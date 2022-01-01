Poppy & Seed Anaheim imageView gallery

Poppy & Seed Anaheim 350 S Anaheim Blvd

78 Reviews

350 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

Order Again

Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Aperol Spritz Pitcher

$52.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Penecillin

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Event Cocktails

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Vendo

$16.00

E Martini

$16.00

Propeller

$16.00

Rodeo

$16.00

Event Wine

$12.00

Mojito

$16.00

MV Still

$8.00

MV Sparkling

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Seasonal Veggie Juice

$9.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Apple Cider

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Water

Divinitea

$6.00

Sunrise

$6.00

Summer Solstice

$6.00

Splendid

$6.00

Cheers

$6.00

Bloom

$6.00

Enchanted

$4.00Out of stock

Enchanted

$6.00Out of stock

French Press

$10.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Coffe

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Cappucino

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Americano

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Mimosa Kit

$64.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Decoy Brut Sparkling Cuvee

$16.00

Golden Eye Rose Brut

$16.00

Lo-Fi Reisling

$14.00

Banyan

$12.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Bodoga Colome

$14.00

Calera Chardonnay

$16.00

Gundlach Bundschu Chard

$12.00

Paraduxx Red Blend

$22.00

Decoy Limited Pinot Noir

$14.00

St Supery

$35.00

Cuvee NV16

$20.00

Caymus

$20.00

Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Duckhorn Cabernet

$24.00

Alexander Cabernet Franc

$20.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Migration Pinot Noir

$72.00

Postmark

$80.00

Paraduxx

$88.00

Alexander Cabernet Franc

$80.00

Caymus Grand Durif

$80.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

St. Supery Elu Red Blend

$138.00

Cain Cuvee N16

$80.00

Decoy Limited

$56.00

Decoy Sparkling Cuvvee

$58.00

Calera Chardonnay

$64.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$72.00

Gundlach Bundschu Chard

$45.00

Lo-Fi Riesling

$48.00

Banyan

$48.00

Bodoga Colome

$56.00

Golden Eye Btl

$64.00

Sky Kraken

$11.00

Asylum Monster

$12.00Out of stock

Salty Crew Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Buenaveza

$12.00

28 Haze later

$12.00

Watermelon Lime Seltzer

$7.00

Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.00

Champango

$7.00Out of stock

Three Weavers

$12.00

Event Beer

$9.00

Sabre Toothed Squirrel Red Ale

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$19.00

Amaretto

$15.00

Suze

$15.00

Ramazotti Amaro

$15.00

Pernod Absinthe

$27.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$15.00

Benedictine

$16.00

Cynar

$16.00

Green Chartruese

$23.00

Amaro Angeleno

$13.00

Amaro Sibano

$10.00

Antica Vermouth

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bittertruth Elderflower

$12.00

Campari Milano

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$23.00

Cinzano Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Dimmi

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Giffard Wild Elderflower

$13.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$11.00

Amaro Abano

$11.00

Lysholm Linie

$12.00

Mr Black

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$19.00

Bruto Americano

$13.00

St George Spiced Pear

$14.00

Midori

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

St. Georges

$16.00

SipSmith Lemon

$16.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Botanist

$17.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Few Gin

$15.00

Del Maguey

$15.00

El Silencio

$16.00

Nosotros

$20.00

Verde

$16.00

Yola

$20.00

El Dorado

$14.00

Goslings Dark

$16.00

Malahat Spiced

$16.00

Plantation

$16.00

Blue Chair

$14.00

Malahat Ginger

$13.00

Malibu

$12.00

Pyrat

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$18.00

Glenlivit 12 YR

$17.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$23.00

JW Black

$21.00

Macallan 12YR

$33.00

Oban 14 YR

$30.00

Macallan 18YR

$68.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Cazadores Anejo

$18.00

Cazadores Blanco

$17.00

Cazadores Repo

$17.00

Cincoro Anejo

$55.00

Clase Azul Gold

$68.00

Class Azul Reposado

$45.00

Dahlia

$24.00

DJ 1942

$57.00

Dobel

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

Espolon

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$20.00

Jaja Resposado

$15.00

Oro Imperial

$12.00

Oro Imperial

$15.00

Partida

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo

$14.00

Teremana

$17.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$16.00

Herradura Ultra

$40.00

1800 Cristalino

$20.00

Los Arango Reposado

$33.00

Corralejo Reposado

$17.00

Drakes

$14.00

Titos

$16.00

Ketel One

$17.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Hangar One

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Bulleit

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

Basil Haydens

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Suntory Toki

$20.00

Old Forrester

$14.00

Nikka Coffee

$28.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Few Whiskey

$20.00

Few Rye

$20.00

Gentleman Jack

$17.00

Malahat

$23.00

Snapdragon

$16.00

Purple Rain

$18.00

Poppy Goes To Maui

$18.00

Suga High

$17.00

Mornings N' Italy

$18.00

Greenhouse Margarita

$17.00

P + S Old Fashion

$22.00

Gin+Roses

$18.00

Poppy Paloma

$17.00

Sunset Spritz

$16.00Out of stock

Golden Hour

$18.00

Michelada

$13.00

Bitter Truth

$19.00

Ginger Spice Sangria

$16.00

Backyard Sangria

$18.00

Bitter Truth

$18.00

WESThattan

$19.00

Treehouse Cooler

$18.00Out of stock

El Silencio Margarita

$8.00

Apple Cider

$12.00

Berry Me

$18.00

Treehouse Cooler

$19.00

Lavender Mule

$15.00

Wine Pairing

$65.00

First Course

Cheese Board

$24.00

Prosciutto Burrata

$18.00

Squash Blossoms

$15.00

Fall Salad

$18.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Cheese Dip

$16.00

Tricolore Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$21.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$17.00

Kid Pasta

$18.00

REFIRE

ADD ON

Heirloom salad

$17.00Out of stock

Second Course

Octopus

$18.00

Steak Tartar

$18.00

Grilled Meatballs

$18.00

Cavatelli

$26.00

Crab Ravioli

$27.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Carbonara

$27.00

Third Course

Branzino Filet

$36.00

Scallops

$40.00

Lobster Risotto

$45.00

Brick Chicken

$36.00

Lamb Shank

$45.00

Hangar Steak

$42.00

Ribeye

$125.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$40.00Out of stock

Pork Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon

$40.00

Half Smoked Duck

$40.00

Sides

Sweet potato kale

$14.00Out of stock

Strawberries & Beets

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Mushrooms

$22.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Dessert

Mousse

$12.00

Chocolate Gelato

$5.00

Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

Hazlenut Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry Sorbet

$5.00

3 Scoops

$12.00

Eton Mess

$12.00

Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Chef Tasting Menu

Snack

$18.33

First Course

$18.33

Second Course

$18.33

Third Course

$18.33

Fourth Course

$18.33

Fifth Course

$18.33

Brunch

Butter Lettuce Salad

$17.00

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Avo Toast

$17.00

Lox Bagel

$17.00

Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

Scramble

$15.00

Two Egg Plate

$17.00

Short Rib Hash

$22.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Tarragon Chicken Sandwhich

$19.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Granola

$9.00

Pancakes

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Shrimp n Grits

$22.00Out of stock

Brioche French Toast

$17.00

Patty Melt

$17.00

Biscuit

$6.00

Brown Butter Waffle

$11.00

Crispy chicken sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Egg

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Hash

$4.00

Fried Chicken Thigh

$10.00

Avocado

$3.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$10.00

Side Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Brunch Min

Brunch Min

$35.00

Dinner Min

$100.00

Dinner Min

Min

$85.00

Buyout Min - Weekday

Min

$6,000.00

Venue Fee

Venue Fee

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

350 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery
Poppy & Seed Anaheim image

