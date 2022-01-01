Mira Loma restaurants you'll love

Go
Mira Loma restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mira Loma

Mira Loma's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Mira Loma restaurants

Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

12571 Limonite Ave., Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings
Yoshiharu Ramen - Eastvale image

 

Yoshiharu Ramen - Eastvale

4910 HAMNER AVENUE SUITE 150, EASTVALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.50
Out: Eel Sauce
In: Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, flavored egg, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso LV2$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds.
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Eastvale
Jurupa Valley image

 

Jurupa Valley

11090 Limonite Av, Jurupa Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Casa Burrito$10.00
Choice of meat. Rice, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, and Onions
Carne En Su Jugo$15.50
Casa Taco$3.00
More about Jurupa Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Noodle St Eastvale

14135 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Noodle St Eastvale
Map

More near Mira Loma to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston