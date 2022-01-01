Anaheim restaurants you'll love

Must-try Anaheim restaurants

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COBB SALAD$25.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Chicken | Tomatoes | Chopped Egg | Fresh Basil | Smoked Blue Cheese | Blue Cheese Dressing
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$22.00
Pepperoni | Seasoned Beef | Spicy Sausage Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce
NASHVILLE CHICKEN$22.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

338 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (9318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
More about Umami Burger
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
Kroft Fried Chicken$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.
Cubano$12.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Anytime Hawaiian image

 

Anytime Hawaiian

1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken$13.99
Locomoco$13.99
Chicken Katsu$14.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian
Lamill Coffee Anaheim image

 

Lamill Coffee Anaheim

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LAMILL latte$4.75
ratio espresso with clover farm sonoma county organic milk
cafe con leche
two pulls of ratio espresso over raw sugar layered with clover farm sonoma county organic milk,
vanilla latte
ratio espresso with house made vanilla syrup and clover farm sonoma county organic milk
More about Lamill Coffee Anaheim
Rollin Sushi Cafe image

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza (4pc)$4.50
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)$12.50
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber
top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*does NOT contain raw fish*
Veggie Gyoza (4pc)$4.50
pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce
[vegan]
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Negima (4pc)$10.50
Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen$13.45
Roasted garlic in this tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
Vegetarian Ramen$11.45
Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gretchen's Jambalaya$15.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Fried Catfish$15.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
St. Louis BBQ. Ribs
Slow roasted st. louis cut pork ribs, half or full rack, glazed in signature bbq sauce
More about Georgia's Restaurant
California Shawarma Restaurant image

 

California Shawarma Restaurant

518 S. Brookhurst St #8, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo #1$11.99
One Wrap
One Drink
Combo #2$16.65
Two Warps
One Drink
Sides$2.49
More about California Shawarma Restaurant
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jr Chicken Bowl$5.49
Grill Teriyaki Chicken on a bed of White Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$7.75
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Crunch Roll 8pcs$9.49
Shrimp Tempura Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice Topped with Crunch and Eel Sauce
More about Fuji Grill
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack$7.00
On Deck - Canning this week. Hazy IPA with lots of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus. NON-VEGAN 6.8%
Medianoche IPA 6-Pack$7.00
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
Mango Cart 6-Pack$7.00
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
More about Golden Road
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blake's Signature BBQ Salad$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
Blake's Smoked Wings$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Smoked 2 Meat Plate$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.
More about Blake's Place
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Curry$14.49
$13.89
Garlic Chicken$13.99
Teri Beef & Shrimp$14.49
More about Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little House Salad$8.00
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
Salmon Citrus Salad$19.95
seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing
Prime Rib Dip$21.95
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Bluetree Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bluetree Cafe

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim

Avg 5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Bowl$7.35
Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.
Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon
More about Bluetree Cafe
DonerG image

 

DonerG

2139 East Ball Rd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Doner Kebab Rice Plate$12.75
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Istanbowl$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Kids Plate$9.00
Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad See Ew.$12.45
Your choice of tofu or mixed veggies stir fried flat rice noodles with broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
Pad Thai*
Stir fried Thai rice noodles with egg,
green onion, and bean sprouts.
served with crushed peanuts.
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with spicy Thai chili, bell pepper, tomato, onion, broccoli and basil leaves.
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
Bottle Logic Brewing image

 

Bottle Logic Brewing

1072 N Armando St, Anaheim

Avg 4.6 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Intrepid Orchid (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$25.95
Bourbon Barrel-Aged English Style Vanilla Barleywine • 11.2% ABV • Decadent caramel hue with a glittering, ruby-colored rim. Brown sugar cookie and toffee-toned aromas melt into layers of caramel cream and nougat on the palate. Brûléed sugar bitterness and undertones of leather, oak, and autumn leaves balance the rich layers of Madagascar vanilla with a soft breath of impeccably integrated bourbon on the exhale.
Crust to Core (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$25.95
BBA Peanut Butter Brownie Stout • 15.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout collaboration with our brothers-in-adjuncts, Equilibrium Brewery. This liquid erupted from a combination of Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig, and Old Fitzgerald barrels at a molten 15.5% ABV with a gooey chocolate-brownie character that we finished with a crater-full of cacao nibs and a 300lb peanut butter treatment for a beautifully balanced, bottled Peanut Butter Brownie.
Scatter Signal (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$28.95
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Mocha-Marshmallow Stout • 14.14% ABV • Scatter Signal was forged from our World Beer Cup-clad Darkstar November, built and brawned to withstand war. Coffee for vigor, chocolate to fortify, marshmallows for resilience.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
This stout blend spent 12 to 24 months in a medley of our favorite bourbon barrels. It was conditioned on a blend of coffee beans roasted by Onyx Coffee Lab for a foundation of chocolate brownie and burnt sugar undertones. Cacao nibs bolster the chocolate front -- Ecuadorian nibs were chosen specifically for the nutty, hot-chocolate-like flavors they impart.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Marshmallows were our finishing touch; added in abundance for their softly sweet aroma, for a bounce of viscosity, and amidst another hard year, for the outright joy of it. In the absence of joy, there is nothing worth fighting for.
More about Bottle Logic Brewing
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$11.99
½ lb. ground beef patty melted natural Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips on a warm Brioche bun. Served with 1000 island dressing.
Keno’s Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
A generous portion of hand tenderized sirloin tri tip lightly breaded in a homemade blend of buttermilk, flour and cracker crumbs then grilled to a golden brown and topped with country gravy. Served with three large country eggs.
Jr. Chicken Strips (3)$6.99
Served with French fries or mashed potatoes,
small milk or soft drink and ice cream.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim image

 

Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim

195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Short Rib Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Street Corn$5.00
More about Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image

 

J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Tôm$6.95
Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Roll - Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò$12.95
3. Grilled Beef - Bo Nuong$8.95
More about J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee
Modern Times [Anaheim] image

 

Modern Times [Anaheim]

549 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dungeon Map-6PK$14.00
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
Monsters' Park Bourbon BA w/Vanilla-12oz Can$16.25
This breathtakingly delicious version of our beloved imperial stout is a swirling maelstrom of dessert flavors, roast malt, and bourbon-soaked oak that instantly transports your palate to a dimension of pure sensory ecstasy. ABV: 14.2%
BA Burundi Nduwayezu-12oz Can$5.00
If you’re currently in the market for a transcendently delicious caffeinated experience, you’ve picked up the right can for the job. This washed-process gem from Burundi’s Ngozi province was aged in bourbon barrels prior to roasting, resulting in an enchanting combination of deep plum and rich hazelnut, underscored by hints of Old Fashioned cocktail. We think you’ll be exceedingly pleased with your decision to purchase it.
More about Modern Times [Anaheim]
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

8200 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Tacos$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Carne Asada$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Beef Taquitos$9.75
More about El Cholo
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image

TACOS

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

215 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Anaheim Burger Taco$5.50
Jumbo Prawn Taco$6.50
Pineapple Skirt Steak Taco$5.50
More about Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1201 South Euclid St., Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Poppy & Seed Anaheim image

 

Poppy & Seed Anaheim

350 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Poppy & Seed Anaheim
Raymond Ave Brewing Co. image

 

Raymond Ave Brewing Co.

1755 N. Raymond Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Raymond Ave Brewing Co.
Puesto Anaheim image

 

Puesto Anaheim

1040 W Katella AVE, Anaheim

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Puesto Anaheim
Rad Beer Company image

 

Rad Beer Company

1301 South Lewis Street, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rad Beer Company

