Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice

ITALIAN ICE

Kids Scoop

$2.00

Mini Ice

$4.15

Dairy free, Gluten free

Mighty Ice

$5.15

Dairy free, Gluten free

Mega Ice

$6.15

Dairy free, Gluten free

Hand Packed Pint

$7.50

Monster Quart

$9.75

3 Gal Tub

$50.00

MM Customer 3 Gal

$36.00

MIKLATI

Mini Miklati

$5.00

Mighty Miklati

$6.50

Italian Ice & Custard Swirl

Mega Miklati

$8.00

Mighty Half & Half

$8.00

Mega Half & Half

$10.00

Monster Miklati

$18.00

Soft Serve

Mini Soft Serve

$5.00

Mighty Soft Serve

$7.25

Mega Soft Serve

$13.00

Monster Soft Serve

$18.00

3 Gal Tub

$75.00

Chamango

Mighty Chamango

$6.25

Mega Chamango

$7.25

Mini Chamango

$5.25

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$4.75

Double Scoop

$6.25

Triple Scoop

$7.25

Frozen Banana

$4.50

Ice Cream Bar

$4.50

Sundea

$6.00

Hand Packed Pint

$8.50

Hand Packed Quart

$15.00

Kids Scoop

$2.50

Coupons!

Buy 1 Get 1 Single Scoop

$4.15

Buy 1 get 1 Double Scoop

$5.15

Buy 1 get 1 Mini Miklati

$4.25

Specials

Mini Mik

$5.00

Mighty Mik

$6.50

Mega Mik

$8.00

Monster Mik

$14.00

Beverages

Vintage Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Floats

Root Beer

$7.00

Coke

$7.00

Orange

$7.00

Vintage Soda

$9.00

Mushie

Orange Mushie

$3.75+

Watermelon Mushie

$3.75+

Blue Razz Mushie

$3.75+

Mixed Flavor Mushie

$3.75+

Lemon Mushie

$3.75+

Cherry Mushie

$3.75+

Slushie

Mixed Slush

$3.75+

Lemon Slush

$3.75+

Cherry Slush

$3.75+

Blue Razz Slush

$3.75+

Orange Slush

$3.75+

Watermelon Slush

$3.75+

Pre Packs

Pre Pack Cup 6oz

$3.75

Pre Pack Pint 16oz

$6.50

Handle Bars

Banana Handle Bar

$4.75

Cookie Sando

$5.50

Pops

$3.75

BLOODY MARY

ORIGINAL MIX

$10.00

MANGO MIX

$10.00

CHIPOTLE MIX

$10.00

SRIRACHA MIX

$10.00

PICKED EGGS

ORIGINAL

$10.00

RIM SALT

SPICY RIM JOB

$6.00

OLIVES

JALAPENO STUFFED

$8.00

PIMENTO

$8.00

JALAPENO & GARLIC

$8.00

PICKLES

ORIGINAL

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

One taste of our silky, smooth & creamy delicious Non Dairy frozen fruit sensation and you’ll realize it’s like no other frozen treat you have ever had!

Location

1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave., Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

Gallery
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice image
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice image

Map
