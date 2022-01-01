Pudding in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve pudding
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft Anaheim
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Bread pudding and vanilla ice cream with cinnamon sugar dust.
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|milk and chia seed pudding
|$9.00
almond milk - oat milk - coconut milk - passion fruit - polito farms cirtus - toasted almonds - honeycomb toffee
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Banana Pudding
|$3.50
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Whiskey Bread Pudding
|$9.95
baked bread pudding | vanilla ice cream | whipped cream | caramel sauce
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim
195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00