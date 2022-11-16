Luck Gai Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We specialize in Hainan Chicken and Rice with Thai Twist. Plus, some flavorful Thai dishes.
Location
3440 East Orangethorpe Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia - 732 North Rose Drive
No Reviews
732 North Rose Drive Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant
The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim - 1174 North Grove Street
No Reviews
1174 North Grove Street Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant