Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Anna's Pizza

1,386 Reviews

$$

1240 Lakes Dr

West Covina, CA 91790

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Mini Pizza

Appetizers

Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$7.00

Wings (5PC)

$9.00

Wings (10PC)

$18.00

Garlic Knotts

$5.00

NFL Combo

Out of stock

Salads

ind Garden Salad

$4.00

Reg Garden Salad

$8.00

Lg Garden Salad

$11.00

Rg Antipasto

$10.00

Lg Antipasto

$15.00

Rg Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lg Chicken Salad

$14.00

Rg Ceasar

$10.00

Lg Ceasar

$13.00

Rg Greek

$8.00Out of stock

Lg Greek

$12.00Out of stock

Italian Dishes

Spaghetti

$12.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Fettuccini

$12.00

Penne

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Meatball

$13.00

Italian Sub

$10.50

Turkey

$10.50

Veggie

$8.50

Chicken Parm

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage Sand

$13.00Out of stock

Salami

$10.50Out of stock

Ham

$10.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Pastrami

$12.00Out of stock

Eggplant Sand

$12.00Out of stock

Joey's huge sausage sandwiche

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm (Copy)

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.49

Lunch Specials

Mini Pizza Lunch

$14.00

Lasagna Lunch

$15.00

Cold Sandwich Lunch

$14.00

Hot Sandwich Lunch

$15.00

Spaghetti Lunch

$14.00

Olive oil and garlic spaghetti lunch

$15.00

Antipasto Lunch

$13.00

Chicken Salad Lunch

$13.00

Family Specials

Med Family Special

$38.00

Large Family Special

$40.00

Extra Large Family Special

$42.00

BEER

Domestic Bottle

$5.00

Craft Bottled Beer

$7.00

Domestic Pitcher

$25.00

Craft Pitcher

$30.00

White Claw

$3.00

Claremont Craft Baseline

$8.00

Claremont Craft Tripke X

$10.00Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Ultra Celtzers

$4.00Out of stock

$3 Dodger Blonde Pint

$3.00Out of stock

$4 Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Shandy

$8.00Out of stock

Coronado Super Fruit Hard Cider Can

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Cans

$5.00Out of stock

$7 Claremont

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Pt

$7.00

Bud Light Pt

$7.00

Modelo Pt

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Pt

$8.00

Craft Pint

$9.00

Corona Primer Pt

$7.00Out of stock

Peroni Pt

$7.50Out of stock

805 Pt

$7.50Out of stock

Annas Lager

$4.00Out of stock

New Belgium 9.5%

$10.00Out of stock

Coors Light Pt

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Tnkr

$11.00

Bud Light Tnkr

$9.00

Modelo Tnkr

$13.00

Golden Road Mango Tnkr

$13.00

Rotating Craft Beer Tnkr

$13.00

Coors Light Tnkr

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Primer Tnkr

$11.00Out of stock

Peroni Tnkr

$13.00Out of stock

805 Tnkr

$12.00Out of stock

Annas Lager

$7.00Out of stock

WINE

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00Out of stock

Merlot (Copy)

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

16oz. Cup

$3.00

Soda Can

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
$2.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Mini Pizza

$9.00

Small Pizza

$17.00

Medium Pizza

$20.00

Large Pizza

$22.00

Apple Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Large 1 Topping

$20.00Out of stock

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Small Specialty

Sm. Margherita

$25.00

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$25.00Out of stock

Sm Mancuso

$25.00

Sm Meatza

$25.00

Sm Pastrami Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Sm BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Large Specialty

Lg Margherita

$30.00

LG CHICKEN ALFREDO

$30.00Out of stock

Lg Mancuso

$30.00

Lg Meatza

$30.00

Lg BBQ chicken

$30.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

Extras

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Pepperchinis

$0.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side of Meat Sauce

$0.50

2 Slices of Garlic Bread

$1.49

1/2 Loaf

$3.49

Meatball

$3.00

Cheese bread

$3.99

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

Annas T-Shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Kaiser

DMV order

Full Tray Salad

$45.00

Shirts

Anna's Piece Lately

$25.00

Anna's Pizza Mafia

$22.83

Pizza Mafia Hoodie

$30.00

Barcuso Tee

$25.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1240 Lakes Dr, West Covina, CA 91790

Directions

Anna's Pizza image
Anna's Pizza image

