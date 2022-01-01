Brea restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Brea

Must-try Brea restaurants

XLB Dumpling Bar Brea image

 

XLB Dumpling Bar Brea

437 S Associated Rd, Brea

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork & Mushroom Wontons$8.00
Dan Dan Noodles$7.00
Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings$9.00
Fire Wings Brea image

 

Fire Wings Brea

985 E. Birch St, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

375 W Birch St., Brea

Avg 4.6 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Caesar Salad ^$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Olive Pit image

 

Olive Pit

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 Kabob.$15.35
Served with two small bites, pita finished with latholemono.
Mediterranean Salad.$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
Avgolemono Soup.$7.25
Chicken, lemon & rice soup
Green Tomato Grill - Brea image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Brea

796 N Brea Blvd., Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-$9.95
grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce
-Miso Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, edamame, green onion, sesame seed, nori, brown rice & miso vinaigrette
-Thai Peanut Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce
Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery image

 

Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery

1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cold Brew$4.49
Cold brew made in store to bring the strongest and freshest flavors of cold brewed coffee.
Top with sweet cream, and add a parfait. Superb!
Italian Ciabbatas$6.99
Italian Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwiches. Bacon, Sausage, or Vegetarian options available. Served all day, and made to order.
Medium Cold Brew$3.99
Cold brew made in store to bring the strongest and freshest flavors of cold brewed coffee.
Top with sweet cream, and add a parfait. Superb!
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread image

 

Sunmerry Coffee & Bread

955 E Birch St unit K, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Tea w/Lychee$4.50
Made with our Jasmine Green Tea, plus fresh strawberries and topped with lychee jelly
Milk Tea
The standard! Add boba for a Classic Boba Milk Tea
Mango Green Tea$4.60
Made with real mango puree
The Dylan Social Eatery image

 

The Dylan Social Eatery

190 S State College Blvd, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter unsalted 1lb$3.89
I have no idea why this is more money then salted butter..
Cooked Chicken Breast 6 oz$4.22
Boneless NATURAL RAISED-W/O-ANTIBIOTICS, SOUS VI,FULLY-COOKED OVEN ROASTED, GRILL MARKED, NEVER FROZEN AND CVP PACKAGED
Visa/M/D EN149 1 Mask$6.40
1 EN 149 European equivalent to n95 mask my cost is 6.0643 k please see our instagram thedylan.brea for copy of receipts. You are only paying for cc processing fees and Im still losing a few cents on that.
Bruxie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Bruxie

215 W Birch St, Brea

Avg 4.3 (3977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NUTELLA & BANANA$6.50
Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$18.60
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Brea

2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.2 (5377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon & Brie Burger$20.00
Blend of chuck, brisket patty. Triple brie cheese, apple compote Nueske bacon, brioche bun
Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Butter poached Maine lobster, brown butter aioli, drawn butter, toasted brioche roll, arugula salad, lemon half, ramekin drawn butter and ketchup
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Classic flash-fried served with cocktail sauce
Kabuki image

SUSHI

Kabuki

975 E. Birch St. #K, Brea

Avg 4.3 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
Restaurant banner

 

Roll Em Up Taquitos

275 West Birch Street, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Downtown Donuts & Coffee

260 West Birch St Ste 4, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Oak & Willow #2

Undetermined, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffles

