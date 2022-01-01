Anaheim sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

338 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (9318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
More about Umami Burger
Rollin Sushi Cafe image

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza (4pc)$4.50
pan-fried pork dumplings w/rollin sauce
Tiger Dragon Roll (8pc)$12.50
in: shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber
top: shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
*no substitutions // see customization options below*
*does NOT contain raw fish*
Veggie Gyoza (4pc)$4.50
pan-fried vegetable dumplings w/rollin sauce
[vegan]
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jr Chicken Bowl$5.49
Grill Teriyaki Chicken on a bed of White Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$7.75
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Crunch Roll 8pcs$9.49
Shrimp Tempura Imitation Crab Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice Topped with Crunch and Eel Sauce
More about Fuji Grill

