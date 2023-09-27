Lascaris Restaurant Whittier
16255 Whittier Blvd
Whittier, CA 90603
BAR
BEER
CLASSIC COCKATAIL
LIQUOR
HENNESSY VS
HENNESSY XO
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
PRAIRIE
TANQUERAY
LA VIDA
SILENCIO
VICTORIOSO ENSAMBLE
VICTORIOSO ESPADIN
APPLETON ESTATE
BACARDI
CAPTAIN MORGAN
HAVANA CLUB ANEJO
PLANTATION
ZACAPA 23
818 - ANEJO
CASAMIGOS - ANEJO
DON JULIO - ANEJO
DON JULIO 1942 - ANEJO
PATRON - ANEJO
1800 - ANEJO CRISTALINO
DON JULIO - ANEJO CRISTALINO
HERRADURA ULTRA - ANEJO CRISTALINO
HERRADURA SUPREMA - EXTRA ANEJO
RESERVA CUERVO DE LA FAMILIA - EXTRA ANEJO
818 - REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS - REPOSADO
CLAZE AZUL - REPOSADO
DON JULIO - REPOSADO
PATRON - REPOSADO
PATRON EL ALTO - REPOSADO
VAQUEROS - REPOSADO
818 - SILVER
CASAMIGOS - SILVER
DON JULIO - SILVER
EL PATRON CIELO - SILVER
LALO - SILVER
PATRON - SILVER
THE SMOKE LABEL - SILVER
VAQUEROS - SILVER
BELVEDERE
GREY GOOSE
KETEL ONE
PRAIRIE
TITOS
ANGEL'S ENVY
BASIL HAYDEN
BUFFALO TRACE
CROWN ROYAL
JACK DANIELS
JAMESON
JEFFERSON'S
KNOB CREEK
MAKER'S MARK
SEAGRAMS 7
WOODFORD RESERVE
ELIJAH CRAIG
WHISTLE PIG 10YR
WHISTLE PIG 12YR
HIGHLAND PARK 18YR
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL
SIGNATURE COCKATAILS
19SEVENTY APEROL SPRITS
Strawberry-infused Aperol, Ruffino Prosecco, and sparkling Italian water.
BELLINI
BLACK PEARL
Charcoal-infused Prairie organic gin, limoncello, lemon, and egg white, topped with Gambino sparkling wine.
CLEAR NEGRONI
Malfi Gin, Clarified Campari mix.
DADDY'S LITTLE SECRET
Havana Club aged rum, Heering cherry honey, a blend of secret flavors.
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Havana Club aged rum, espresso, coffee liquor, topped with amaretto cream air.
FRUTTI DI BOSCO
Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon, Martini and Rossi Vermouth, lemon, blackberries, and hibiscus/chamomile syrup.
GREEN GODDESS
El Silencio Mezcal, avocado basil smash, mixed with Luxardo apricot liquor.
IL PADRINO
Jim Beam Burdon, reposado liquor, a touch of hibiscus/chamomile syrup, chocolate and orange bitters.
KIWI BREEZE
El Silencio Mezcal, dekuyper Cream de cacao, kiwi, lemon, topped with kiwi and a pinch of freshly grained coffee.
MELONTINI
La Tarea Tequila Blanco, Ferrand dry curacao, cantaloupe, apricot, lemon, and egg white.
ROSSA IN FIORE
La Tarea Reposado Tequila, serrano infuse tequila, Marie Brizard pear William, egg white, lemon & red wine float.
SGROPPINO
Malfi Gin and lemon gelato, topped with Ruffino prosecco.
SPIRITI FLIGHT
SUMMER IN ITALY
Malfi Gin, Cinzano Sweet Vermouth, Campari, lemon, rosemary, and orange juice. Served in a rosemary-smoked glass.
WINE
ANTICA, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, "MOUNTAIN SELECT", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Combines rich, savory herb, dried currant, hazelnut, and tobacco, with mineral and cedary oak. Full-bodied, firm and structured, yet showing signs of suppleness in texture.
ANTINORI, BOLGHERI, "TENUTA GUADO AL TASSO IL BRUCIATO", TUSCANY, ITALY
A bright, pure version, this red evokes cherry, currant, and spice flavors, with well-integrated, if dusty, tannins lining the finish. Firm but has the requisite fruit. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah.
ANTINORI, CHIANTI CLASSICO, "PÈPPOLI", TUSCANY, ITALY
Intense red fruit aromas, especially redcurrants, and raspberries, are amplified by light hints of vanilla and coffee sensations. This full-bodied wine is pleasantly lingering with soft, sweet tannins.
BONANZA, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA
This wine opens with scents of currants and freshly tilled soil. Flavors of blueberries and blackberries mixed with the warmth of vanilla, toasted bread, silky tannins, and a smooth finish.
CARLETTO, MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO, ABRUZZI, ITALY
Round and balanced, this medium-bodied red offers soft tannins and crowd-pleasing notes of ripe black raspberry and dried thyme, showing hints of mocha and spice
CAYMUS VINEYARDS, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Ripe and fleshy, with rich plum, wild berry, spice, and savory herb notes. Complex, full-bodied, and expansive on the palate, ending with firm tannins and a dash of espresso.
CAYMUS‑SUISUN, DURIF, "GRAND", SUISUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
A velvety purple with ruby-red highlights. An abundant nose of dark plums and baked blueberries, woven with scents of lavender, white rose petals, sweet smoke, and brown spice.
CHARLES KRUG, "FAMILY RESERVE GENERATIONS", NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Supple, plump, and juicy, with mouthwatering plum, cherry, currant, and blackberry flavors evenly dispersed, maintaining focus and charm, ending with silky tannins. Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot and Malbec.
CHARLES KRUG, MERLOT, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
CUSUMANO, NERO D'AVOLA, SICILIA, SICILY, ITALY
Bright acidity enlivens dark blackberry and currant fruit flavors in this medium-bodied red, with light, supple tannins and hints of smoke, anise, and grilled thyme.
CUSUMANO, SYRAH, TERRE SICILIANE, SICILY, ITALY
Black pepper, wild sage, and stony mineral notes accent the ripe flavors of crushed blackberry and boysenberry fruit in this lively, medium-bodied red.
FLAT TOP HILLS, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA
Our rich, smooth, and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon has deep blue and black fruit on the palate with cocoa powder and vanilla notes.
FLAT TOP HILLS, PINOT NOIR, "FLAT TOP HILLS", CALIFORNIA
Our Pinot Noir is bright yet complex with red stone fruit and ripe berry flavors. Aromas include cherry and a hint of mint. The flavors are a delightful combination of plum and earth notes.
INCEPTION, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA
Aromas of black raspberry crumble, vanilla, and cocoa dust lead to flavors of black cherries, sugar plums, and a hint of vanilla.
JOHN ANTHONY, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
An inviting, polished style, with suave plum, boysenberry, and blueberry reduction notes that glide through. Carried by plush but defined structure.
RODNEY STRONG, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, ALEXANDER VALLEY, CERTIFIED SUSTAINABLE, CALIFORNIA
Bold fruit aromas and flavors centered on red plum and boysenberry, with a rich texture and soft tannins.
RODNEY STRONG, PINOT NOIR, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CERTIFIED SUSTAINABLE, CALIFORNIA
Refined, featuring lithe flavors of cherry tart and raspberry, with hints of nutmeg, all supported by medium-grained tannins and fresh acidity. Chocolate, spice, and cream details emerge on the rich finish.
RUFFINO, TOSCANA, "MODUS", TUSCANY, ITALY
Full-bodied and well-balanced with a perfect union of the Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet, each adding distinct varietal traits to the taste. The impressive silky tannins and the full, fruity character contribute to the rich texture and aromatics. The finish is long and lingering, with hints of vanilla and small red berries.
TENUTA POLVARO, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, VENEZIA, VENETO, ITALY
THERESA NOELLE, PINOT NOIR, "THERESA NOELLE VINEYARD", SANTA RITA HILLS, CALIFORNIA
This wine offers a wonderfully elevated perfumed nose of Bing cherries, rose petals, and nutmeg. There is a bright cherry and strawberry nose with a hint of raspberry, spice, pie cherry, sage, and toffee that are classic to the Theresa-Noelle vineyard.
