Barbeque
Sandwiches

Brew Hawg BBQ

735 Reviews

$$

665 N Tustin St

Orange, CA 92867

Order Again

Popular Items

HEAVEN
DAMNATION
HAWG EGGS

Starters

HAWG EGGS

HAWG EGGS

$7.75

Deviled eggs (5) topped with choice of meat. Plain available upon request.

WAFFLE CONE

WAFFLE CONE

$6.75

Mac & cheese, choice of meat, stuffed in a waffle cone, topped with an ice cream scoop of smoked garlic mash.

Meat Plates

JUDGMENT

$13.75
HEAVEN

HEAVEN

$16.75

Choice of any (2) meat selections.

DAMNATION

DAMNATION

$19.75

Choice of any (3) meat selections.

Rib Plates

BABY BACK PLATE

BABY BACK PLATE

$22.75

Pork baby back ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced to perfection.

LIMBO PLATE

LIMBO PLATE

$27.75

Babyback ribs & choice of any (1) meat selection.

BEEF RIB PLATE

BEEF RIB PLATE

$28.75

Beef ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced to perfection.

Kids

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.75

A melted cheddar & muenster grilled cheese, on thick Texas toast. Includes French Fries.

TENDERS

TENDERS

$8.75

Deep fried chicken tenders (3-4 Pcs). Includes French Fries.

CORN DOGS

CORN DOGS

$8.75

Deep fried mini corn dogs (5 Pcs). Includes French Fries.

BBQ Sauce

BOTTLE

BOTTLE

Squeeze bottle (12 oz)

Bowls

MAC DADDY

MAC DADDY

$8.75

Brew Hawg's scratch made mac & cheese topped with choice of meat.

MAC LOVIN

$8.75
MOMO

MOMO

$8.75

Smoked garlic mash potatoes, topped with coconut cream corn & choice of meat.

SALAD

SALAD

$8.75

Peanut cranberry slaw, topped with choice of meat.

YOU-CALL-IT

$8.75

Any (2) sides stacked together, topped with choice of meat

HAWG FRIES

HAWG FRIES

$8.75

Shoestring french fries topped with choice of meat & peanut cranberry slaw.

KRACKLE

$8.75

New! Pork rind bowl tossed in Brew Hawg rub, topped with choice of meat & served still popping.

Meats

BRISKET

BRISKET

Slow smoked for 15 hours, chopped & lightly sauced.

TRI-TIP

TRI-TIP

Slow smoked, sliced against the grain & lightly sauced.

BELLY

BELLY

Slow smoked, finished on the grill & lightly sauced.

VEGAN CHICKEN

VEGAN CHICKEN

Smoked, sautéed & lightly sauced. This is a soy based protein.

VEGAN BEEF

VEGAN BEEF

Smoked, sautéed & lightly sauced. This is a soy based protein.

PORK

PORK

Pork Butt slow smoked for 15 hours, pulled & lightly sauced.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

Slow smoked, finished on the grill, chopped & lightly sauced.

HOT LINK

HOT LINK

Slow smoked, finished on the grill, Cut into rounds & lightly sauced.

Ribs

BABY BACK

BABY BACK

Pork baby back ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced.

BEEF RIBS

BEEF RIBS

Full bone beef ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced.

BBQ Rub

SHAKER

SHAKER

Shaker bottle (8oz)

Sandwiches

DUKE

DUKE

$13.75

Choice of meat, mac & cheese, stuffed inside a melted cheddar & Muenster grilled cheese, on thick Texas toast.

STANDARD

STANDARD

$11.75

Choice of meat, topped with peanut cranberry slaw, on a toasted brioche bun.

BUBBA

BUBBA

$12.75

Choice of meat, sliced hot link, on a toasted brioche bun.

KNUCKLE

KNUCKLE

$12.75

Choice of meat, cheddar cheese & a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun.

THOR

THOR

$17.75

Now with 3/4 pounds of meat! This sandwich comes with beef brisket, pulled pork & a sliced hot link, on a toasted brioche bun.

SKILLET

SKILLET

$12.75

Choice of meat, stuffed inside a melted cheddar & Muenster grilled cheese, on thick Texas toast.

SLOPPY-Q

SLOPPY-Q

$11.75

Choice of meat, mixed with baked beans, topped with melted cheddar cheese, on a toasted brioche bun.

TATER

TATER

$12.75

Choice of meat, a hash brown patty & cheddar cheese, on a toasted brioche bun.

Sides

MAC

MAC

A four cheese sauce makes this great for adults & kids alike.

BEANS

BEANS

Bacon, honey, brown sugar & pineapple give these beans a complex sweet taste.

FRIES

FRIES

Shoestring French Fries tossed in Kosher salt & Brew Hawg's signature rub

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

Simple & perfect, the way Nana makes it.

SLAW

SLAW

Creamy part vinegar, part mayo based coleslaw with crushed peanuts & dried cranberries

MASH

MASH

Smoked garlic folded into scratch made mash potatoes

CORN

CORN

Made with Coconut cream & brown sugar, topped with Brew Hawg's signature rub.

TOTS

TOTS

Tater Tots tossed in kosher salt & Brew Hawg's signature rub

Bread

CORN BREAD

CORN BREAD

$1.00+

Dont forget the home made corn bread

ROLL

ROLL

$1.00+

cut & toasted brioche roll

Drinks

DIET COKE

$1.75

DR PEPPER

$1.75

UNSWEET TEA

$1.75

SPRITE

$1.75

FANTA

$1.75

COKE

$1.75
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.75+

One size only. 24oz cup

SWEET TEA

$1.75

PEACH TEA

$1.75

GREEN TEA

$1.75

PINK LEMONADE

$1.75

ICE CUP

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

665 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867

Directions

Gallery
Brew Hawg BBQ image
Brew Hawg BBQ image
Brew Hawg BBQ image
Brew Hawg BBQ image

