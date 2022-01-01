Avocado salad in Whittier

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Tuna Salad$15.58
Albacore tuna salad with sliced fresh avocado. Served with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, mixed greens and your choice of dressing.
More about California Grill
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad$10.99
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

