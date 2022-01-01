Bulgogi in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about ROBA NOODLE
BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES
ROBA NOODLE
2626 West La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Beef Bowl (Bulgogi)
|$10.00
Beef. Rice. Onion. Sesame seeds
More about Chilakimchi's
Chilakimchi's
2117 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim
|Chilakimchi's Bulgogi Fries
|$15.00
Chopped Beef Bulgogi over a bed of fries topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Sprinkled with cotija cheese then drizzled with our homemade gochujang sauce.
|Beef Bulgogi Burrito
|$13.00
Mexican rice, korean cabbage mix, kimchi, beef bulgogi, mexican street corn, drizzled with a homemade jalapeno sauce