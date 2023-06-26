Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Kaffeine Alley - Coffee and Boba Tea

6312 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd

Anaheim, CA 92807

Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwish Breakfast Sandwish

$8.95

Cheddar cheese, egg, Canadian bacon, ham, or turkey on ciabatta bread

The Fig One Breakfast Sandwish

$8.95

Egg, arugula, fig jam, balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread

The Scape Goat Breakfast Sandwish

$8.95

Egg, arugula, pesto, goat cheese on ciabtata bread

The Simp Breakfast Sandwish

$7.75

Cheddar cheese and egg on ciabatta bread

Treat Yo' Self Breakfast Sandwish

$9.95

Cheddar cheese, egg, arugula, avocado, Siracha mayo, and Canadian bacon, ham, OR turkey on ciabatta bread

Grilled Sandwich

Cheddar PB & J Grilled Sandwich

$7.95

Cheddar cheese, peanut butter, strawberry jelly on sourdough bread

Ham and Cheddar Grilled Sandwich

$8.95

Ham, cheddar, and dijon mustard on sourdough bread

OG Grilled Cheese

$7.95

PB & J Grilled Sandwich

$5.55

Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on on sourdough bread

Salami and Provolone Grilled Sandwich

$8.95

Salami, provolone, and dijon mustard on sourdough bread

The GOAT and J Grilled Sandwich

$8.95

Goat cheese, provolone, and strawberry jelly on sourdough bread

Turkey and Pepper Jack

$8.95

Kids Menu

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Chocolate and Caramel Milk

$4.25

Fruity Pebbles Milk

$4.25

Strawberry Milk

$4.25

Cookies and Cream Milk

$4.50

Organic Beans

96 Ounce Coffee Carrier

$24.00

A Cold One

$5.70

Cold Brew

Americano

$4.25

Capuccino

$4.00

Chagaccino

$6.80

Drip

$3.00+

Hot Coffee

Half Liter Cold Brew

$26.00

Half Liter Viet Crack

$28.00

Hazelnut Latte

$5.95

House Coffee

$5.55

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Iced Coffee

It's All About The Coco

$5.95

Coconut Coffee Latte

La Mexicana

$5.95

Mexican Mocha Latte

Latte

$5.00

Laven Da Latte

$5.95

Lavender Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.95

Oh Honey

$5.95

Honey Almond Latte

Salt Bae

$5.95

Salted Caramel Latte

The Basic Betch

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Latte

Ube Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Bean Latte

Viet Crack

$5.95

Vietnamese Coffee

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.95

Yes Way, Rose

$5.95

Rose Latte

Organic Matcha

Dirty Luv

$6.20

Matcha Latte with Espresso

Matcha Berry

$6.20

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Matcha Chai

$5.95

Matcha Lav

$5.95

Lavender Matcha Latte

Matcha Luv

$5.95

Matcha Latte

Rose All Day

$5.95

Rose Matcha Latte

Organic Tea

A Night in Agrabah

$5.95

Jasmine Milk Tea

Bangkok Thai Tea

$5.45

not organic but still delicious!

Black Hawaiian Tea

$3.80

Tropical Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.80

Chai Time

$5.95

Chai Tea Latte

Cookies & Cream Milk Tea

$5.95

Milk Tea with chocolate drizzle topped with Oreos

Crack Milk Tea

$5.95

Coffee Milk Tea

Dirty Chai Time

$6.95

Chai Tea Latte with Espresso

Fruity Pebbles Milk Tea

$5.95

Taste Like Fruity Pebbles!

Hibiscus Berry/Cherry Tea

$3.80

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.80

Laven Da Milk Tea

$5.95

Lavender Milk Tea

Mango Green Tea

$3.80

OG Almond Milk Tea

$5.95

Almond Milk Tea

Peach Tea

$3.80

Rose Milk Tea

$5.95

Rose Milk Tea

Strawberry Hawaiian Tea

$5.95

Tropical Black Tea with Strawberry Puree

The Traditional

$5.95

House Milk Tea

Half Liter Iced Tea

$15.00

Half Liter Thai Tea

$28.00

Half Liter Traditional Milk Tea

$28.00

Summer Special

Coconut Water Espresso

$5.95

Cinnamon Latte

$5.95

Pride Cold Brew with Sweet Foam

$6.25

Blueberry Refresher

$5.25

Blueberry Mango Refresher

$5.25

Hibiscus Cherry Refresher

$5.25

Guava Hibiscus Cherry Refresher

$5.25

Hibiscus Cherry Lemonade

$4.50

Guava Peach Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Peach Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Almond Butter abd Banana Toast

$8.55

Honey, chia seeds, coconut chiups, and slivered almonds

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Everything but bagel seaoning, flaky salt, and fresh cracked pepper

Ricotta and Pesto Toast

$8.95

Cherry tomatoes, slivered almonds drizzle of EVOO, fresh cracked peper and balsamlic glaze

Smoked Salmon Toast

$10.95

Cream cheese, capers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and ffresh cracked pepper

Add Ons

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Boba

$0.75

Oat Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Syrup

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Rainbow Jelly

$0.75

Avocado

$0.75

Sea Salt Foam

$0.75

Tomato

$1.25

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Collagen

$1.75

MCT

$1.75

Chaga

$1.75

Egg Patty

$2.00

Sub GF Bread

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Organic Coffee, Specialty Lattes, and Boba Teas.

Website

Location

6312 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim, CA 92807

Directions

