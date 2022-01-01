Chili in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|CHILI LIME WINGS
|$18.00
Chili Lime Dry Rub, Sliced Cucumbers, Roasted Green Chili Ranch
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft Anaheim
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.
|Chili Mac
|$5.00
Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Chili Mac Bowl
|$12.45
Golden creamy mac and cheese, served over homemade chili
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.95
Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.
|Small Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.45
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Chili Paste
|$0.50
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Ortega Chili Melt
|$13.99
Beef brisket or smoked turkey on a
French roll with a grilled Ortega chili,
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, tomato
and mayonnaise
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Cup of Chili & Beans
|$6.99
|Chili Omelet
|$13.99
Our fluffy three egg omelet topped with our home made chili and beans. Cheese is an extra charge.
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim
195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Brisket Chili
|$7.00