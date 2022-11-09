Pizza
Xtra Cheese
158 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier, CA 90603
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant
Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA
No Reviews
3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurant