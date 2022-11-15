Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

review star

No reviews yet

2420 E Katella Ave

Anaheim, CA 92806

Order Again

Popular Items

vanilla latte
LAMILL latte
salted caramel latte

croissants

chocolate croissant

$5.00Out of stock
almond croissant

almond croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant filled with frangipane and topped with sliced almonds

ham & cheese croissant

ham & cheese croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant rolled with gruyere cheese and house-cured ham

danish

spinach artichoke danish

$5.00Out of stock

herb & tomato cheese danish

$5.00Out of stock

muffins

spiced pumpkin muffin

$4.25Out of stock

cakes

coffee cake

$4.50Out of stock

citrus olive oil cake

$5.00Out of stock

gf-ricotta cake

$5.50Out of stock

house-made bread pudding

$7.00Out of stock

cookie

house-made chocolate chip cookie

$3.75Out of stock

empanda

bbq chicken empanda

$5.00Out of stock

jidori chicken - mash potatoes - brisse dough

beef empanda

$5.00Out of stock

veggie empanda

$5.00Out of stock

brewed coffee

element drip coffee

$3.75+Out of stock

Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity

japanese iced coffee

$5.00+Out of stock

Ethiopian single origin coffee brewed hot and flash cooled over ice

cold drip coffee

$5.50Out of stock

Guatamalan single origin coffee extracted through a 9-hour slow drip method. Limited daily to small batch quantities

colombia - san andres v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

congo- mpumbi v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

tasting notes: mandarin, honey, macadamia

kenya - kiamabara v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

brazil - camomila v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

tasting notes: hazelnut, apple, salted caramel process: pulped natural

tanzania - masangula peaberry v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

tasting notes: plum, floral, lime process: washed

colombia - lord baltimore v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

costa rica - el venado v60 pourover

$5.00+

element blend v60 pour over

$5.00+

Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity

costa rica - finca la julia v60 pourover

$5.00+

honduras - las flores v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

ethiopia - nano challa v60 pourover

$5.00+Out of stock

coffee traveler (1gal)

$38.00

1 gal of our Element blend; includes cups, hot sleeves, stir sticks, 16 oz of half & half (+$3.00 Oat or Almond Milk)

espresso

ratio espresso (2oz)

$3.50+

Roasted lightly to accentuate the origins over the taste of roasts, resulting in a dynamic flavor profile with clarity and complexity. Tasting Notes: Caramel, citrus and stone fruit

decaf juan tama espresso (2oz)

$3.50+

Decaf: Juan Tama - Colombian washed process single origin coffee, EA sugarcane decaffeinated, with notes of hibiscus, mandarin and cream

espresso tonic

$6.00

macchiato (3oz)

$4.00

Shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk

cortado (4.5oz)

$4.50+

1 part milk to 1 part espresso

honey orange cortado (5oz)

$5.00

one part milk, one part ratio espresso with house-made honey orange syrup

americano

$3.50+

Espresso in hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, drip or filtered coffee

LAMILL latte

$4.75+

Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk

flat white

$4.25+

Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk

cappuccino

$4.50+

Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk

cafe con leche

$5.50+

Double the espresso over raw sugar with steamed milk

salted caramel latte

$5.50+

Espresso with house made caramel sauce and steamed or cold milk

valrhona mocha

$5.50+

Espresso with housemade valrhona chocolate ganache and steamed or cold milk

vanilla latte

$5.50+

Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk

milk tea

House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk

masala chai tea latte

$5.00+

House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk

japanese matcha latte

$6.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha steeped in oat milk

LAMILL milk tea latte

$5.50+

Organic Assam tea steeped in oat milk

hot brewed tea

coconut ginger

$4.00+

green hot tea

japanese ceremonial matcha

$6.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha served hot

organic citrus chamomile

$4.00+

herbal hot tea

japan sencha

$4.00+

green hot tea

jasmine pearls

$4.50+

Choice green tea buds chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea.

jinxuan milk oolong

$4.00+

oolong hot tea

masala chai

$4.00+

black hot tea

moroccan mint

$4.00+

green hot tea

rooibos bourbon

$4.00+

herbal hot tea

royal earl grey

$4.00+

black hot tea

decaf earl grey

$4.00+Out of stock

royal english breakfast

$4.00+

black hot tea

iced tea

Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.

bergamot iced black tea

$3.50+

Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.

crimsonberry iced herbal tea

$3.50+

Fruity blend of elderberries, cranberries, hibiscus, rooibos, rosehips, and natural flavoring. Tasting notes: Sweet, tangy and tart. Caffeine Free

st. tropez iced green tea

$3.50+

Organic Sencha with the natural essence of mango and pomegranate

japanese iced ceremonial matcha

$7.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha whisked and poured over ice

crimsonberry tea tonic

$5.00Out of stock

kid's milk

Organic Milk from Sonoma County with choice housemade sauces. Valrhona Chocolate, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel.

cold milk

$3.00+

steamed milk

$2.75+

salted caramel milk

$3.50+

vanilla milk

$3.50+

valhrona chocolate milk

$4.00+

lemonade

lemonade 16oz iced

$4.00

lemonade 24oz iced

$5.50

turmeric latte

turmeric latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Tumeric root infused with Minor Figures Oat Milk.

soda

bundaberg - original ginger beer

$2.50Out of stock

olipop - vintage cola

$2.75

olipop - classic root beer

$2.75

olipop - cherry vanilla

$2.75

olipop - strawberry vanilla

$2.75

boylan - orange soda

$3.00

coke

$3.00

kombucha

fermensch - bloom

$5.50

fermensch - dry hopped pear

$5.50

fermensch - hibiscus ginger

$5.50

juice

little west sunrise

$6.50

little west the clover

$6.50Out of stock

little west go big juice

$6.50

little west orange juice

$6.50

little west the quench

$6.50

little west gingersnap

$6.50Out of stock

little west gold'n green juice

$6.50

little west detox greens

$8.00Out of stock

juice served here strawberry lemonade

$7.99

juice served here the pixie

$7.99

juice served here field of greens

$7.99

water bottles

something & nothing cucumber

$3.00

mountain valley sparkling white peach (11oz)

$3.00

harmless harvest - raw organic coconut water

$3.00

mountain valley spring water

$3.50

mountain valley sparkling water

$3.50Out of stock

cbd

mad tasty - unicorn tears hemp

$5.50

breakfast

seasonal market fruit

$6.00

gaytan family farms berries - sunny cal farms stone fruit - passion fruit - mint

honeycomb chia pudding

$8.00

almond milk - oat milk - coconut milk - passion fruit - sunny cal farms stone fruit - toasted almonds - honeycomb toffee

yogurt plus que parfait

$9.00

rosewood farms strawberries - pomegranate - straus organic greek yogurt - housemade granola

coffee beans

ratio blend

ratio blend

$16.50

Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, chocolate Espresso Blend

bliss blend

bliss blend

$16.50

Tasting Notes: chocolate, almond, dried fruits Espresso Blend

element blend

element blend

$17.00

Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, stone fruit A blend designed for drip

velvet blend

velvet blend

$16.00

Tasting Notes: chocolate, caramel, dried fruit A blend designed for drip

black onyx blend

black onyx blend

$16.00

Tasting Notes: dark chocolate, caramel, nuts A blend designed for drip

brazil - camomila

brazil - camomila

$18.50

tasting notes: hazelnut, apple, salted caramel process: pulped natural

brazil - decaf de cana

brazil - decaf de cana

$18.50

tasting notes: orange, caramel, grape

ethiopia - tadesse yonka

ethiopia - tadesse yonka

$21.50Out of stock

Tasting Notes: pineapple, floral, berries Natural Process

DR congo - mpumbi

DR congo - mpumbi

$20.50Out of stock

tasting notes: mandarin, honey, macadamia process: washed

tanzania - masangula peaberry

tanzania - masangula peaberry

$19.50Out of stock

tasting notes: plum, floral, lime process: washed

costa rica - el venado

costa rica - el venado

$28.50

Origin: West Valley, Costa Rica Process: Honey Process SL-28 Tasting Notes: Apricot, Lime, Grape Roast: Light

columbia-san andres

columbia-san andres

$24.50Out of stock
colombia - lord baltimore

colombia - lord baltimore

$25.50Out of stock

tasting notes: fig, red wine, brown sugar process: anaerobic, honey process

honduras - las flores

honduras - las flores

$22.50Out of stock

tasting notes: red grape, plum , hazelnut process: washed

kenya - kiamabara

kenya - kiamabara

$26.50Out of stock

tasting notes: lime, floral and grapefruit

costa rica - finca la julia

costa rica - finca la julia

$32.50Out of stock

origin: central valley costa rica process: natural tasting notes: cherry, orange, pomegrante roast: light

ethiopia - nano challa

ethiopia - nano challa

$21.50

origin: jimma ethiopia process: washed tasting notes: lemon, papaya, apricot roast: light

tea sachet boxes

citrus chamomile sachet box

citrus chamomile sachet box

$9.50Out of stock

Made from Egyptian chamomile flowers, African hibiscus, citrus peels, and natural flavors, this beautiful tea brews up a caffeine-free, yellowish beverage with the aroma of freshly cut apples and vanilla. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Caffeine-Free

earl grey sachet box

earl grey sachet box

$9.50Out of stock

An exquisite blend of a Darjeeling, Assam, and a Chinese tea with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes of citrus and malty. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Contains Caffeine

english breakfast sachet box

english breakfast sachet box

$9.50Out of stock

Renowned for its abundant flavor, our special English Breakfast brews a copper colored cup with malty tasting notes. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

moroccan mint sachet box

moroccan mint sachet box

$9.50

This tea brews up an amber-colored cup with smokey, brisk notes and a sweet finish. We began with a Chinese gunpowder green tea, then added organic peppermint from Washington State, which is renowned for its high menthol content, to create a very unique flavor. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

