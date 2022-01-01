Walnut restaurants you'll love

Walnut restaurants
Toast
  • Walnut

Walnut's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Asian fusion
Takeout box
Chicken
Must-try Walnut restaurants

Native fields image

 

Native fields

18750 Amar Road, Walnut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE-IFORNIA LOVE$9.00
FRESH KALE , SPIRULINA, BANANA, ORGANIC ALMOND MILK, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, CINNAMON, AND DATES.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$16.00
OVER EASY EGG, NIMAN BACON, SMASHED AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND AOILI.
FRESHLY SQUEZZED ORANGE JUICE$6.00
FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE
XLB Dumpling Bar image

 

XLB Dumpling Bar

18732 Amar Rd, Walnut

Avg 4.5 (3268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger Bao$3.50
Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings$9.00
Dan Dan Noodles$7.00
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut

376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.7 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Butter Chicken$24.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Curry Waffle Fries$8.99
Waffle Fries Topped with Curry Sauce, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos
Med Butter Chicken$19.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Lemon & Valley image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Lemon & Valley

20311 Valley Blvd. Ste. E, Walnut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmine Green Tea　$4.05
28. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯$12.00
Milk Tea$4.05
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

1267 N Grand Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Taco Tray$24.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
3 Taco Combo$14.99
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
2 Taco Combo$11.99
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

20627 Golden Springs Dr #1R, Diamond Bar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Red Bean Frostie$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley

515 N. Grand Ave. Ste. F, Walnut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Iced Tea$4.34
28. Pork Chop Rice$11.50
26. Popcorn Chicken Rice$10.75
Restaurant banner

 

Mayan Tacos

20265 Valley Blvd Ste N, Walnut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Walnut

Thai Tea

Popcorn Chicken

More near Walnut to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
