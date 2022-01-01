Chino Hills restaurants you'll love

Chino Hills restaurants
Toast
  • Chino Hills

Chino Hills's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Chino Hills restaurants

Urban Fish Taco image

 

Urban Fish Taco

13865 City Center Drive, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Zucchini Taco
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$13.99
Ahi Poke Tostadas$7.99
Cook on Thai image

 

Cook on Thai

15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K, Chino Hills

Avg 4.1 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.95
Egg, thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprout topped with ground peanuts and lime
Yellow Curry$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion and coconut milk
Panang Curry$12.95
Bell pepper, kaffir (lime) leaf and coconut milk
Tastea image

 

Tastea

4711 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
0005 - Chino Hills image

 

0005 - Chino Hills

12959 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills image

 

Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TUS Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Grilled Onions / Scrambled Eggs / Provolone / Arugula / TUS Spicy Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries
Creme Brulee French Toast$14.00
Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream
Belly 2 Belly Rice$12.00
Roasted Pork Belly / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Hotties Fried Chicken - Riverside image

 

Hotties Fried Chicken - Riverside

13865 City Center Drive Suite 3080, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Los Tacos Lokos- Chino Hills

14239 Chino Hills Parkway B, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pho Mely

2581 Chino Hills Pkwy E, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
