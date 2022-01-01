Rancho Cucamonga restaurants you'll love

Toast
  /
  Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Rancho Cucamonga restaurants

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga image

 

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga

8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

10582 Foothill Blvd #B110, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panda Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Mango Milk Tea$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

 

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Umai Sliders$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”$8.00
Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a brioche bun.
The Stackz Company image

 

The Stackz Company

9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers
Hand hollowed jalapenos filled with quality cream cheese, wrapped with a thick cut of bacon, and fried
Turkey Bacon Avocado$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with your choice of side.
Pastrami$15.00
Grilled pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard. Toasted on a white, or wheat French roll. Comes with a side of your choice.
Tasty Chicken image

CHICKEN

Tasty Chicken

9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Family Meal$39.89
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco$4.69
2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side,
1 Small Drink & Salsa
Jumbo Meal$57.89
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

7220 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 3.8 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Family Box$39.99
Pita Street (RC) image

 

Pita Street (RC)

11400 4TH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE
EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.
Beef Shawarma Plate$12.50
Tender thin sliced beef marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats image

 

Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats

8443 Haven Ave., #165, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stewed Egg$1.50
Braised Pork Belly Rice - Dan Dan Noodles - Popcorn Chicken - COUPON$19.99
Taiwanese Root Beer$2.50
19th Street Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

19th Street Pizzeria

8689 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.7 (848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mega Chocolate Brownie$5.00
Mega Brownie baked and topped with Chocolate Syrup & Sugar. Serves 2-3
Antipasto Salad$10.00
Iceberg Lettuce with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Diced Ham, Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes
Parmesan Cheese Stixs (Cheese Bread)$8.00
A Guest Favorite! Cheese Bread Goodness!
Rancho's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Rancho's Chicken

8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MEDIUM BOWL$14.95
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

12595 N Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga

8998 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga image

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga

7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama Por Dios - Rancho Cucamonga image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mamá por Dios

12225 Foothill Blvd., Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 3.6 (5352 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

8443 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (584 reviews)
Takeout
0035 - Rancho Cucamonga image

 

0035 - Rancho Cucamonga

11897 E Foothill Blvd., Ste. A, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sabaidee California image

 

Sabaidee California

8443 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#02 Spicy Sausage$11.99
Lao Ice Coffee$4.99
#12 Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)$12.99
Restaurant banner

CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Original Muffin Message

9612 Foothill Boulevard Suite 125, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Thai T

9000 Foothill Blvd #102, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.2 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Hamilton Family Brewery image

 

Hamilton Family Brewery

9757 7th St,Ste 802, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Jim Bones BBQ

na, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

#1 Pho Noodle & Grill

11897 Foothill Blvd # B, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Los Tacos Lokos-Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brick Shack Pizza 2

8443 Haven Ave Unit#119, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
