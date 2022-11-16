Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luck Gai Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3440 East Orangethorpe Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Pad Thai
Yellow Curry

Kow Mun Gai- Hainanese Chicken & Rice

Light - Poached Chicken

Light - Poached Chicken

$8.95

Light - Poached Chicken

Mighty - Poached Chicken

Mighty - Poached Chicken

$11.95
Light - Fried Chicken

Light - Fried Chicken

$9.50
Mighty - Fried Chicken

Mighty - Fried Chicken

$12.50

Light - Combo

$9.95

Mighty - Combo

$12.95

Munchies

The Secret of Gai

$5.50

Mini Meat Logs (Chicken)

$6.95

Mini Meat Logs (Beef)

$8.50

Egg Rolls

$5.95

Soup & Salad

Drooling Fox Salad

Drooling Fox Salad

$9.50

Papaya Salad

$8.75

Tum Yum

$10.95

Foxy Delights

Foxy Kiss (Chicken)

Foxy Kiss (Chicken)

$11.95
Foxy Kiss (Beef)

Foxy Kiss (Beef)

$13.95

Curries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.50
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.50

Rice sides

White Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Garlic & Ginger White Rice

$3.50

Garlic & Ginger Brown Rice

$3.95

Garlic & Ginger Noodles

$3.50

Noodles

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$10.95
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Fried Rice

Fried rice

$10.95

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Thai Milk Tea

$4.25

Refreshing Thai Tea

$4.25

Thai Coffee

$4.25

Galaxy H Lemonade

$4.25

Iced/Milk Tea

$4.25

Coconut Smoothie

$5.95Out of stock

Dirty Cocoa

$5.95Out of stock

Virgin of the Week

$5.95Out of stock

Slushy of the Month

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Tea/Coffee

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Apple

$3.50

Coconut juice

$3.95

Perrier

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet (J Lohr) BTG

$7.00

Pinot (Meiomi) BTG

$8.00

Zinfandel (7 Deadly) BTG

$7.00

Cabernet (J Lohr) BTB

$32.00

Pinot (Meiomi) BTB

$35.00

Zinfandel (7 Deadly) BTB

$30.00

Chardonay (Butter) BTG

$7.00

Chardonay (Cambria Estate) BTG

$7.00

Reiling (A to Z) BTG

$7.00

Chardonay (Butter) BTB

$32.00

Chardonay (Cambria Estate) BTB

$32.00

Reiling (A to Z) BTB

$32.00

Soju Watermelon BTB

$10.00

Soju Fresh BTB

$10.00

Soju Lychee BTB

$10.00

Soju Yogurt BTB

$10.00

Soju Pineapple BTB

$10.00

Beer

805

$7.00+

Cali Creamin

$7.00+

Singha (SM)

$6.00

Chang (SM)

$6.00

Leo

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Especial

$6.00

Negra

$6.00

Sculpin

$9.00

Singha (L)

$9.00

Sapporo (L)

$9.00

Chang (L)

$9.00

Sapporo (SM)

$6.00

Soju

Peach

$10.00

Apple

$10.00

Yogurt

$10.00

Fresh

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Melon

$10.00

Soki

Nigori unfiltered

$10.00

Foxie's Favorite - Kow Mun Gai- Hainanese Chicken & Rice

Light - Poached Chicken

Light - Poached Chicken

$9.95

Light - Poached Chicken

Mighty - Poached Chicken

Mighty - Poached Chicken

$12.95
Light - Fried Chicken

Light - Fried Chicken

$10.50
Mighty - Fried Chicken

Mighty - Fried Chicken

$12.50

Light - Combo

$10.95

Mighty - Combo

$13.95

Munchies

The Secret of Gai

$6.50

Mini Meat Logs (Chicken)

$7.95

Mini Meat Logs (Beef)

$9.50

Egg Rolls

$6.95

Salad

Drooling Fox Salad

Drooling Fox Salad

$10.50

Foxy Delights

Foxy Kiss (Chicken)

Foxy Kiss (Chicken)

$12.95
Foxy Kiss (Beef)

Foxy Kiss (Beef)

$14.95

Curries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$12.50
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.50

Sides

White Rice

$2.95

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Garlic & Ginger White Rice

$4.50

Garlic & Ginger Brown Rice

$4.95

Garlic & Ginger Noodles

$4.50

Noodles

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$11.95
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Fried rice

Fried Rice

$10.95

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$2.50

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Refreshing Thai Tea

$5.25

Thai Coffee

$5.25

Galaxy H Lemonade

$5.25

Iced/Milk Tea

$5.25

Coconut Smoothie

$6.95Out of stock

Dirty Cocoa

$6.95Out of stock

Virgin of the Week

$6.95Out of stock

Slushy of the Month

$6.95Out of stock

Hot Tea/Coffee

$4.50

Perrier

$4.50

Orange

$4.50

Apple

$4.50

Coconut juice

$4.95

Wine

Cabernet (J Lohr) BTG

$7.00

Pinot (Meiomi) BTG

$8.00

Zinfandel (7 Deadly) BTG

$7.00

Cabernet (J Lohr) BTB

$32.00

Pinot (Meiomi) BTB

$35.00

Zinfandel (7 Deadly) BTB

$30.00

Chardonay (Butter) BTG

$7.00

Chardonay (Cambria Estate) BTG

$7.00

Reiling (A to Z) BTG

$7.00

Chardonay (Butter) BTB

$32.00

Chardonay (Cambria Estate) BTB

$32.00

Reiling (A to Z) BTB

$32.00

Soju Watermelon BTB

$10.00

Soju Fresh BTB

$10.00

Soju Lychee BTB

$10.00

Soju Yogurt BTB

$10.00

Soju Pineapple BTB

$10.00

Beer

805

$7.00+

Cali Creamin

$7.00+

Coors Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Sculpin IPA

$9.00

Chang

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Singha (SM)

$6.00

Chang (SM)

$6.00

Leo

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Especial

$6.00

Negra

$6.00

Sculpin

$9.00

Singha (L)

$9.00

Sapporo (L)

$9.00

Chang (L)

$9.00

Sapporo (SM)

$6.00

Soju

Peach

$10.00

Apple

$10.00

Yogurt

$10.00

Fresh

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Melon

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We specialize in Hainan Chicken and Rice with Thai Twist. Plus, some flavorful Thai dishes.

Website

Location

3440 East Orangethorpe Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia - 732 North Rose Drive
orange starNo Reviews
732 North Rose Drive Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim - 1174 North Grove Street
orange starNo Reviews
1174 North Grove Street Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Blake's Place
orange star4.3 • 1,892
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1 Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
orange star4.6 • 2,524
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Rembrants
orange starNo Reviews
909 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Korner Tavern
orange star4.5 • 15
907 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston