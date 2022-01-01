Main picView gallery

Windsor Brown's

211 W. Center St. Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

Popular Items

Popular Items

Oklahoma Sunset
Our Go To Italian
Frilly Toothpicks

The Basics

Turkey

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Mustard, Mayo, Butter Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough

Roast Beef

$14.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, Mustard, Mayo, Little Gem Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough

Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Mayo, Dill Pickle, Sourdough

Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami, Provolone, Beer Mustard, Dill Pickle, Rye

Deep Cuts

Boring Lazy Tasty (B.L.T.)

$14.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Butter Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Sliced Sourdough

Devil Made Me

$12.00

Calabrian Deviled Egg Salad, Jammie Egg, Spicy Mayo, Sourdough

Frilly Toothpicks

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro, Little Gem Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Herb Oil, Hoagie Roll

Kitten Mittens

$16.00

Roast Beef, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Portobello, Provolone, Horseradish Mayo, Beer Mustard, Hoagie Roll

Our Go To Italian

$15.00

Ham, Dry Salami, Soppressata, Pepperoni Provolone, Iceberg Shred-uce, Herb Oil, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Mustard, Spicy Mayo, Hoagie Roll

From The Press

Not Quite Basic

$14.00

Ham, Brie, Swiss, Beer Mustard, Mayo, Dill Pickle, Heirloom Tomato, Ciabatta

Oklahoma Sunset

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken & Pepperoni, Cheddar, Smashed Avocado, Peppadew Peppers, Herb Oil, Mayo, Sourdough

Roast Beastly

$15.00

Deluxe Roast Beef, Horseradish Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Herb Oil, Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough

Stay Cheesy

$12.00

Swiss, Brie, Cheddar, Provolone, Heirloom Tomato, Sourdough

Straight Fire

$15.00

Chipotle Chicken, Habanero Salsa, Muenster Cheese, Heirloom Tomato,Arugula, Red Onion, Spicy Mayo, Sourdough

House Plants

Easy Caprese

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, Provolone, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Balsamic Vinegar, Butter Lettuce, Garlic Mayo, Ciabatta

Garden Variety

$14.00

Panini-Roasted Portobello, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Herb Oil, Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough

Lite Lunch

$12.00

Spiced Hummus, Cilantro and Arugula Sprouts, Cucumber, Peppadew Peppers, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Herb Oil, Ciabatta

Not a Ganoush

$13.00

Panini-Seared Eggplant, Stewed Tomato, Spicy & Garlic Mayo, Cilantro, Arugula, Ciabatta

Seed Once Sown

$14.00

Spicy Hummus, Cucumber, Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Feta & Serrano Dressing, Arugula, Tomato, Sourdough

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Windsor Brown’s House Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan

Anti-Cobb

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Stewed Tomato, Pickled Shallot Vinaigrette, Little Gem Lettuce

Chips and Sides

Dirty Chips

$2.75

Potato Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Chocolate Chip and Sea Salt Cookie

$3.50

Campfire Cookie (S'mores)

$3.50

Kids

Kids Turkey

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Bottles

3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder 750ml

$55.00

3 Fonteinen Golden Blend 750ml

$58.00

3 Fonteinen Gueuze 375ml

$18.00

3 Fonteinen Hommage 750ml

$62.00

3 Fonteinen Pruim Belle Lauvin 750ml

$55.00

3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek 750ml

$75.00

3 Fonteinen Speling Van Het Lot Cabernet Cortis 750ml

$62.00

3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera

$85.00

Anchorage The Explorer 375ml

$48.00

Anchorage Wendigo 375ml

$75.00

Beachwood Blendery Illuminare 500ml

$25.00

Beachwood Blendery We are who we pretend to be 500ml

$23.00

Beachwood Brewing Bourbon Full Malted Jacket 12oz

$14.00

Beachwood Brewing Rye Full Malted Jacket 12oz

$14.00

Bottle Logic Intrepid Orchid 500ml

$28.00

Bottle Logic Red Eye November 500ml

$26.00

Bottle Logic Scatter Signal

$28.00

Cellarmake Coffee and Cigarettes 12oz Can

$9.00

De la Senne Saison de la Senne (Cantillon Collab) 330ml

$12.00

De la Senne Taras Boulba 330ml

$7.00

El Segundo Standard Crude 16oz Can

$11.00

Fantome Saison 750ml

$20.00

Fantôme Blanche 750ml

$20.00

JW Lees 2012 Port Barrel 11.9oz

$13.00

JW Lees Harvest 2012 11.9oz Bottle

$10.00

Omnipollo Elmer 330ml Can

$15.00

Orval Trappist Ale 330ml

$8.00

Prairie Double Vanilla Noir 12oz

$16.00

Sante Adarius Gift of Comfort 750ml

$24.00

Sante Adarius Nonna's Blend 750ml

$24.00

Shacksbury Doubles 16oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

Shacksbury Lo Ball 8oz Can

$5.00

Shacksbury Rose 12oz Can

$6.00

Tilquin Geueze 375ml

$19.00

Tilquin Mure 375ml

$21.00

Tilquin Quetsche 750ml

$42.00

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Blackberry Agave 12oz

$7.75

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Blood Orange Pomegranate 12oz

$7.75

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Pineapple Mango 12oz

$7.75

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Prickly Pear Guava 12oz

$7.75

Westcounty Mcintosh 750ml Bottle

$17.00

Westcounty Redfield 750ml Bottle

$17.00

Artifact Long Way Back 16oz Can

$6.75

Orval

$8.00

Soda & Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer 16 oz

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer 12oz

$3.50

Bundaberg Ginber Beer 12oz

$3.50

Coke Refresco 355ml

$3.50

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.50

Iced Tea 16 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.50

Ollipop Vintage Cola 12oz

$3.50

Sprite Refresco 355ml

$3.50

Fanta Refresco 355ml

$3.50

Togo Water

$1.00

Coffee

Dark Horse Regular 12oz

$5.00

Dark Horse Nitro 12oz

$5.00

Water

Boxed Water 500ml

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.50

Topo Chico 12oz

$3.50

Kombucha

Healthade Strawberry Glow 16oz

$5.50Out of stock

Healthade Passionfruit Tangerine 16oz

$5.50

NA Beer (cans)

Crux No Mo IPA N/A

$6.50

Untitled Art Italian Pils N/A

$6.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA N/A

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Beers, & Wines

Location

211 W. Center St. Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

