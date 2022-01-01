Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buffalo Spot - Chino Hills

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite 150

Chino Hills, CA 91709

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Medium Special Sauce
$1.10
Popular
Side Extra Chicken
$2.00
Popular
Item pic
Buffalo Fries - Regular
$11.50

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite 150, Chino Hills CA 91709

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills
orange starNo Reviews
15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100 Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Cook on Thai - Chino Hills
orange star4.1 • 67
15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Chino Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4711 Chino Hills Pkwy Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Nick's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
4125 Riverside Dr Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Papachino's Grill & Greens
orange star4.2 • 999
14501 RAMONA AVE CHINO, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Cafe 86 - Chino - 4110 Edison Ave # 109
orange starNo Reviews
4110 Edison Ave # 109 Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chino Hills

WaBa Grill - WG0092 - Chino Hills (Pkwy)
orange star4.6 • 4,185
4517 Chino Hills Pkwy Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000774 - Gateway Village
orange star4.7 • 721
3660 Grand Ave. Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Chino Hills
orange star4.4 • 677
3410 Grand Ave Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0422 - Chino Hills
orange star4.8 • 271
2569 Chino Hills Pkwy Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext
Cook on Thai - Chino Hills
orange star4.1 • 67
15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K Chino Hills, CA 91709
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chino Hills

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buffalo Spot - Chino Hills

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston