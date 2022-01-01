Rowland Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Rowland Heights restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Rowland Heights restaurants

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry

1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
28. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯$10.75
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$4.85
8. Braised Pork w/Egg on Rice$8.85
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights image

 

Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights

18330 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.25
12. Golden Oolong Tea
More about Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights
Junbi image

 

Junbi

18558 Gale Ave, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Premium matcha + Real strawberries
Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
More about Junbi
Taiwan Corner Cafe image

 

Taiwan Corner Cafe

1380 Fullerton Road, Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken Combo Box 鹽酥雞飯$10.95
Chicken Filet 雞排$5.49
Chicken Cartilage 雞軟骨 (150g)$4.50
More about Taiwan Corner Cafe
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

18166 Colima Road, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Sunmerry Bakery image

 

Sunmerry Bakery

18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Onion$1.70
Soft bread topped with green onions.
Mochi Black Sesame$2.50
Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.
Chicken Cheddar$3.30
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
More about Sunmerry Bakery
Banner pic

 

Dragonfly Tea Bar

19208 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Tea$5.50
Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly
Aloha$5.50
Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
More about Dragonfly Tea Bar
3CATEA image

 

3CATEA

18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Milk$5.50
House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.
White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse$5.50
Fresh Peach Oolong Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse
Fruit Melody$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Lemon, Passion Fruit.
More about 3CATEA
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

17575 Colima Road, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Burger Box image

 

Burger Box

1015 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Deluxe Chicken Burger$12.45
Free sweet chili
Tradition Beijing Wrap$7.95
More about Burger Box
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image

 

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height

18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
冰粉（大份）$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）$49.99
新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
More about 壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

1709 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
油條 Chinese Donut$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panda Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Ajisen Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen

18253 Colima Road, Ste 104, Rowland Heights

Avg 4.3 (2945 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵$13.75
9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐$6.70
31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵$14.95
More about Ajisen Ramen
YiFang Tea image

 

YiFang Tea

18495 Colima Rd #5, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Fruit Tea
Winter Melon Lemonade
Puchong Green Tea
More about YiFang Tea
SpeedZone image

 

SpeedZone

17871 Castleton St., City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza$14.59
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza$31.99
Large Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni on half - cut in 10 slices
More about SpeedZone
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
The Benediction image

 

The Benediction

17501 Colima Road, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Benediction
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

19705 E. Colima Rd., Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering) image

 

The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)

1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Organic Milk
Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
More about The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)
Restaurant banner

 

Yu Cake - City of Industry

18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Foam Rose$5.75
More about Yu Cake - City of Industry
One Zo Boba image

 

One Zo Boba

1600 S Azusa Ste 172, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba.
Tea Flavor: 4/5
Taro Milk Tea
We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.
One Zo Fruit Tea$5.50
The perfect combination of passion fruit, jasmine green tea, and lemon will bring you a sweet and sour taste and refreshing summer. It is served with fresh orange, lime, and watermelon slides.
More about One Zo Boba
Restaurant banner

 

One To Leaf

18204 E Gale Ave #H, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about One To Leaf
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Dumpling House 001

18481 Colima Road, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sunny Dumpling House 001

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rowland Heights

Wontons

Seafood Noodle Soup

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Rice

Wonton Soup

Pork Belly

Shrimp Soup

French Fries

Map

More near Rowland Heights to explore

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston