Papachino's Grill & Greens

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

14501 RAMONA AVE • $

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$4.29
Large taco filled with sauteed shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Fish & Chips$13.49
4 Large lightly battered White Roughy fillets
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
White Roughy$12.49
Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.
Lobster Taco$4.99
Large taco filled with sauteed lobster, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Side Chips & Salsa
Salmon Rice Bowl$11.99
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
Wild Caught Salmon$14.99
Medium flavor, medium texture. Great with Teriyaki sauce.
Baja Taco$3.99
Large taco filled with our signature fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Steak Taco$3.99
Large taco filled with grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14501 RAMONA AVE

CHINO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

