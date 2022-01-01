Anaheim restaurants you'll love

If you’re currently in the market for a transcendently delicious caffeinated experience, you’ve picked up the right can for the job. This washed-process gem from Burundi’s Ngozi province was aged in bourbon barrels prior to roasting, resulting in an enchanting combination of deep plum and rich hazelnut, underscored by hints of Old Fashioned cocktail. We think you’ll be exceedingly pleased with your decision to purchase it.

