Dessert & Ice Cream
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
One taste of our silky, smooth & creamy delicious Non Dairy frozen fruit sensation and you’ll realize it’s like no other frozen treat you have ever had!
1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave., Placentia, CA 92870
