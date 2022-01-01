Brulee in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve brulee
Krak Boba
12285 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga
|King Brulee
|$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Sunright Tea Studio
10582 Foothill Blvd #B110, Rancho Cucamonga
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee