Rose City Pizza Covina

Classics

SMALL Cheese

$7.50

SMALL 1 Topping

$8.25

SMALL Build Your Own

$7.50

SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza Pie

$10.50

SMALL Alfredo Chicken

$10.50

mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

SMALL Aloha

$10.50

mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple

SMALL BBQ Chicken

$10.50

mozzarella + bbq sauce + diced chicken breast + red onion + fresh cilantro

SMALL Deluxe

$10.50

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

SMALL Fresca

$10.50

mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + garlic + spinach + olive oil

SMALL Margherita

$10.50

mozzarella + tomato sauce + Roma tomatoes + basil + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

SMALL Meaty

$10.50

mozzarella + tomato sauce + bacon + pepperoni + sausage

SMALL Spinach Pie

$10.50

mozzarella + spinach + garlic + seasoned ricotta + olive oil

SMALL Veggie Delight

$10.50

mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives

SMALL Elote

$10.50

mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley

SMALL Tomato Pesto

$10.50

mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

MEDIUM Cheese (BYO)

$15.00

MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2

$20.00

MEDIUM Alfredo Chicken

$20.00

mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

MEDIUM Aloha

$20.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken

$20.00

mozzarella + bbq sauce + diced chicken breast + red onion + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Deluxe

$20.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

MEDIUM Fresca

$20.00

mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + garlic + spinach + olive oil

MEDIUM Margherita

$20.00

mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + tomato sauce + basil + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

MEDIUM Meaty

$20.00

mozzarella +tomato sauce + sausage + pepperoni + bacon

MEDIUM Spinach Pie

$20.00

mozzarella + spinach + garlic + seasoned ricotta + olive oil

MEDIUM Veggie Delight

$20.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + onions + mushrooms + olives

MEDIUM Elote

$20.00

mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro

MEDIUM Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley

MEDIUM Tomato Pesto

$20.00

mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

LARGE Cheese (BYO)

$17.00

LARGE 1/2 & 1/2

$22.00

LARGE Alfredo Chicken

$22.00

mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

LARGE Aloha

$22.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple

LARGE BBQ Chicken

$22.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + bbq sauce + red onions

LARGE Deluxe

$22.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

LARGE Fresca

$22.00

mozzarella + roma tomatoes + spinach, garlic, olive oil

LARGE Margherita

$22.00

mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmesan, olive oil

LARGE Meaty

$22.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

LARGE Spinach Pie

$22.00

mozzarella + spinach + seasoned ricotta + garlic, olive oil

LARGE Veggie Delight

$22.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives

LARGE Elote

$22.00

mozzarella + buttered corn + chili powder + parmesan + sriracha mayo + cilantro

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley

LARGE Tomato Pesto

$22.00

mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

X-LARGE Cheese (BYO)

$26.00

X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2

$28.00

X-LARGE Alfredo Chicken

$28.00

mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

X-LARGE Aloha

$28.00

mozzarella +tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple

X-LARGE BBQ Chicken

$28.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + bbq sauce + red onions + cilantro

X-LARGE Deluxe

$28.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

X-LARGE Fresca

$28.00

mozzarella + Roma tomatoes + Spinach + garlic + olive oil

X-LARGE Margherita

$28.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + basil + Roma tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

X-LARGE Meaty

$28.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + bacon

X-LARGE Spinach Pie

$28.00

mozzarella + spinach + seasoned ricotta + garlic + olive oil

X-LARGE Veggie Delight

$28.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + bell peppers + mushrooms + onions + olives

X-LARGE Elote

$28.00

mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro

X-LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

mozzarella + diced chicken + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley

X-LARGE Tomato Pesto

$28.00

mozzarella + cilantro pesto + Roma tomatoes + parmesan + garlic + olive oil

Signatures

SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$12.50

SMALL Al Pastor

$12.50

mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro

SMALL Birria

$12.50

mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro

SMALL Char Siu

$12.50

mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro

SMALL Beef Enchilada

$12.50

Made with mozzarella + cheddar + red salsa + shredded beef + corn chips + habanero salsa + diced tomatoes + onions + cilantro

SMALL Vegan Elote

$12.50

Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro

SMALL Manila Sunrise

$12.50

mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro

SMALL Popcorn Chicken

$12.50

mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil

SMALL Jalapeno Popper

$12.50

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs

SMALL Space Cowboy

$12.50

mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro

SMALL Queso Fundido

$12.50

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro

SMALL Bronx (Pastrami)

$14.50

mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles

SMALL Flamin’ Hot Elote

$12.50

MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$24.00

MEDIUM Al Pastor

$24.00

mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Birria

$24.00

mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Char Siu

$24.00

mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Carnitas

$24.00

mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Vegan Elote

$26.00

Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Manila Sunrise

$24.00

mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Popcorn Chicken

$24.00

mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil

MEDIUM Jalapeno Popper

$24.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs

MEDIUM Space Cowboy

$24.00

mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Queso Fundido

$24.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro

MEDIUM Bronx (Pastrami)

$26.00

mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles

MEDIUM Flamin’ Hot Elote

$24.00

LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$26.00

LARGE Al Pastor

$26.00

mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro

LARGE Birria

$26.00

LARGE Char Siu

$26.00

mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onion + fresh cilantro

LARGE Carnitas

$26.00

mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro

LARGE Vegan Elote

$30.00

Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro

LARGE Manila Sunrise

$26.00

mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro

LARGE Beef Enchilada

$26.00

Made with mozzarella + cheddar + red salsa + shredded beef + corn chips + habanero salsa + diced tomatoes + onions + cilantro

LARGE Popcorn Chicken

$26.00

mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil

LARGE Jalapeno Popper

$26.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs

LARGE Space Cowboy

$26.00

mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro

LARGE Queso Fundido

$26.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro

LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)

$28.00

mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles

LARGE Flamin’ Hot Elote

$26.00

X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$30.00

X-LARGE Al Pastor

$30.00

mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE. Birria

$30.00

mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Carnitas

$30.00

mozzarella + slow roasted shredded pork + + lime juice + mandarin habanero salsa + diced onions + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Vegan Elote

$36.00

Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella + corn + Cashew parmesan + chili powder + Follow Your Heart Vegan Sriracha Mayo + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Manila Sunrise

$30.00

mozzarella + garlic chili paste + longanisa + fried garlic/onion + eggs + 1000 island + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Popcorn Chicken

$30.00

mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil

X-LARGE Jalapeno Popper

$30.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + ricotta + parmesan + jalapeños + bacon + toasted bread crumbs

X-LARGE Space Cowboy

$30.00

mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bacon + bbq sauce + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Queso Fundido

$30.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo + chili powder + fresh cilantro

X-LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)

$32.00

mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles

X-LARGE Flamin’ Hot Elote

$30.00

Focaccia

FOCACCIA Cheese

$26.00

Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella

FOCACCIA El Santo

$30.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + parmesan + diced chicken + chorizo + jalapeños

FOCACCIA Mama Mia Meatball

$30.00

mozzarella + marinara + meatballs + spinach + ricotta + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

FOCACCIA Al Pastor

$30.00

mozzarella + slow roasted pork + pineapple + diced onions + sliced radish + lime juice + salsa verde + fresh cilantro

FOCACCIA Birria

$30.00

mozzarella + shredded beef + lime juice + diced onions + sliced radish + salsa de arbol + fresh cilantro

FOCACCIA Char Siu

$30.00

mozzarella + hoisin sauce + marinated pork + hot mustard + pickled red onions + fresh cilantro

FOCACCIA Flamin' Hot Elote

$30.00

mozzarella + buttered corn + sriracha mayo + chili powder + cilantro + Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

FOCACCIA Popcorn Chicken

$30.00

mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + fried Thai basil

FOCACCIA Alfredo Chicken

$30.00

mozzarella + Alfredo sauce + diced chicken breast + mushrooms + diced tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + olive oil

FOCACCIA Aloha

$30.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + ham + bacon + pineapple

FOCACCIA BBQ Chicken

$30.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + red onions + bbq sauce + cilantro

FOCACCIA Bronx (pastrami)

$30.00

mozzarella + pastrami + mustard + pickles

FOCACCIA Deluxe

$30.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions

FOCACCIA Fresca

$30.00

mozzarella + spinach + Roma tomatoes + garlic + olive oil

FOCACCIA Margherita

$30.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + basil + Roma tomatoes + parmesan + garlic + olive oil

FOCACCIA Meaty

$30.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni + sausage + bacon

FOCACCIA Spinach Pie

$30.00

mozzarella + spinach + olive oil + seasoned ricotta + garlic

FOCACCIA Veggie Delight

$30.00

mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + olives

FOCACCIA Elote

$30.00

mozzarella + buttered corn + parmesan + chili powder + cilantro + sriracha mayo

FOCACCIA Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch + parsley

FOCACCIA Jalapeno Popper

$30.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + cheddar + bacon + ricotta + jalapeños + parmesan + toasted bread crumbs

FOCACCIA Space Cowboy

$30.00

mozzarella + beef chili + cheddar + fried onions + bbq sauce + bacon + cilantro

FOCACCIA Queso Fundido

$30.00

mozzarella + white cheese sauce + chorizo + cheddar + parmesan + chili powder + cilantro

1/2 & 1/2 SPECIALTY FOCACCIA

$30.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.00

Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Penne noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$11.00

Chicken and Penne Noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce

Veggie Pesto Pasta

$11.00

made with sun-dried tomatoes + spinach + mushrooms + penne (contains nuts)

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$12.00

chicken + mushroom + sun-dried tomatoes + spinach + parmesan + penne (contains nuts)

Lasagna

$13.00

lasagna contains pork sausage + bacon + beef

Chili Spaghetti

$13.00

beef chili + cheddar + diced onion + tomatoes

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

meatballs contain pork and beef

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

all romaine served with side of caesar dressing and croutons

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

romaine + shredded carrots + red cabbage + tomatoes

Chinese Chicken Salad

$8.00

romaine + sesame dressing + shredded carrots + diced chicken + sesame seeds + wonton noodles

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine + diced chicken + tossed in caesar dressing + shredded parmesan + croutons

Sandwiches & Grilled Cheese

Bruno Sandwich

$10.00

grilled pastrami, onions, bell peppers + sriracha mayo

Torta Sandwich

$10.00

slow roasted pork + grilled onions + romaine + salsa verde + sriracha mayo

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

mozzarella + marinara + pork/beef meatballs

GC Margherita

$8.00

mozzarella + marinara + tomatoes + basil + garlic + parmesan

GC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

mozzarella + ranch + bacon + diced chicken breast

GC Chicken Pesto

$11.00

mozzarella + cilantro pesto + grilled diced chicken + tomatoes + garlic + parmesan + spinach + mushrooms + parmesan

GC Chili Cheese

$10.00

beef chili + cheddar + mozzarella + tomatoes + onions

GC Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$10.00

mozzarella + diced chicken breast + buffalo wing sauce + ranch

GC Bronx (Pastrami)

$12.50

mozzarella + pastrami + pickles + mustard

GC Birria w/Consomme

$15.00

mozzarella + shredded beef + salsa de arbol + diced onions + radish + cilantro + cup of consommé

GC Lasagna

$15.00

mozzarella + marinara + meat lasagna

Wings & Hot Cheetos

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$10.00

8 Piece Wings

$12.00

Flamin' Hot Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Flamin' Hot Buffalo Tots

$10.00

Sides

Tots + marinara + mozzarella + basil + tomatoes + garlic + olive oil + Parmesan

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni + sausage

Pizza Tots

$9.00

Tots topped with marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni + sausage

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with diced chicken (sautéed in our buffalo sauce) + ranch + parsley

Buffalo Tots

$9.00

Tots topped with diced chicken (sautéed in our buffalo sauce) + ranch + parsley

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Fries + sautéed garlic + grated Parmesan + shredded Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$8.00

Tots + sautéed garlic + grated Parmesan + shredded Parmesan

Al Pastor Fries

$9.00

topped with slow roasted pork + salsa verde + Sriracha mayo + diced onions + fresh cilantro

Al Pastor Tots

$9.00

topped with slow roasted pork + salsa verde + Sriracha mayo + diced onions + fresh cilantro

Birria Fries

$9.00

Fries + braised shredded beef + mozzarella + salsa de arbol + salsa verde + diced onions + cilantro

Birria Tots

$9.00

Tots + braised shredded beef + mozzarella + salsa de arbol + salsa verde + diced onions + cilantro

Plain Fries

$3.00

Plain Tots

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Fries tossed in our signature spice mix

Cajun Tots

$3.50

Tots tossed in our signature spice mix

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.00

Bacon + Cheddar + Fries!

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$8.00

Bacon + Cheddar + Tots!

Elote Tots

$8.50

Tots topped with mozzarella + corn + lime juice + sriracha mayo + parmesan + chili powder + fresh cilantro

Elote Fries

$8.50

Fries topped with mozzarella + corn + lime juice + sriracha mayo + parmesan + chili powder + fresh cilantro

4 Meatballs w/Marinara and Melted Mozz

$5.00

Beef/Pork Meatballs

Garlic Breadsticks

$3.00

Tres Queso Tots

$8.50

Tots + mozzarella + parmsan + cheddar + chorizo

Tres Queso Fries

$8.50

Fries + mozzarella + cheddar + parmesan + chorizo

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.00

Tots + beef chili + cheddar + diced onions + tomatoes

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries + beef chili + cheddar + diced onions + tomatoes

Margherita Fries

$8.50

Fries + marinara + mozzarella + basil + tomatoes + garlic + olive oil + Parmesan

Margherita Tots

$8.50

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Extras

Consomme

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.25

Side Mozzarella

$0.50

Side Salsa Green or Red

$0.50

Dog Friendly Pizza

whole wheat (yeast free) crust + roasted carrot puree + chicken breast + low fat ricotta + parsley

Pupperoni Pizza Pie

$8.50

Dessert

mozzarella + caramel + Mazapan candy crumbles (contains nuts)

Mazapan Pizza (Contains Nuts)

$5.00

Mazapan PRIDE Pizza (Contains Nuts)

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

602 N. Grand Ave, Covina, CA 91724

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

