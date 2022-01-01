Walnut restaurants you'll love
Native fields
18750 Amar Road, Walnut
|Popular items
|KALE-IFORNIA LOVE
|$9.00
FRESH KALE , SPIRULINA, BANANA, ORGANIC ALMOND MILK, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, CINNAMON, AND DATES.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
OVER EASY EGG, NIMAN BACON, SMASHED AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND AOILI.
|FRESHLY SQUEZZED ORANGE JUICE
|$6.00
FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE
XLB Dumpling Bar
18732 Amar Rd, Walnut
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger Bao
|$3.50
|Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings
|$9.00
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$7.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut
376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut
|Popular items
|Lg Butter Chicken
|$24.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
|Curry Waffle Fries
|$8.99
Waffle Fries Topped with Curry Sauce, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos
|Med Butter Chicken
|$19.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Lemon & Valley
20311 Valley Blvd. Ste. E, Walnut
|Popular items
|Jasmine Green Tea
|$4.05
|28. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯
|$12.00
|Milk Tea
|$4.05
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
1267 N Grand Ave, Walnut
|Popular items
|8 Taco Tray
|$24.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
|3 Taco Combo
|$14.99
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
|2 Taco Combo
|$11.99
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Sunright Tea Studio
20627 Golden Springs Dr #1R, Diamond Bar
|Popular items
|Matcha Red Bean Frostie
|$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley
515 N. Grand Ave. Ste. F, Walnut
|Popular items
|Honey Iced Tea
|$4.34
|28. Pork Chop Rice
|$11.50
|26. Popcorn Chicken Rice
|$10.75
Mayan Tacos
20265 Valley Blvd Ste N, Walnut