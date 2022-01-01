Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve chili

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI LIME WINGS$18.00
Chili Lime Dry Rub, Sliced Cucumbers, Roasted Green Chili Ranch
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.
Chili Mac$5.00
Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Anytime Hawaiian image

 

Anytime Hawaiian

1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about Anytime Hawaiian
Item pic

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Mac Bowl$12.45
Golden creamy mac and cheese, served over homemade chili
Chili Cheese Fries$9.95
Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.
Small Chili Cheese Fries$6.45
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Paste$0.50
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about Fuji Grill
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Ortega Chili Melt$13.99
Beef brisket or smoked turkey on a
French roll with a grilled Ortega chili,
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, tomato
and mayonnaise
More about Blake's Place
Item pic

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chili & Beans$6.99
Chili Omelet$13.99
Our fluffy three egg omelet topped with our home made chili and beans. Cheese is an extra charge.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Item pic

 

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili$7.00
More about Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

8200 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Con Carne$19.95
More about El Cholo

