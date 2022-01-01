Placentia restaurants you'll love

Placentia restaurants
Toast
  • Placentia

Placentia's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Placentia restaurants

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIQUITA$11.59
Choice on any one item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA$14.79
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
MINI WHOLE$14.49
Choice on any Two item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
Meat Up BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Meat Up BBQ

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia

Avg 4.3 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork$13.00
pork, horseradish slaw, house pickles, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun
Small Family Pack Feeds 2-3$42.00
1/4-lb. Pulled Pork Chopped Chicken and Tri-Tip, 1 Sausage, and 2 Large Sides feeds 2-3 no substitutions please
Pulled Pork Plate$17.00
1/2lb pulled pork with 2 sides
Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar image

 

Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar

909 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia image

 

The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia

717 Dunn Way, Placentia

Avg 4.5 (1082 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kelly's Korner Tavern image

 

Kelly's Korner Tavern

907 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice image

 

Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice

1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave., Placentia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mariscos Los Corales - Placentia

640 West Chapman Avenue, Placentia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
