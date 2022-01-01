Yorba Linda restaurants you'll love

Go
Yorba Linda restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Yorba Linda restaurants

Stefano's image

SANDWICHES

Stefano's

18220 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

Avg 4.6 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THURSDAY FAMILY RIBS & CHEESY POTATOES$40.00
FALL OFF THE BONE RIBS WITH LOADED CHEESY MASHED POTATOES
TUESDAY FAMILY WHITE BOLOGNESE LASAGNA$40.00
DELICIOUS WHITE SAUCE BOLOGNESE LASAGNA! A DISH THE WHOLE FAMILY WILL ENJOY
MONDAY SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$20.00
CLASSIC SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS, SERVES UP TO 4
More about Stefano's
Banner pic

 

Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda

18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plate$12.95
Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa
Kids Bowl$6.25
Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)
Bowl$11.45
Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggiesserved with a i Pita
More about Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

23741 La Palma Ave, Yorba Linda

Avg 3.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Original Cheese Balls$9.00
Mozzarella cheese, artisan dough, garlic parmesan sauce- Liquid margarine, cayenne pepper, white pepper, pecorino Romano cheese blend, fresh minced garlic, salt, fresh lemon juice
Chophouse Burger$16.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, white cheddar cheese, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, thick cut bacon, iceburg lettuce, toasted brioche bun
Royal W/Cheese$14.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
Burrito Brothers image

FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Brothers

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Surf My Turf Burrito$12.00
Carne Asada & Shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, green sauce, house sauce, and lettuce.
More about Burrito Brothers
Terra Wood-Fired Kitchen image

PIZZA

Terra Wood-Fired Kitchen

4884 Main Street, Yorba Linda

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$19.00
Whole milk mozzarella, bbq glazed chicken, shaved red onions, micro cilantro
Bolognese$24.00
Pappardelle, Ricotta, Arugula Pesto
Terra Mac Cheese$17.00
Four cheese, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, parmesan crumb
More about Terra Wood-Fired Kitchen
Kensho - Yorba Linda image

 

Kensho - Yorba Linda

22230 e la palma ave, yorba linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Cali$14.00
Ninja$15.50
Yoga Fire$14.00
More about Kensho - Yorba Linda
Banner pic

 

Lone Wolf Brewery & Pub

18210 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lone Wolf Brewery & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Z&P LOVE FOOD INC - Yorba Linda

17401 BASTANCHURY RD SUITE 102,YORBA LINDA ,CA 92886, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Z&P LOVE FOOD INC - Yorba Linda
Restaurant banner

 

La Super Birria #3

801 S Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Super Birria #3
Consumer pic

 

Sea Spray Cafe

800 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sea Spray Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Blind Pig - Yorba Linda

4975 Lakeview Ave, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Blind Pig - Yorba Linda
Restaurant banner

 

Brix On Main

4901 Main Street, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brix On Main

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yorba Linda

Burritos

Map

More near Yorba Linda to explore

Orange

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston