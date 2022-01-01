Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga restaurants
Rancho Cucamonga restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga

8443 Haven St., Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
More about Fire Wings Rancho Cucamonga
Item pic

 

The Stackz Company

9223 Archibald Ave H, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips
Crispy Chicken Strips! Get them naked or toss them in your favorite sauce.
Kidz Chicken Strips$8.00
Two chicken strips with your choice of dressing.
More about The Stackz Company
Pita Street (RC) image

 

Pita Street (RC)

11400 4TH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips And Fries$7.75
More about Pita Street (RC)
19th Street Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

19th Street Pizzeria

8689 19th Street, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.7 (848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips (5pc) & Tots$10.00
Regular or Buffalo
More about 19th Street Pizzeria

