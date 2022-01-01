Fontana restaurants you'll love

Fontana restaurants
Toast
  Fontana

Fontana's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try Fontana restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

16938 S Highland Ave., Fontana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$6.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Trio$9.99
Sundowners Famiy Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sundowners Famiy Restaurant

8983 Sierra Ave, Fontana

Avg 4 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 STEAK & SHRIMP DINNER SPECIAL$17.99
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$7.99
SP MEATLOAF$14.49
Sierra Noodle House image

SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sierra Noodle House

16923 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana

Avg 4.4 (6322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$7.00
Made with (optional: Shrimp), cabbage, Shiitake mushrooms, carrot, celery, onion, and glass noodles. Served with fish/sweet Thai chili sauce.
Spring Rolls$9.00
Rice vermicelli, romaine lettuce, wrapped in rice paper with your choice of protein. Served with house hoisin sauce.
Rare Slices of Filet Mignon Pho$15.00
Thin slices of filet mignon tenderloin steak. Served with beef broth and rice noodles, topped with cilantro, green and white onions.
EATS image

 

EATS

9928 Sierra Ave, Fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Thai Meal$10.00
Veggie Dumpling (6)$7.00
Spicy Larb$5.00
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas - Fontana

14050 Cherry Way, Suite N, Fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

El Rey taco grill

16687 Arrow Blvd #100, Fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
