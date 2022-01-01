Chino Hills restaurants you'll love
Urban Fish Taco
13865 City Center Drive, Chino Hills
|Grilled Zucchini Taco
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$13.99
|Ahi Poke Tostadas
|$7.99
Cook on Thai
15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K, Chino Hills
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Egg, thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprout topped with ground peanuts and lime
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion and coconut milk
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Bell pepper, kaffir (lime) leaf and coconut milk
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills
15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills
|TUS Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Grilled Onions / Scrambled Eggs / Provolone / Arugula / TUS Spicy Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$14.00
Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream
|Belly 2 Belly Rice
|$12.00
Roasted Pork Belly / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Hotties Fried Chicken - Riverside
13865 City Center Drive Suite 3080, Chino Hills
Los Tacos Lokos- Chino Hills
14239 Chino Hills Parkway B, Chino Hills
Pho Mely
2581 Chino Hills Pkwy E, Chino Hills