00

Intense red fruit aromas, especially redcurrants, and raspberries, are amplified by light hints of vanilla and coffee sensations. This full-bodied wine is pleasantly lingering with soft, sweet tannins.

BONANZA, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA

$15.00+

This wine opens with scents of currants and freshly tilled soil. Flavors of blueberries and blackberries mixed with the warmth of vanilla, toasted bread, silky tannins, and a smooth finish.

CARLETTO, MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, ABRUZZI, ITALY

$9.00+

Round and balanced, this medium-bodied red offers soft tannins and crowd-pleasing notes of ripe black raspberry and dried thyme, showing hints of mocha and spice

CAYMUS VINEYARDS, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$140.00

Ripe and fleshy, with rich plum, wild berry, spice, and savory herb notes. Complex, full-bodied, and expansive on the palate, ending with firm tannins and a dash of espresso.

CAYMUS‑SUISUN, DURIF, "GRAND", SUISUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$95.00

A velvety purple with ruby-red highlights. An abundant nose of dark plums and baked blueberries, woven with scents of lavender, white rose petals, sweet smoke, and brown spice.

CHARLES KRUG, "FAMILY RESERVE GENERATIONS", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$85.00

Supple, plump, and juicy, with mouthwatering plum, cherry, currant, and blackberry flavors evenly dispersed, maintaining focus and charm, ending with silky tannins. Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot and Malbec.

CHARLES KRUG, MERLOT, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$48.00

CUSUMANO, NERO D'AVOLA, SICILIA, SICILY, ITALY

$12.00+

Bright acidity enlivens dark blackberry and currant fruit flavors in this medium-bodied red, with light, supple tannins and hints of smoke, anise, and grilled thyme.

CUSUMANO, SYRAH, TERRE SICILIANE, SICILY, ITALY

$12.00+

Black pepper, wild sage, and stony mineral notes accent the ripe flavors of crushed blackberry and boysenberry fruit in this lively, medium-bodied red.

FLAT TOP HILLS, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA

$7.00+

Our rich, smooth, and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon has deep blue and black fruit on the palate with cocoa powder and vanilla notes.

FLAT TOP HILLS, PINOT NOIR, "FLAT TOP HILLS", CALIFORNIA

$7.00+

Our Pinot Noir is bright yet complex with red stone fruit and ripe berry flavors. Aromas include cherry and a hint of mint. The flavors are a delightful combination of plum and earth notes.

INCEPTION, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA

$14.00+

Aromas of black raspberry crumble, vanilla, and cocoa dust lead to flavors of black cherries, sugar plums, and a hint of vanilla.

JOHN ANTHONY, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$125.00

An inviting, polished style, with suave plum, boysenberry, and blueberry reduction notes that glide through. Carried by plush but defined structure.

RODNEY STRONG, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CERTIFIED SUSTAINABLE, CALIFORNIA

$48.00

Bold fruit aromas and flavors centered on red plum and boysenberry, with a rich texture and soft tannins.

RODNEY STRONG, PINOT NOIR, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CERTIFIED SUSTAINABLE, CALIFORNIA

$12.00+

Refined, featuring lithe flavors of cherry tart and raspberry, with hints of nutmeg, all supported by medium-grained tannins and fresh acidity. Chocolate, spice, and cream details emerge on the rich finish.

RUFFINO, TOSCANA, "MODUS", TUSCANY, ITALY

$50.00

Full-bodied and well-balanced with a perfect union of the Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet, each adding distinct varietal traits to the taste. The impressive silky tannins and the full, fruity character contribute to the rich texture and aromatics. The finish is long and lingering, with hints of vanilla and small red berries.

TENUTA POLVARO, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, VENEZIA, VENETO, ITALY

$12.00+

THERESA NOELLE, PINOT NOIR, "THERESA NOELLE VINEYARD", SANTA RITA HILLS, CALIFORNIA

$18.00+

This wine offers a wonderfully elevated perfumed nose of Bing cherries, rose petals, and nutmeg. There is a bright cherry and strawberry nose with a hint of raspberry, spice, pie cherry, sage, and toffee that are classic to the Theresa-Noelle vineyard.

WENTE VINEYARDS, MERLOT, "SANDSTONE", CENTRAL COAST, CALIFORNIA

$10.00+

This full-bodied Merlot showcases aromas and flavors of blackberry and spice,

GRATIEN & MEYER, BRUT ROSE, SAUMUR, "FLUER DE LYS", LOIRE, FRANCE

$15.00+

Light and ebullient, with strawberry and peach flavors backed by a fine mousse.

GRATIEN & MEYER, BRUT, SAUMUR, LOIRE, FRANCE

$15.00+

Peach and apple flavors, with a slightly aggressive mousse.

MIONETTO, BRUT, PROSECCO DI VALDOBBIADENE, "RIVE DI SANTO STEFANO", SUPERIORE, VENETO, ITALY

$40.00

Fresh and focused, with the fine, airy mousse-carrying flavors of crunchy white peach, sliced almond, lemon sorbet, and apple blossom. It offers a lively finish, presenting spice and ginger accents.

RUFFINO, PROSECCO, VENETO, ITALY

$12.00+

Crisp, clean, and delicate, with fine bubbles caressing the palate. Intense sensations of apples and peaches drive a pleasant aftertaste reminiscent of fruity and floral aromas.

CHARLES KRUG, SAUVIGNON BLANC, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$12.00+

Fruit-forward tropical notes of banana, pineapple, and accents of lemon-lime. Pear nectar nuances and hints of peach skin ensure a smooth, balanced finish.

CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE, RIESLING, COLUMBIA VALLEY, WASHINGTON

$9.00+

A delicious wine with white peach, apricot, pear, and zesty grapefruit.

CUSUMANO, INZOLIA, "NADARÌA", SICILIA, SICILY, ITALY

$11.00+

Ripe apple and pineapple character, with medium body and a fresh, crisp finish.

DAVIS BYNUM, CHARDONNAY, "RIVER WEST VINEYARD", RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

$40.00

Decadently ripe and buttery, with plenty of oaky accents to the apple pastry flavors. Turns cloying on the finish.

FERRARI‑CARANO, CHARDONNAY, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

$36.00

Sleek and well-balanced, offering subtle green apple, mineral, and citrus flavors that whisper delicacy and finesse.

FERRARI‑CARANO, PINOT GRIGIO, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

$10.00+

Grassy fresh herb notes up front give way to tangy peach, pear, and citrus flavors, with a touch of spice on the finish. Balanced and refreshing.

FLAT TOP HILLS, CHARDONNAY, BUTTERY, CALIFORNIA

$7.00+

Rich, elegant, and a bit refined. This medium-bodied Chardonnay is a bright, fruit-forward wine with tropical fruit, lime, and pear essence. With flavors of green apple, vanilla, and toasted oak on the finish.

KIM CRAWFORD, SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND

$12.00+

A fragrant, spicy mix of peach, apricot, and citrus flavors, with vibrant acidity and plenty of grapefruit zest nuances on the finish.

RUFFINO, PINOT GRIGIO, “LUMINA”, DELLE VENEZIE, ITALY

$8.00+

Silky and dry with fresh pear, honeydew melon, floral and spice character, accented with light herbal nuances.

THE PRISONER WINE COMPANY, CHARDONNAY, "UNSHACKLED", CALIFORNIA

$36.00+

On the nose, notes of sweet cream, juicy white peach, green apple, and a hint of minerality are accented by brown spice and vanilla. The mouthfeel is round and smooth but balanced by bright acidity with hints of stone fruit and honey, making for an elegant and perfectly ripened chardonnay from the Central Coast.

TOMMASO GAMBINO, PINOT GRIGIO, "IL MASSO", FRIULI, FRIULI‑VENEZIA GIULIA, ITALY

$9.00+

Enticing and vibrant, packed with fresh citrus and tropical fruits

DINNER

APPETIZER

AUSTRALIAN WAGYU MEATBALL & TOAST

$21.00

BUFFALO CHIPS

$5.00

CALAMARI

$16.00

CHEESE & ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$18.00

FRESH DRUNKEN CLAMS

$18.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$12.00

HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

PECORINO ROSEMARY WINGS

$14.00

TRUFFLE ARANCINI

$16.00

VEGAN ASSORTED CHEESE PLATTER

$22.00

CALZONE

FARMER'S GARDEN (CALZONE)

