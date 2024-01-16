Restaurant info

Lolas located in Anaheim, California, offers a contemporary take on traditional Filipino cuisine. This modern Filipino restaurant serves up a fusion of flavors with standout dishes like ube pancakes adorned with toasted coconut, sizzling sisig made from flaky milkfish, and other unique offerings. The restaurant emphasizes family-style dining, aiming to recreate the warmth and culinary wisdom imparted by grandmothers, making it a place that values the experience of sharing meals. The ambiance at Lola's By MFK reflects its modern approach while staying rooted in Filipino culinary traditions.

