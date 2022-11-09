Hyper Coffee

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

White Cow
Latte
Full Moon

Coffee

A cup of hot coffee

$2.90+

Almond Joy Latte

$5.65+

Americano

$4.00+

Breve

$4.50+

Capuccino

$4.75+

espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk

Coconut Mocha

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Double Shot

$2.75

Eggnog Latte (seanonal)20oz

$5.50Out of stock

Eggnog Latte (seasonal)16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Full Moon

$6.00+

HOT RED EYE

$3.90+

espresso, house coffee

Iced House Coffee

$5.00+

ICED RED EYE

$6.00+

Latte

$4.25+

espresso, steamed milk

Milky Way

$5.50+

cafe mocha, caramel and whipped cream

Mocha

$5.00+

espresso, premium dark chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

Nuttin Honey

$6.00+

cafe latte, honey, hazelnut

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.50+

Snickers

$5.50+

cafe mocha, caramel, hazelnut and whipped cream

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00+

White Cow

$5.50+

cafe mocha, vanilla, whipped cream

White Mocha

$6.00+

espresso, white chcolate, whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Seasonal)

$5.50+

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.90+

Dirty Chai

$5.90+

Frozen Frappe

$6.50+

Fruit Smooie

$6.50+

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

House Specialty Frappe

$6.25+

Ice Tea

$4.00+

Lemonade

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Shirley Temple

$5.00+

Sweet Milk Tea

$4.75+

Glass of Milk

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda Cherry(20oz)

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda Raspberry (20oz.)

$5.50

Watermelon Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Panini

Albacore Tuna Panini

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

California Turkey Panini

$16.00

Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Feta Cheese,Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Ciabatta Bread

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Basil Pesto Panini

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes,Swiss Cheese,Basil Pesto Spread, Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Caprese Panini

$17.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Tomatoes,Swiss Cheese, Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno, Chipotle Sauce, Ciabatta Bread

Italian Panini

$16.00

Ham, Salami, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Romain Lettuce, Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Turkey Club Panini

$16.00

Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Pickles, Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Vegetarian Panini

$15.00

Avocado, Red Onion, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Herb Dressing, Ciabatta Bread

Wrap

Albacore Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Albacore tuna salad, tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and ceaser dressing

Club Wrap

$15.00

Maple glazed bacon, all natural ham and turkey, tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Smoked Ham Wrap

$15.00

All natural ham, tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Oven Roasted Turkey Wrap

$15.00

All natural turkey, tomatoes and romaine lettuce

Vegetarian Wrap

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, feta cheese, roasted pepper, red onion, spinach and homemade herb spread

Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

roma tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, balsamic vinegr and spring mixed greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Classic Caesasr

$13.00

House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, roma tomato, house balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad with Chicken

$16.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$2.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.25

Bagle only

$2.00

Deli Bagel

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Egg & Cheese with bacon

$10.00

Egg & Cheese with Ham

$10.00

Egg & Cheese with Sausage

$10.00

Egg & Cheese with Turkey

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Lox

$12.00

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Rice Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Rice Cake with Fresh Strawberries, coconut Flakes and Peanut butter

Spinach & Egg

$10.00

Spinach & Egg with Ham

$12.00

Spinach & Egg with Turkey

$12.00

Ultimate Breakfast Club

$12.00

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.90

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cranberry Scone

$3.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.90

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Lemon Bar

$4.50

New York Cheese Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cup Cake

$4.99

Retail

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Blue Thunder 310g

$16.50

Bottle of Water

$1.89

Credit Card Charge

$0.50

Dog's Whipped Cream

$0.75

Extra plastic or paper cup

$0.75

Fireside 12 oz

$19.95Out of stock

House Espresso 310g

$16.95

Mixed Fruit Or Watermelon Bowl

$5.99

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Perrier

$3.99

Soda Can

$2.00

Tosi

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Hyper Coffee! Our energy is focused on creating an atmosphere that is relaxing, soothing, and personable. Unlike the commercialized coffee shops, Hyper Coffee is aimed at a calm yet original experience. Our homemade recipes and comfortable environment elicits a pleasurable and unique experience. We know a single visit will have you feeling right at home. **During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still available for take out orders!

Location

203 S 1st Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006

Directions

Map
