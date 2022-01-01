Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga restaurants
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

Krak Boba

12285 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
More about Krak Boba
Creme Brulee Boba Milk image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

10582 Foothill Blvd #B110, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio

