Rose City Pizza Covina
602 N. Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Classics
SMALL Cheese
SMALL 1 Topping
SMALL Build Your Own
SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza Pie
SMALL Alfredo Chicken
mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
SMALL Aloha
mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple
SMALL BBQ Chicken
mozzarella + bbq sauce + diced chicken breast + red onion + fresh cilantro
SMALL Deluxe
Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni
SMALL Fresca
mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + garlic + spinach + olive oil
SMALL Margherita
mozzarella + tomato sauce + Roma tomatoes + basil + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
SMALL Meaty
mozzarella + tomato sauce + bacon + pepperoni + sausage
SMALL Spinach Pie
mozzarella + spinach + garlic + seasoned ricotta + olive oil
SMALL Veggie Delight
mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives
SMALL Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro
SMALL Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley
SMALL Tomato Pesto
mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
MEDIUM Cheese (BYO)
MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2
MEDIUM Alfredo Chicken
mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
MEDIUM Aloha
mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple
MEDIUM BBQ Chicken
mozzarella + bbq sauce + diced chicken breast + red onion + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Deluxe
Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni
MEDIUM Fresca
mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + garlic + spinach + olive oil
MEDIUM Margherita
mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + tomato sauce + basil + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
MEDIUM Meaty
mozzarella +tomato sauce + sausage + pepperoni + bacon
MEDIUM Spinach Pie
mozzarella + spinach + garlic + seasoned ricotta + olive oil
MEDIUM Veggie Delight
mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + onions + mushrooms + olives
MEDIUM Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro
MEDIUM Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley
MEDIUM Tomato Pesto
mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
LARGE Cheese (BYO)
LARGE 1/2 & 1/2
LARGE Alfredo Chicken
mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
LARGE Aloha
mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple
LARGE BBQ Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + bbq sauce + red onions
LARGE Deluxe
Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni
LARGE Fresca
mozzarella + roma tomatoes + spinach, garlic, olive oil
LARGE Margherita
mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmesan, olive oil
LARGE Meaty
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon
LARGE Spinach Pie
mozzarella + spinach + seasoned ricotta + garlic, olive oil
LARGE Veggie Delight
mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives
LARGE Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + chili powder + parmesan + sriracha mayo + cilantro
LARGE Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley
LARGE Tomato Pesto
mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
X-LARGE Cheese (BYO)
X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2
X-LARGE Alfredo Chicken
mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
X-LARGE Aloha
mozzarella +tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple
X-LARGE BBQ Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + bbq sauce + red onions + cilantro
X-LARGE Deluxe
Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni
X-LARGE Fresca
mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + Spinach + garlic + olive oil
X-LARGE Margherita
mozzarella + tomato sauce + basil + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
X-LARGE Meaty
mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + bacon
X-LARGE Spinach Pie
mozzarella + spinach + seasoned ricotta + garlic + olive oil
X-LARGE Veggie Delight
mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives
X-LARGE Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro
X-LARGE Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley
X-LARGE Tomato Pesto
mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + parmesan + garlic + olive oil
Signatures
SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Signature
SMALL Al Pastor
mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro
SMALL Birria
mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro
SMALL Char Siu
mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro
SMALL Beef Enchilada
Made with mozzarella + cheddar + red salsa + shredded beef + corn chips + habanero salsa + diced tomatoes + onions + cilantro
SMALL Vegan Elote
Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro
SMALL Manila Sunrise
mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro
SMALL Popcorn Chicken
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
SMALL Jalapeno Popper
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs
SMALL Space Cowboy
mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro
SMALL Queso Fundido
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro
SMALL Bronx (Pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles
SMALL Flamin’ Hot Elote
MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2 Signature
MEDIUM Al Pastor
mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Birria
mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Char Siu
mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Carnitas
mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Vegan Elote
Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Manila Sunrise
mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Popcorn Chicken
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
MEDIUM Jalapeno Popper
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs
MEDIUM Space Cowboy
mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Queso Fundido
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro
MEDIUM Bronx (Pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles
MEDIUM Flamin’ Hot Elote
LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature
LARGE Al Pastor
mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro
LARGE Birria
LARGE Char Siu
mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro
LARGE Carnitas
mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro
LARGE Vegan Elote
Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro
LARGE Manila Sunrise
mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro
LARGE Beef Enchilada
Made with mozzarella + cheddar + red salsa + shredded beef + corn chips + habanero salsa + diced tomatoes + onions + cilantro
LARGE Popcorn Chicken
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
LARGE Jalapeno Popper
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs
LARGE Space Cowboy
mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro
LARGE Queso Fundido
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro
LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles
