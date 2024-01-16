Lolas By MFK
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lolas located in Anaheim, California, offers a contemporary take on traditional Filipino cuisine. This modern Filipino restaurant serves up a fusion of flavors with standout dishes like ube pancakes adorned with toasted coconut, sizzling sisig made from flaky milkfish, and other unique offerings. The restaurant emphasizes family-style dining, aiming to recreate the warmth and culinary wisdom imparted by grandmothers, making it a place that values the experience of sharing meals. The ambiance at Lola's By MFK reflects its modern approach while staying rooted in Filipino culinary traditions.
Location
2410 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aleppo's Kitchen - 2414 East Katella Avenue
No Reviews
2414 East Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant