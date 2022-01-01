Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Boca Del Rio - Covina

review star

No reviews yet

140 E Arrow Hwy

Covina, CA 91722

Order Again

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.28

Large Fountain Drink

$2.50

Burritos

Combo Burrito Regular

$8.87

With beans inside.

Combo Burrito Sour

$9.56

With beans and sour cream inside.

Combo Burrito Yes

$9.78

With beans and avocado inside.

Combo Burrito Special

$10.47

With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.

All Meat Burrito Regular

$9.32

No beans, but more meat.

All Meat Burrito Sour

$10.01

No beans, but more meat, as well as sour cream.

All Meat Burrito Yes

$10.23

No beans, but more meat, as well as avocado.

All Meat Burrito Special

$10.92

No beans, but more meat, as well as sour cream and avocado.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Regular

$5.00

A bean and cheese burrito.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Sour

$5.69

A bean and cheese burrito with sour cream inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Yes

$5.91

A bean and cheese burrito with avocado inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Special

$6.60

A bean and cheese burrito with sour cream and avocado.

Tacos

Taco Regular

$2.96

Toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Sour

$3.19

w/ sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Yes

$3.19

w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Taco Special

$3.41

w/ avocado & sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.

Nachos & Quesadillas

Nachos Regular

$6.59

Chips with your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Sour

$7.28

Chips with sour cream and your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Yes

$7.50

Chips with avocado and your choice of our toppings.

Nachos Special

$8.19

Chips with sour cream, avocado, and your choice of our toppings.

Cheese Quesadilla Regular

$5.00

A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Sour

$5.69

A cheese quesadilla with sour cream and your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Yes

$5.91

A cheese quesadilla with avocado and your choice of toppings inside.

Cheese Quesadilla Special

$6.60

A cheese quesadilla with sour cream, avocado, and your choice of toppings inside.

Sides

Beans

$1.82

Add Meat

$5.00

Add Avocado

$0.91

Add Sour Cream

$0.69

Add Cheese

$0.91

Chips

$1.14

Tortilla

$0.45
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe that fresh, delicious Mexican food makes the world a better place. Come, sit with us, and give your tastebuds something to talk about.

Location

140 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA 91722

Directions

