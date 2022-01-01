Anaheim restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|COBB SALAD
|$25.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Chicken | Tomatoes | Chopped Egg | Fresh Basil | Smoked Blue Cheese | Blue Cheese Dressing
|MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
|$22.00
Pepperoni | Seasoned Beef | Spicy Sausage Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN
|$22.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
338 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
|The Box
|$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft Anaheim
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
|Kroft Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.
|Cubano
|$12.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
Anytime Hawaiian
1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.99
|Locomoco
|$13.99
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.99
Lamill Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|LAMILL latte
|$4.75
ratio espresso with clover farm sonoma county organic milk
|cafe con leche
two pulls of ratio espresso over raw sugar layered with clover farm sonoma county organic milk,
|vanilla latte
ratio espresso with house made vanilla syrup and clover farm sonoma county organic milk
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Gyoza (4pc)
|$4.50
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
|Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)
|$12.50
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber
top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*does NOT contain raw fish*
|Veggie Gyoza (4pc)
|$4.50
pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce
[vegan]
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Negima (4pc)
|$10.50
Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
|Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen
|$13.45
Roasted garlic in this tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$11.45
Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Popular items
|Gretchen's Jambalaya
|$15.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
|Fried Catfish
|$15.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
|St. Louis BBQ. Ribs
Slow roasted st. louis cut pork ribs, half or full rack, glazed in signature bbq sauce
California Shawarma Restaurant
518 S. Brookhurst St #8, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Combo #1
|$11.99
One Wrap
One Drink
|Combo #2
|$16.65
Two Warps
One Drink
|Sides
|$2.49
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Jr Chicken Bowl
|$5.49
Grill Teriyaki Chicken on a bed of White Rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.75
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
|Crunch Roll 8pcs
|$9.49
Shrimp Tempura Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice Topped with Crunch and Eel Sauce
Golden Road
2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
On Deck - Canning this week. Hazy IPA with lots of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus. NON-VEGAN 6.8%
|Medianoche IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
|Mango Cart 6-Pack
|$7.00
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Blake's Signature BBQ Salad
|$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
|Blake's Smoked Wings
|$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
|Smoked 2 Meat Plate
|$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|The Press Cheese ^
|$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
|The Sun ^
|$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Vegetable Curry
|$14.49
$13.89
|Garlic Chicken
|$13.99
|Teri Beef & Shrimp
|$14.49
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Little House Salad
|$8.00
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$19.95
seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing
|Prime Rib Dip
|$21.95
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bluetree Cafe
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Berry Bowl
|$7.35
Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.
|Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
|Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon
DonerG
2139 East Ball Rd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Doner Kebab Rice Plate
|$12.75
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
|Istanbowl
|$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
|Kids Plate
|$9.00
Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew.
|$12.45
Your choice of tofu or mixed veggies stir fried flat rice noodles with broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
|Pad Thai*
Stir fried Thai rice noodles with egg,
green onion, and bean sprouts.
served with crushed peanuts.
|Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with spicy Thai chili, bell pepper, tomato, onion, broccoli and basil leaves.
Bottle Logic Brewing
1072 N Armando St, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Intrepid Orchid (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON
|$25.95
Bourbon Barrel-Aged English Style Vanilla Barleywine • 11.2% ABV • Decadent caramel hue with a glittering, ruby-colored rim. Brown sugar cookie and toffee-toned aromas melt into layers of caramel cream and nougat on the palate. Brûléed sugar bitterness and undertones of leather, oak, and autumn leaves balance the rich layers of Madagascar vanilla with a soft breath of impeccably integrated bourbon on the exhale.
|Crust to Core (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON
|$25.95
BBA Peanut Butter Brownie Stout • 15.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout collaboration with our brothers-in-adjuncts, Equilibrium Brewery. This liquid erupted from a combination of Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig, and Old Fitzgerald barrels at a molten 15.5% ABV with a gooey chocolate-brownie character that we finished with a crater-full of cacao nibs and a 300lb peanut butter treatment for a beautifully balanced, bottled Peanut Butter Brownie.
|Scatter Signal (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON
|$28.95
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Mocha-Marshmallow Stout • 14.14% ABV • Scatter Signal was forged from our World Beer Cup-clad Darkstar November, built and brawned to withstand war. Coffee for vigor, chocolate to fortify, marshmallows for resilience.
This stout blend spent 12 to 24 months in a medley of our favorite bourbon barrels. It was conditioned on a blend of coffee beans roasted by Onyx Coffee Lab for a foundation of chocolate brownie and burnt sugar undertones. Cacao nibs bolster the chocolate front -- Ecuadorian nibs were chosen specifically for the nutty, hot-chocolate-like flavors they impart.
Marshmallows were our finishing touch; added in abundance for their softly sweet aroma, for a bounce of viscosity, and amidst another hard year, for the outright joy of it. In the absence of joy, there is nothing worth fighting for.
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$11.99
½ lb. ground beef patty melted natural Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips on a warm Brioche bun. Served with 1000 island dressing.
|Keno’s Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
A generous portion of hand tenderized sirloin tri tip lightly breaded in a homemade blend of buttermilk, flour and cracker crumbs then grilled to a golden brown and topped with country gravy. Served with three large country eggs.
|Jr. Chicken Strips (3)
|$6.99
Served with French fries or mashed potatoes,
small milk or soft drink and ice cream.
Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim
195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Prime Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Short Rib Birria Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Street Corn
|$5.00
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee
1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Shrimp Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Tôm
|$6.95
|Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Roll - Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò
|$12.95
|3. Grilled Beef - Bo Nuong
|$8.95
Modern Times [Anaheim]
549 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Dungeon Map-6PK
|$14.00
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
|Monsters' Park Bourbon BA w/Vanilla-12oz Can
|$16.25
This breathtakingly delicious version of our beloved imperial stout is a swirling maelstrom of dessert flavors, roast malt, and bourbon-soaked oak that instantly transports your palate to a dimension of pure sensory ecstasy. ABV: 14.2%
|BA Burundi Nduwayezu-12oz Can
|$5.00
If you’re currently in the market for a transcendently delicious caffeinated experience, you’ve picked up the right can for the job. This washed-process gem from Burundi’s Ngozi province was aged in bourbon barrels prior to roasting, resulting in an enchanting combination of deep plum and rich hazelnut, underscored by hints of Old Fashioned cocktail. We think you’ll be exceedingly pleased with your decision to purchase it.
El Cholo
8200 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Beef Taquitos
|$9.75
TACOS
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps
215 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Anaheim Burger Taco
|$5.50
|Jumbo Prawn Taco
|$6.50
|Pineapple Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.50
Tastea
1201 South Euclid St., Anaheim
|Popular items
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
|20oz Bootea Shaker