WENTE VINEYARDS, MERLOT, "SANDSTONE", CENTRAL COAST, CALIFORNIA
This full-bodied Merlot showcases aromas and flavors of blackberry and spice,
GRATIEN & MEYER, BRUT ROSE, SAUMUR, "FLUER DE LYS", LOIRE, FRANCE
Light and ebullient, with strawberry and peach flavors backed by a fine mousse.
GRATIEN & MEYER, BRUT, SAUMUR, LOIRE, FRANCE
Peach and apple flavors, with a slightly aggressive mousse.
MIONETTO, BRUT, PROSECCO DI VALDOBBIADENE, "RIVE DI SANTO STEFANO", SUPERIORE, VENETO, ITALY
Fresh and focused, with the fine, airy mousse-carrying flavors of crunchy white peach, sliced almond, lemon sorbet, and apple blossom. It offers a lively finish, presenting spice and ginger accents.
RUFFINO, PROSECCO, VENETO, ITALY
Crisp, clean, and delicate, with fine bubbles caressing the palate. Intense sensations of apples and peaches drive a pleasant aftertaste reminiscent of fruity and floral aromas.
CHARLES KRUG, SAUVIGNON BLANC, NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Fruit-forward tropical notes of banana, pineapple, and accents of lemon-lime. Pear nectar nuances and hints of peach skin ensure a smooth, balanced finish.
CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE, RIESLING, COLUMBIA VALLEY, WASHINGTON
A delicious wine with white peach, apricot, pear, and zesty grapefruit.
CUSUMANO, INZOLIA, "NADARÌA", SICILIA, SICILY, ITALY
Ripe apple and pineapple character, with medium body and a fresh, crisp finish.
DAVIS BYNUM, CHARDONNAY, "RIVER WEST VINEYARD", RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Decadently ripe and buttery, with plenty of oaky accents to the apple pastry flavors. Turns cloying on the finish.
FERRARI‑CARANO, CHARDONNAY, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA
Sleek and well-balanced, offering subtle green apple, mineral, and citrus flavors that whisper delicacy and finesse.
FERRARI‑CARANO, PINOT GRIGIO, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA
Grassy fresh herb notes up front give way to tangy peach, pear, and citrus flavors, with a touch of spice on the finish. Balanced and refreshing.
FLAT TOP HILLS, CHARDONNAY, BUTTERY, CALIFORNIA
Rich, elegant, and a bit refined. This medium-bodied Chardonnay is a bright, fruit-forward wine with tropical fruit, lime, and pear essence. With flavors of green apple, vanilla, and toasted oak on the finish.
KIM CRAWFORD, SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND
A fragrant, spicy mix of peach, apricot, and citrus flavors, with vibrant acidity and plenty of grapefruit zest nuances on the finish.
RUFFINO, PINOT GRIGIO, “LUMINA”, DELLE VENEZIE, ITALY
Silky and dry with fresh pear, honeydew melon, floral and spice character, accented with light herbal nuances.
THE PRISONER WINE COMPANY, CHARDONNAY, "UNSHACKLED", CALIFORNIA
On the nose, notes of sweet cream, juicy white peach, green apple, and a hint of minerality are accented by brown spice and vanilla. The mouthfeel is round and smooth but balanced by bright acidity with hints of stone fruit and honey, making for an elegant and perfectly ripened chardonnay from the Central Coast.
TOMMASO GAMBINO, PINOT GRIGIO, "IL MASSO", FRIULI, FRIULI‑VENEZIA GIULIA, ITALY
Enticing and vibrant, packed with fresh citrus and tropical fruits
DINNER
APPETIZER
ENTREE
KIDS
PASTA
SALAD & SOUP
SECRET MENU
SIDES
SPECIATLY PIZZA
TAKEOUT
APPETIZER (TO-GO)
CALZONE (TO-GO)
ENTREES (TO-GO)
LASCARI'S PIZZA (TO-GO)
PASTA (TO-GO)
SALAD & SOUP (TO-GO)
SANDWICH (TO-GO)
SOFT DRINKS (TO-GO)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
The Lascari family proudly presents 19Seventy, a rebranded modern Italian cuisine restaurant that blends cherished family recipes with a contemporary twist, inviting patrons to savor a culinary journey honoring tradition while embracing the future.
16255 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90603