LARGE Flamin’ Hot Elote
X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature
X-LARGE Al Pastor
mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE. Birria
mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Carnitas
mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Vegan Elote
Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Manila Sunrise
mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Popcorn Chicken
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
X-LARGE Jalapeno Popper
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs
X-LARGE Space Cowboy
mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Queso Fundido
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro
X-LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles
X-LARGE Flamin’ Hot Elote
Focaccia
FOCACCIA Cheese
Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella
FOCACCIA El Santo
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + diced chicken + chorizo + jalapeños
FOCACCIA Mama Mia Meatball
mozzarella + marinara + meatballs + spinach + ricotta + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
FOCACCIA Al Pastor
mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro
FOCACCIA Birria
mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro
FOCACCIA Char Siu
mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro
FOCACCIA Flamin' Hot Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro + Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
FOCACCIA Popcorn Chicken
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + fried Thai basil
FOCACCIA Alfredo Chicken
mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil
FOCACCIA Aloha
mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple
FOCACCIA BBQ Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + red onions + bbq sauce + cilantro
FOCACCIA Bronx (pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles
FOCACCIA Deluxe
mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions
FOCACCIA Fresca
mozzarella + spinach + Roma tomatoes + garlic + olive oil
FOCACCIA Margherita
mozzarella + tomato sauce + basil + Roma tomatoes + parmesan + garlic + olive oil
FOCACCIA Meaty
mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + bacon
FOCACCIA Spinach Pie
mozzarella + spinach + olive oil + seasoned ricotta + garlic
FOCACCIA Veggie Delight
mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + olives
FOCACCIA Elote
mozzarella + buttered corn + parmesan + chili powder + cilantro + sriracha mayo
FOCACCIA Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley
FOCACCIA Jalapeno Popper
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + bacon + ricotta + jalapeños + parmesan + toasted bread crumbs
FOCACCIA Space Cowboy
mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bbq sauce + bacon + cilantro
FOCACCIA Queso Fundido
mozzarella + white cheese sauce + chorizo + cheddar + parmesan + chili powder + cilantro
1/2 & 1/2 SPECIALTY FOCACCIA
Pasta
Spaghetti & Marinara
Alfredo Pasta
Penne noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Chicken and Penne Noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce
Veggie Pesto Pasta
made with sun-dried tomatoes + spinach + mushrooms + penne (contains nuts)
Chicken Pesto Pasta
chicken + mushroom + sun-dried tomatoes + spinach + parmesan + penne (contains nuts)
Lasagna
lasagna contains pork sausage + bacon + beef
Chili Spaghetti
beef chili + cheddar + diced onion + tomatoes
Spaghetti and Meatballs
meatballs contain pork and beef
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
all romaine served with side of caesar dressing and croutons
Side Garden Salad
romaine + shredded carrots + red cabbage + tomatoes
Chinese Chicken Salad
romaine + sesame dressing + shredded carrots + diced chicken + sesame seeds + wonton noodles
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine + diced chicken + tossed in caesar dressing + shredded parmesan + croutons
Sandwiches & Grilled Cheese
Bruno Sandwich
grilled pastrami, onions, bell peppers + sriracha mayo
Torta Sandwich
slow roasted pork + grilled onions + romaine + salsa verde + sriracha mayo
Meatball Sandwich
mozzarella + marinara + pork/beef meatballs
GC Margherita
mozzarella + marinara + tomatoes + basil + garlic + parmesan
GC Chicken Bacon Ranch
mozzarella + ranch + bacon + diced chicken breast
GC Chicken Pesto
mozzarella + cilantro pesto + grilled diced chicken + tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + spinach + mushrooms + parmesan
GC Chili Cheese
beef chili + cheddar + mozzarella + tomatoes + onions
GC Buffalo Chicken Ranch
mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch
GC Bronx (Pastrami)
mozzarella + pastrami + pickles + mustard
GC Birria w/Consomme
mozzarella + shredded beef + salsa de arbol + diced onions + radish + cilantro + cup of consommé
GC Lasagna
mozzarella + marinara + meat lasagna
Wings & Hot Cheetos
Sides
Pizza Fries
Fries topped with marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni + sausage
Pizza Tots
Tots topped with marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni + sausage
Buffalo Fries
Fries topped with diced chicken (sautéed in our buffalo sauce) + ranch + parsley
Buffalo Tots
Tots topped with diced chicken (sautéed in our buffalo sauce) + ranch + parsley
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fries + sautéed garlic + grated Parmesan + shredded Parmesan
Garlic Parmesan Tots
Tots + sautéed garlic + grated Parmesan + shredded Parmesan
Al Pastor Fries
topped with slow roasted pork + salsa verde + Sriracha mayo + diced onions + fresh cilantro
Al Pastor Tots
topped with slow roasted pork + salsa verde + Sriracha mayo + diced onions + fresh cilantro
Birria Fries
Fries + braised shredded beef + mozzarella + salsa de arbol + salsa verde + diced onions + cilantro
Birria Tots
Tots + braised shredded beef + mozzarella + salsa de arbol + salsa verde + diced onions + cilantro
Plain Fries
Plain Tots
Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in our signature spice mix
Cajun Tots
Tots tossed in our signature spice mix
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Bacon + Cheddar + Fries!
Bacon Cheddar Tots
Bacon + Cheddar + Tots!
Elote Tots
Tots topped with mozzarella + corn + lime juice + sriracha mayo + parmesan + chili powder + fresh cilantro
Elote Fries
Fries topped with mozzarella + corn + lime juice + sriracha mayo + parmesan + chili powder + fresh cilantro
4 Meatballs w/Marinara and Melted Mozz
Beef/Pork Meatballs
Garlic Breadsticks
Tres Queso Tots
Tots + mozzarella + parmsan + cheddar + chorizo
Tres Queso Fries
Fries + mozzarella + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo
Chili Cheese Tots
Tots + beef chili + cheddar + diced onions + tomatoes
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries + beef chili + cheddar + diced onions + tomatoes
Margherita Fries
Fries + marinara + mozzarella + basil + tomatoes + garlic + olive oil + Parmesan
Margherita Tots
Cup of Chili
Extras
Dog Friendly Pizza
Dessert
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
602 N. Grand Ave, Covina, CA 91724