$20.00

MEAT CALZONE

$22.00

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$5.00

CHOCOLATE OPERA CAKE

$14.00

GELATO

$6.00

PISTACHIO CREME BRULEE

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

ENTREE

GRILLED BRANZINO

$32.00

GRILLED WAGYU BURGER

$18.00

PAN SEARED PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON

$32.00

BLACK ANGUS PRIME TOMAHAWK 38OZ

$125.00

BLACK ANGUS PRIME FILET MIGNON 8OZ

$62.00

BLACK ANGUS RIBEYE 10OZ

$82.00

WAGYU NEW YORK 10OZ

$95.00Out of stock

WAGYU RIBEYE 10OZ

$125.00

KIDS

MACARONI & CHEESE

$9.00

CHEESEBURGER & FRIES

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$9.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$9.00

PASTA

19SEVENTY LASAGNA

$22.00

ANGEL HAIR & MARINARA

$14.00

CARBONARA

$20.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$26.00

CREAMY TUSCAN U-10 PRAWNS

$32.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$22.00

RIGATONI A LA VODKA

$20.00

SEAFOOD CIOPPINO

$32.00

SHORT RIB PAPPERDELLE - TABLESIDE

$65.00

SPAGHETTI & WAGYU MEATBALLS

$28.00

SALAD & SOUP

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$18.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SALAD

$21.00

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$22.00

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

MINESTRONE

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

SECRET MENU

BUFFALO CHIPS

$5.00

MAGGIE PIZZA

$24.00

SIDES

AUSTRALIAN WAYGU MEATBALL [SINGLE]

$6.50

FOCACCIA

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE W/ MARINARA

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SOURDOUGH

$3.00+

Charred Broccoloni

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Maple Bourbon Carrots

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Butter Poached Asparagus

$8.00

Farmers Sampler

$12.00

SPECIATLY PIZZA

ALFREDO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

CHEESE LOVERS PIZZA

$24.00

CHICKEN KALE PESTO PIZZA

$24.00

FARMER'S GARDEN PIZZA

$24.00

19SEVENTY SPECIAL

$24.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$24.00

WAGYU LOVERS PIZZA

$32.00

TAKEOUT

APPETIZER (TO-GO)

AUSTRALIAN WAGYU MEATBALL & TOAST

$21.00

CHEESE & ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$18.00

HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

PECORINO ROSEMARY WINGS

$14.00

VEGAN ASSORTED CHEESE PLATTER

$22.00

CALZONE (TO-GO)

FARMER'S GARDEN (CALZONE)

$20.00

MEAT CALZONE

$22.00

ENTREES (TO-GO)

BAKED ZITI

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON

$19.00

PESTO CHICKEN

$17.00

19SEVENTY LASAGNA

$22.00

BAKED ZITI

$22.00

PESTO CHICKEN

$22.00

SPAGHETTI & WAGYU MEATBALLS

$28.00

LASCARI'S PIZZA (TO-GO)

CREATE YOUR OWN

PASTA (TO-GO)

19SEVENTY LASAGNA

$22.00

ANGEL HAIR & MARINARA

$14.00

CARBONARA

$20.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$22.00

RIGATONI A LA VODKA

$20.00

SPAGHETTI & WAGYU MEATBALLS

$28.00

SALAD & SOUP (TO-GO)

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$18.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SALAD

$21.00

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$22.00

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

MINESTRONE

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

SANDWICH (TO-GO)

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.00

ITALIAN SUB

$14.00

WAGYU ROAST BEEF

$16.00

SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$15.00

TURKEY ABC

$14.00

WAGYU MEATBALL

$18.00

WAGYU PASTRAMI

$17.00

SOFT DRINKS (TO-GO)

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

MR PIBB

$3.50

POWERADE

$3.50

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SPECIATLY PIZZA (TO-GO)

ALFREDO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

CHEESE LOVERS PIZZA

$24.00

CHICKEN KALE PESTO PIZZA

$24.00

FARMER'S GARDEN PIZZA

$24.00

19SEVENTY SPECIAL

$24.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$24.00

WAGYU LOVERS PIZZA

$32.00