Brea restaurants you'll love

More about XLB Dumpling Bar Brea
XLB Dumpling Bar Brea
437 S Associated Rd, Brea
|Popular items
|Pork & Mushroom Wontons
|$8.00
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$7.00
|Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings
|$9.00
More about Fire Wings Brea
Fire Wings Brea
985 E. Birch St, Brea
|Popular items
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
375 W Birch St., Brea
|Popular items
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|Caesar Salad ^
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
|The Post ^
|$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
More about Olive Pit
Olive Pit
240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea
|Popular items
|1 Kabob.
|$15.35
Served with two small bites, pita finished with latholemono.
|Mediterranean Salad.
|$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
|Avgolemono Soup.
|$7.25
Chicken, lemon & rice soup
More about Green Tomato Grill - Brea
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea
|Popular items
|-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-
|$9.95
grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce
|-Miso Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, edamame, green onion, sesame seed, nori, brown rice & miso vinaigrette
|-Thai Peanut Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
More about Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery
Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery
1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2, Brea
|Popular items
|Large Cold Brew
|$4.49
Cold brew made in store to bring the strongest and freshest flavors of cold brewed coffee.
Top with sweet cream, and add a parfait. Superb!
|Italian Ciabbatas
|$6.99
Italian Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwiches. Bacon, Sausage, or Vegetarian options available. Served all day, and made to order.
|Medium Cold Brew
|$3.99
Cold brew made in store to bring the strongest and freshest flavors of cold brewed coffee.
Top with sweet cream, and add a parfait. Superb!
More about Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
955 E Birch St unit K, Brea
|Popular items
|Strawberry Tea w/Lychee
|$4.50
Made with our Jasmine Green Tea, plus fresh strawberries and topped with lychee jelly
|Milk Tea
The standard! Add boba for a Classic Boba Milk Tea
|Mango Green Tea
|$4.60
Made with real mango puree
More about The Dylan Social Eatery
The Dylan Social Eatery
190 S State College Blvd, Brea
|Popular items
|Butter unsalted 1lb
|$3.89
I have no idea why this is more money then salted butter..
|Cooked Chicken Breast 6 oz
|$4.22
Boneless NATURAL RAISED-W/O-ANTIBIOTICS, SOUS VI,FULLY-COOKED OVEN ROASTED, GRILL MARKED, NEVER FROZEN AND CVP PACKAGED
|Visa/M/D EN149 1 Mask
|$6.40
1 EN 149 European equivalent to n95 mask my cost is 6.0643 k please see our instagram thedylan.brea for copy of receipts. You are only paying for cc processing fees and Im still losing a few cents on that.
More about Bruxie
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Bruxie
215 W Birch St, Brea
|Popular items
|NUTELLA & BANANA
|$6.50
Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$18.60
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Popular items
|Bacon & Brie Burger
|$20.00
Blend of chuck, brisket patty. Triple brie cheese, apple compote Nueske bacon, brioche bun
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Butter poached Maine lobster, brown butter aioli, drawn butter, toasted brioche roll, arugula salad, lemon half, ramekin drawn butter and ketchup
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Classic flash-fried served with cocktail sauce
More about Downtown Donuts & Coffee
Downtown Donuts & Coffee
260 West Birch St Ste 4, Brea
More about Oak & Willow #2
Oak & Willow #2
Undetermined, Brea