tropical rooibos sachet box

tropical rooibos sachet box

$9.50

A caffeine-free, highly eclectic fusion of flavors. This tea is a blend of rooibos, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, pink peppercorns, cornflower petals, apple, currant and coconut fruit. Rooibos is loaded with antioxidants, which is always a good choice after a night of fun and frivolity. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Caffeine-Free

jasmine pearls sachet box

jasmine pearls sachet box

$14.50

This unusually shaped tea is hand-picked in the misty mountains of Fujian, China. Only the most tender green tea buds are chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea. One of our most exclusive teas. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

brewing equipment

v60 coffee dripper

v60 coffee dripper

$21.00+

hario's iconic v60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. the cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. the bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. made of arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

v60 paper filter

v60 paper filter

$4.50Out of stock

hario filters are specially designed to fit all hario v60 02 size drippers. these filters are designed to have less flow restriction to enhance clarity and balance in the coffee. natural brown "misarashi" filters are made with 100% unbleached paper pulp. white filters are made with 100% oxygen-bleached paper pulp.

t-sac filters

t-sac filters

$6.00Out of stock

these chlorine-free, unbleached paper tea filters from t-sac are single-use, great for brewing your favorite loose leaf teas. t-sac tea filter bags are single-use, disposable tea infusers for steeping high-quality loose leaf tea with the convenience of teabags. t-sac's are fully compostable and biodegradable. Size #2: 2-4 cups

hario v60 switch immersion dripper

$46.50
hario v60 buono electric kettle

hario v60 buono electric kettle

$79.50

the v60 buono drip kettle is a hario staple and its iconic shape is recognized around the world. the kettle's slim spout makes it easy to control the amount and speed of the hot water being poured, perfect for manual coffee brewing.

hario v60 drip scale white

$54.50
hario v60 glass coffee maker

hario v60 glass coffee maker

$42.50

rapid cooling iced coffee maker. long ice strainer rapidly cools the dripped coffee, so that iced coffee can be enjoyed immediately. the cone shaped dripper forms a deep coffee ground layer, and thoroughly extracts the flavor of the coffee.

hario mini-slim plus grinder

$40.00

hario ceramic mill grinder - hiroshi sawada edition

$40.00
hario skerton pro hand grinder

hario skerton pro hand grinder

$53.50

the hario "skerton pro" is a favorite amongst coffee newcomers and professionals alike. its compact size makes it perfect for travel or home use. this grinder has many upgraded features from the original skerton, all with the goal of making it easier to adjust settings and grind consistently. all hario coffee grinders use ceramic conical burrs which transfer less heat and shave coffee beans versus cracking beans like blade grinders. this process provides a more consistent grind that can easily be adjusted and set for repeat use.

hario electric solo grinder

$92.50

hario cold brew jug

$49.50Out of stock

hario cold brew tea wine bottle

$27.50
"simply hario" v60 pourover coffee set

"simply hario" v60 pourover coffee set

$49.50Out of stock

the hario v60 "simply hario" pour over set is everything you need for your pour over at home. this set includes a white arita ceramic dripper, heatproof glass server, measuring spoon, 100 paper coffee filters and 12oz of your choice of coffee beans.

v60 range server clear

v60 range server clear

$25.50

hario's premier heatproof glass server for brewing and serving premium pour-over coffee. "bee hive" design made of borosilicate glass, which prevents odor and color transfer. 360ml, 600ml, 800ml sizes are dishwasher and microwave safe.

hario tea dripper "largo" 35 server set

hario tea dripper "largo" 35 server set

$54.50

the "largo" tea dripper set is an elegant and fun way to prepare quality tea. the glass bowl allows you to watch the tea brew and unfurl so that you can achieve the perfect brew strength. simply place the globe over the tea server and then add tea and hot water. when steeping is complete, press the switch to dispense into the lower vessel. available in smaller and larger capacities.

baratza encore electric burr grinder - black

baratza encore electric burr grinder - black

$169.50

the baratza encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to french press and everything in between. straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the baratza encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. beyond a great coffee-making experience, the encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.

baratza encore electric burr grinder - white

$169.50Out of stock
chemex 3 Cup - classic

chemex 3 Cup - classic

$39.50

the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

chemex 6 cup - classic

chemex 6 cup - classic

$44.50

the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

chemex 8 cup - classic

chemex 8 cup - classic

$46.68Out of stock

the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

loose leaf tea

bourbon rooibos bag

$14.75

citrus chamomile bag

$12.50

earl grey bag

$12.50Out of stock

english breakfast bag

$12.50Out of stock

masala chai bag

$12.50Out of stock

hong kong bag

$12.50Out of stock

buttermilk oolong bag

$22.50Out of stock

japanese pearls bag

$22.50

moroccan mint bag

$12.50

coconut ginger bag

$12.00

japan sencha bag

$14.50Out of stock

ceremonial matcha 2nd flush

$28.00

st. tropez ice tea packet

$12.25

minor figures oat milk

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt
Minor Figures - 1 Carton

Minor Figures - 1 Carton

$5.25

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt

Minor Figures - 6 Cartons

Minor Figures - 6 Cartons

$31.50

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.

Website

Location

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

