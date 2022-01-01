Pudding in Anaheim

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$5.00
Bread pudding and vanilla ice cream with cinnamon sugar dust.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Item pic

 

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
milk and chia seed pudding$9.00
almond milk - oat milk - coconut milk - passion fruit - polito farms cirtus - toasted almonds - honeycomb toffee
More about LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.50
More about Blake's Place
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Whiskey Bread Pudding$9.95
baked bread pudding | vanilla ice cream | whipped cream | caramel sauce
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Puesto Anaheim image

 

Puesto Anaheim

1040 W Katella AVE, Anaheim

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$18.00
More about Puesto Anaheim
Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim image

 

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image

TACOS

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

215 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Concha Bread Pudding French Toast$14.00
Concha Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

