Avocado salad in Whittier

California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Avocado Tuna Salad
|$15.58
Albacore tuna salad with sliced fresh avocado. Served with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, mixed greens and your choice of dressing.
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
|Luncheon Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
|$10.99
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)