Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Bukanas West Covina

94 Reviews

$$

1347 S Azusa Ave

Suite C

West Covina, CA 91791

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Sope

$3.99

Nachos

$10.95

8 oz. Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

Baked Potato

$8.50

Corn Quesadilla

$3.95

Flour Quesadilla

$8.95

Jericalla

$4.25

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Mulita

$4.25

Pastel D Tres Leches

$4.50

Guacamole

$8.95

Tacos

Taco al Vapor

$1.99

Taco de Canasta

$2.25

Kesabirria

$3.99

Handmade Tortilla Taco

$4.50

Gobernador

$11.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco

$4.00

Tacos Dorados (3)

$7.50

Burritos

Burrito

$8.99

California Burrito

$7.95

Fish Burrito

$8.99

Shrimp Burrito

$8.25

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.75

All Meat Burrito

$10.95

Tortas

Meat Torta

$8.75

Torta Bukanera

$8.95

Torta Cubana

$8.75

Torta Milanesa

$8.75

Torta de Pierna

$8.25

Bistec Torta

$7.95

Entrees

Filete a la Plancha

$11.95

Filete Empanizado

$11.95

Plato de Carne Asada

$12.95

Chile Relleno Plate

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.95

Plato de pierna de puerco

$10.95

Plato de Birria

$11.95

Plato de Carnitas

$11.95

Plato de Milanesa

$10.95

Specials & Combos

2 Sopes Special

$6.00

Hardshell Potato Tacos Special

$5.00

3 Taco Combo

$5.00

$1 Fish Taco

$3.00

2 Fish Tacos Special

$6.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Chorizo con Huevos

$8.99

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Chilaquiles a la carta

$6.95

2 huevos

$3.00

1 huevo

$1.50

Ceviches

Aguachiles

$9.99

Travolta

$9.99

Coctel de Camaron

$10.00

Sides & Extras

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

1/2 Avocado

$2.99

Whole Avocado

$4.50

Rice

$3.95+

Beans

$3.95+

Salsa

$4.95+

Fries

$3.99

Chips

$2.25

Tortillas a Mano (3)

$1.95

Tortilla de Harina (1)

$1.25

Sopes (12)

$8.50

Tortillas a Mano (12)

$6.00

Dressing

$0.85

Salsa Governador Verde

$0.85

Salsa Havanera

$0.75

Salsa verde tomatillo

$0.75

Charolas

Chips small

$12.00

Chips large

$22.00

Rice small

$30.00

Rice large

$60.00

Beans small

$30.00

Beans large

$60.00

Carne Asada small

$85.00

Carne Asada large

$170.00

Aguachiles small

$50.00

Aguchiles large

$110.00

Travolta small

$50.00

Travolta large

$110.00

Valentines tray

$40.00

Vitrolero de Agua Fresca

$55.00

NA Beverage

32 oz Agua Fresca

$5.25

20 oz Agua Fresca

$4.25

Mexican Soda

$3.95

Water Bottle

$1.50

Refresco De Lata

$1.75

20oz Agua Fresca Refill

$1.50

32oz Agua Fresca Refill

$2.50

Champurrado

$3.95

16oz Vaso con Hielo

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1347 S Azusa Ave, Suite C, West Covina, CA 91791

Directions

El Bukanas West Covina image

