Covina restaurants you'll love

Covina restaurants
Toast
  • Covina

Covina's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Latin American
Must-try Covina restaurants

Media Noche Cuban Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Media Noche Cuban Cuisine

423 N Vincent Ave, Covina

Avg 4.5 (1788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Frita$6.00
Rabo Encendido$26.00
Camaron al Ajillo$19.00
More about Media Noche Cuban Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Boca Del Rio - Covina

140 E Arrow Hwy, Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Yes$3.19
w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
More about Boca Del Rio - Covina
El Bukanas Covina image

 

El Bukanas Covina

100 N Citrus Ave, Covina

Avg 4.3 (1621 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bukanas Covina
Restaurant banner

 

Rose City Pizza

602 N. Grand Ave, Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$3.00
LARGE Cheese (BYO)$16.00
LARGE 1/2 & 1/2$20.00
More about Rose City Pizza
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

201 N Citrus Ave, Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slaters 50-50
Banner pic

 

Zumo Zuzhi

1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A, Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Zumo Zuzhi
Restaurant banner

 

Campsite Brewing Co.

321 East Front Street, Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Campsite Brewing Co.
