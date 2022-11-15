LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

v60 coffee dripper

hario's iconic v60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. the cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. the bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. made of arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.