Rowland Heights restaurants you'll love

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102, City of Industry
|Popular items
|28. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯
|$10.75
|Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
|$4.85
|8. Braised Pork w/Egg on Rice
|$8.85
Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights
18330 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse
|$5.25
|2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.25
|12. Golden Oolong Tea
Junbi
18558 Gale Ave, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**
|$5.00
Premium matcha + Real strawberries
|Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
|Salmon**
|$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Taiwan Corner Cafe
1380 Fullerton Road, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken Combo Box 鹽酥雞飯
|$10.95
|Chicken Filet 雞排
|$5.49
|Chicken Cartilage 雞軟骨 (150g)
|$4.50
Phoenix Food Boutique
18166 Colima Road, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls
|$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
|泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
Sunmerry Bakery
18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Green Onion
|$1.70
Soft bread topped with green onions.
|Mochi Black Sesame
|$2.50
Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.
|Chicken Cheddar
|$3.30
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
Dragonfly Tea Bar
19208 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Rainbow Tea
|$5.50
Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly
|Aloha
|$5.50
Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
3CATEA
18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Ube Milk
|$5.50
House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.
|White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse
|$5.50
Fresh Peach Oolong Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse
|Fruit Melody
|$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Lemon, Passion Fruit.
Phoenix Food Boutique
17575 Colima Road, City of Industry
|Popular items
|日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame
|$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
|梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly
|$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
|天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
Burger Box
1015 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Deluxe Chicken Burger
|$12.45
|Free sweet chili
|Tradition Beijing Wrap
|$7.95
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|冰粉（大份）
|$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
|散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）
|$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
|山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）
|$49.99
新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
Phoenix Food Boutique
1709 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken
|$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
|油條 Chinese Donut
|$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
Sunright Tea Studio
18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Panda Milk Tea
|$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
|Thai Milk Tea
|$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ajisen Ramen
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵
|$13.75
|9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐
|$6.70
|31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵
|$14.95
YiFang Tea
18495 Colima Rd #5, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Orange Fruit Tea
|Winter Melon Lemonade
|Puchong Green Tea
SpeedZone
17871 Castleton St., City of Industry
|Popular items
|Fountain Beverage - Regular Size
|$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
|Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
|$14.59
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
|1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza
|$31.99
Large Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni on half - cut in 10 slices
Tastea
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|20oz Bootea Shaker
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)
1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Organic Milk
|Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
Yu Cake - City of Industry
18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Cold Foam Rose
|$5.75
One Zo Boba
1600 S Azusa Ste 172, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba.
Tea Flavor: 4/5
|Taro Milk Tea
We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.
|One Zo Fruit Tea
|$5.50
The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.
One To Leaf
18204 E Gale Ave #H, City of Industry
Sunny Dumpling House 001
18481 Colima Road, Rowland Heights