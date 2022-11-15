- Home
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Popular Items
croissants
cakes
empanda
brewed coffee
element drip coffee
Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity
japanese iced coffee
Ethiopian single origin coffee brewed hot and flash cooled over ice
cold drip coffee
Guatamalan single origin coffee extracted through a 9-hour slow drip method. Limited daily to small batch quantities
colombia - san andres v60 pourover
congo- mpumbi v60 pourover
tasting notes: mandarin, honey, macadamia
kenya - kiamabara v60 pourover
brazil - camomila v60 pourover
tasting notes: hazelnut, apple, salted caramel process: pulped natural
tanzania - masangula peaberry v60 pourover
tasting notes: plum, floral, lime process: washed
colombia - lord baltimore v60 pourover
costa rica - el venado v60 pourover
element blend v60 pour over
Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity
costa rica - finca la julia v60 pourover
honduras - las flores v60 pourover
ethiopia - nano challa v60 pourover
coffee traveler (1gal)
1 gal of our Element blend; includes cups, hot sleeves, stir sticks, 16 oz of half & half (+$3.00 Oat or Almond Milk)
espresso
ratio espresso (2oz)
Roasted lightly to accentuate the origins over the taste of roasts, resulting in a dynamic flavor profile with clarity and complexity. Tasting Notes: Caramel, citrus and stone fruit
decaf juan tama espresso (2oz)
Decaf: Juan Tama - Colombian washed process single origin coffee, EA sugarcane decaffeinated, with notes of hibiscus, mandarin and cream
espresso tonic
macchiato (3oz)
Shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk
cortado (4.5oz)
1 part milk to 1 part espresso
honey orange cortado (5oz)
one part milk, one part ratio espresso with house-made honey orange syrup
americano
Espresso in hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, drip or filtered coffee
LAMILL latte
Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk
flat white
Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk
cappuccino
Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk
cafe con leche
Double the espresso over raw sugar with steamed milk
salted caramel latte
Espresso with house made caramel sauce and steamed or cold milk
valrhona mocha
Espresso with housemade valrhona chocolate ganache and steamed or cold milk
vanilla latte
Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk
milk tea
hot brewed tea
coconut ginger
green hot tea
japanese ceremonial matcha
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha served hot
organic citrus chamomile
herbal hot tea
japan sencha
green hot tea
jasmine pearls
Choice green tea buds chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea.
jinxuan milk oolong
oolong hot tea
masala chai
black hot tea
moroccan mint
green hot tea
rooibos bourbon
herbal hot tea
royal earl grey
black hot tea
decaf earl grey
royal english breakfast
black hot tea
iced tea
bergamot iced black tea
Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.
crimsonberry iced herbal tea
Fruity blend of elderberries, cranberries, hibiscus, rooibos, rosehips, and natural flavoring. Tasting notes: Sweet, tangy and tart. Caffeine Free
st. tropez iced green tea
Organic Sencha with the natural essence of mango and pomegranate
japanese iced ceremonial matcha
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha whisked and poured over ice
crimsonberry tea tonic
kid's milk
soda
juice
little west sunrise
little west the clover
little west go big juice
little west orange juice
little west the quench
little west gingersnap
little west gold'n green juice
little west detox greens
juice served here strawberry lemonade
juice served here the pixie
juice served here field of greens
water bottles
breakfast
seasonal market fruit
gaytan family farms berries - sunny cal farms stone fruit - passion fruit - mint
honeycomb chia pudding
almond milk - oat milk - coconut milk - passion fruit - sunny cal farms stone fruit - toasted almonds - honeycomb toffee
yogurt plus que parfait
rosewood farms strawberries - pomegranate - straus organic greek yogurt - housemade granola
coffee beans
ratio blend
Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, chocolate Espresso Blend
bliss blend
Tasting Notes: chocolate, almond, dried fruits Espresso Blend
element blend
Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, stone fruit A blend designed for drip
velvet blend
Tasting Notes: chocolate, caramel, dried fruit A blend designed for drip
black onyx blend
Tasting Notes: dark chocolate, caramel, nuts A blend designed for drip
brazil - camomila
tasting notes: hazelnut, apple, salted caramel process: pulped natural
brazil - decaf de cana
tasting notes: orange, caramel, grape
ethiopia - tadesse yonka
Tasting Notes: pineapple, floral, berries Natural Process
DR congo - mpumbi
tasting notes: mandarin, honey, macadamia process: washed
tanzania - masangula peaberry
tasting notes: plum, floral, lime process: washed
costa rica - el venado
Origin: West Valley, Costa Rica Process: Honey Process SL-28 Tasting Notes: Apricot, Lime, Grape Roast: Light
columbia-san andres
colombia - lord baltimore
tasting notes: fig, red wine, brown sugar process: anaerobic, honey process
honduras - las flores
tasting notes: red grape, plum , hazelnut process: washed
kenya - kiamabara
tasting notes: lime, floral and grapefruit
costa rica - finca la julia
origin: central valley costa rica process: natural tasting notes: cherry, orange, pomegrante roast: light
ethiopia - nano challa
origin: jimma ethiopia process: washed tasting notes: lemon, papaya, apricot roast: light
tea sachet boxes
citrus chamomile sachet box
Made from Egyptian chamomile flowers, African hibiscus, citrus peels, and natural flavors, this beautiful tea brews up a caffeine-free, yellowish beverage with the aroma of freshly cut apples and vanilla. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Caffeine-Free
earl grey sachet box
An exquisite blend of a Darjeeling, Assam, and a Chinese tea with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes of citrus and malty. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Contains Caffeine
english breakfast sachet box
Renowned for its abundant flavor, our special English Breakfast brews a copper colored cup with malty tasting notes. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
moroccan mint sachet box
This tea brews up an amber-colored cup with smokey, brisk notes and a sweet finish. We began with a Chinese gunpowder green tea, then added organic peppermint from Washington State, which is renowned for its high menthol content, to create a very unique flavor. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
tropical rooibos sachet box
A caffeine-free, highly eclectic fusion of flavors. This tea is a blend of rooibos, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, pink peppercorns, cornflower petals, apple, currant and coconut fruit. Rooibos is loaded with antioxidants, which is always a good choice after a night of fun and frivolity. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Caffeine-Free
jasmine pearls sachet box
This unusually shaped tea is hand-picked in the misty mountains of Fujian, China. Only the most tender green tea buds are chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea. One of our most exclusive teas. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
brewing equipment
v60 coffee dripper
hario's iconic v60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. the cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. the bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. made of arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
v60 paper filter
hario filters are specially designed to fit all hario v60 02 size drippers. these filters are designed to have less flow restriction to enhance clarity and balance in the coffee. natural brown "misarashi" filters are made with 100% unbleached paper pulp. white filters are made with 100% oxygen-bleached paper pulp.
t-sac filters
these chlorine-free, unbleached paper tea filters from t-sac are single-use, great for brewing your favorite loose leaf teas. t-sac tea filter bags are single-use, disposable tea infusers for steeping high-quality loose leaf tea with the convenience of teabags. t-sac's are fully compostable and biodegradable. Size #2: 2-4 cups
hario v60 switch immersion dripper
hario v60 buono electric kettle
the v60 buono drip kettle is a hario staple and its iconic shape is recognized around the world. the kettle's slim spout makes it easy to control the amount and speed of the hot water being poured, perfect for manual coffee brewing.
hario v60 drip scale white
hario v60 glass coffee maker
rapid cooling iced coffee maker. long ice strainer rapidly cools the dripped coffee, so that iced coffee can be enjoyed immediately. the cone shaped dripper forms a deep coffee ground layer, and thoroughly extracts the flavor of the coffee.
hario mini-slim plus grinder
hario ceramic mill grinder - hiroshi sawada edition
hario skerton pro hand grinder
the hario "skerton pro" is a favorite amongst coffee newcomers and professionals alike. its compact size makes it perfect for travel or home use. this grinder has many upgraded features from the original skerton, all with the goal of making it easier to adjust settings and grind consistently. all hario coffee grinders use ceramic conical burrs which transfer less heat and shave coffee beans versus cracking beans like blade grinders. this process provides a more consistent grind that can easily be adjusted and set for repeat use.
hario electric solo grinder
hario cold brew jug
hario cold brew tea wine bottle
"simply hario" v60 pourover coffee set
the hario v60 "simply hario" pour over set is everything you need for your pour over at home. this set includes a white arita ceramic dripper, heatproof glass server, measuring spoon, 100 paper coffee filters and 12oz of your choice of coffee beans.
v60 range server clear
hario's premier heatproof glass server for brewing and serving premium pour-over coffee. "bee hive" design made of borosilicate glass, which prevents odor and color transfer. 360ml, 600ml, 800ml sizes are dishwasher and microwave safe.
hario tea dripper "largo" 35 server set
the "largo" tea dripper set is an elegant and fun way to prepare quality tea. the glass bowl allows you to watch the tea brew and unfurl so that you can achieve the perfect brew strength. simply place the globe over the tea server and then add tea and hot water. when steeping is complete, press the switch to dispense into the lower vessel. available in smaller and larger capacities.
baratza encore electric burr grinder - black
the baratza encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to french press and everything in between. straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the baratza encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. beyond a great coffee-making experience, the encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.
baratza encore electric burr grinder - white
chemex 3 Cup - classic
the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
chemex 6 cup - classic
the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
chemex 8 cup - classic
the chemex classic coffeemaker, used together with chemex's scientifically designed, patented bonded filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
loose leaf tea
bourbon rooibos bag
citrus chamomile bag
earl grey bag
english breakfast bag
masala chai bag
hong kong bag
buttermilk oolong bag
japanese pearls bag
moroccan mint bag
coconut ginger bag
japan sencha bag
ceremonial matcha 2nd flush
st. tropez ice tea packet
minor figures oat milk
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806