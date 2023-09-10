The Bucket Crab & Crawfish RCM
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Rancho Cucamonga next to #1 Pho Noodle and Grill on Foothill Blvd, Bucket Crab and Crawfish is destined to become the go-to destination for seafood enthusiasts in the area. Join us and embark on a culinary journey where every bite is a feast for the senses.
11897 Foothill Blvd, ste D, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
