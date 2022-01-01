Go
Toast

Roll Em Up Taquitos - Chino Hills

Come in and enjoy!

5751 Pine Avenue, Suite A

No reviews yet

Location

5751 Pine Avenue, Suite A

Chino Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

No reviews yet

Together is a beautiful place to be!

Cook on Thai

No reviews yet

Enjoy the Taste of Thailand

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0136

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston