Rancho Cucamonga restaurants you'll love

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga
8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Sunright Tea Studio
10582 Foothill Blvd #B110, Rancho Cucamonga
|Panda Milk Tea
|$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
|Oolong Milk Tea
|$4.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga
|BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick
|$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
|Umai Sliders
|$8.50
Three beef sliders, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Umai teriyaki, and Dynamite sauce on three brioche buns.
|Sonoran Swag aka “Mexican Hot Dog”
|$8.00
Our Mexican street dog inspired dog! Bacon topped chicken dog, with refried beans, Pico de Gallo, avocados, sour cream, spicy ketchup, queso fresco cheese, and chopped cilantro on a brioche bun.
The Stackz Company
9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga
|Jalapeno Poppers
Hand hollowed jalapenos filled with quality cream cheese, wrapped with a thick cut of bacon, and fried
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with your choice of side.
|Pastrami
|$15.00
Grilled pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard. Toasted on a white, or wheat French roll. Comes with a side of your choice.
Tasty Chicken
9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga
|Family Meal
|$39.89
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
|Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco
|$4.69
2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side,
1 Small Drink & Salsa
|Jumbo Meal
|$57.89
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
BurgerIM
7220 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
Pita Street (RC)
11400 4TH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA
|EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE
EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$12.50
Tender thin sliced beef marinated in our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.00
Tender thin sliced chicken marinated with our house herbs and spices fire grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats
8443 Haven Ave., #165, Rancho Cucamonga
|Stewed Egg
|$1.50
|Braised Pork Belly Rice - Dan Dan Noodles - Popcorn Chicken - COUPON
|$19.99
|Taiwanese Root Beer
|$2.50
19th Street Pizzeria
8689 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga
|Mega Chocolate Brownie
|$5.00
Mega Brownie baked and topped with Chocolate Syrup & Sugar. Serves 2-3
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg Lettuce with Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Diced Ham, Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes
|Parmesan Cheese Stixs (Cheese Bread)
|$8.00
A Guest Favorite! Cheese Bread Goodness!
Rancho's Chicken
8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A, Rancho Cucamonga
|MEDIUM BOWL
|$14.95
Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga
8998 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga
0035 - Rancho Cucamonga
11897 E Foothill Blvd., Ste. A, Rancho Cucamonga
Sabaidee California
8443 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga
|#02 Spicy Sausage
|$11.99
|Lao Ice Coffee
|$4.99
|#12 Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)
|$12.99
The Original Muffin Message
9612 Foothill Boulevard Suite 125, Rancho Cucamonga
Hamilton Family Brewery
9757 7th St,Ste 802, Rancho Cucamonga
Jim Bones BBQ
na, Rancho Cucamonga
#1 Pho Noodle & Grill
11897 Foothill Blvd # B, Rancho Cucamonga
Los Tacos Lokos-Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga
Brick Shack Pizza 2
8443 Haven Ave Unit#119, Rancho Cucamonga