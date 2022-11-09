Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juanita's

review star

No reviews yet

9651 Base Line Rd

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shredded Beef Taco
Beef Taquitos (2)
Chicken Taco

Burritos

#1 All Meat Burrito

$8.50

Plain and simple this burrito has your choice of one meat inside rolled in a handmade flour tortilla

#2 Meat and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Please choose one(1) meat

#3 Meat Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

The works! and its a fan favorite! Please choose one (1) meat

#4 Meat Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Meat beans and cheese pairs best with Chile Verde or Shredded beef but please pick your favorite meat

#5 Meat Rice and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Recommended with Original red pork or Chicken but please pick your favorite meat

#6 Meat & Bean Burrito

$8.50

#7 Meat & Rice Burrito

$8.50

#8 Bean, Rice & Cheese

$5.50

#9 Bean & Rice

$5.15

#10 Bean & Cheese

$5.15

#11 All Bean

$3.95

#12 All Rice

$3.95

#13 Chile Relleno

$8.50

Served with Beans, Rice, and Cheese

#14 Chile Relleno & Meat

$11.25

Tacos, Taquitos, and Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.00

Bean & Chicken Tostada

$4.00

Bean & Beef Tostada

$4.00

Beef Tostada

$4.00

Chicken Tostada

$4.00

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Potato Taco

$2.50

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.25

Beef Taquitos (2)

$3.25

Chicken Taquitos (2)

$3.25

$3.00

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$11.75

Chicken Nachos

$11.75

Original Red (Pork) Nachos

$11.75

Chili Verde (Pork) Nachos

$11.75

Shredded Beef Nachos

$11.75

Cheese Nachos

$6.25

Chips, Nacho Cheese, Olives, jalapeños

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.15

Original Red (Pork) Quesadilla

$8.50

Chile Verde (Pork) Quesadilla

$8.50

Beef Quesadilla

$8.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.50

Combo plates

Served with Beans and Rice

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$8.75

Cheese Enchilada (1), Taco (1)

$9.00

Tacos (2)

$9.25

Taquitos (4)

$9.25

Taco (1), Taquito (2)

$9.25

Taco (1), Chile Relleno (1)

$11.50

Fries

Asada Fries

$11.75

Chile Verde fries

$11.75

Cheese fries

$6.50

Fries covered in Nacho Cheese

Dinner plates

Carne Asada Dinner Plate

$11.75

Chicken Dinner Plate

$11.75

Shredded Beef Dinner Plate

$11.75

Original Red (Pork) Dinner Plate

$11.75

Chile Verde (Pork) Dinner Plate

$11.75

Side orders

Chile Relleno

$7.75

Home-Made Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

1/2 Pint of Beans

$2.50

1/2 Pint of Rice

$2.50

Side of Fries

$3.85

Chips

$2.00

Extras!

Extra Hot sauce (1)

$0.10

Extra Avocado Sauce (1)

$0.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

1/2 Pint Hot sauce

$2.85

1/2 Pint Avocado Sauce

$2.85

1/2 Pint Green Salsa

$3.00

1/2 Pint cheese

$2.50

Sodas and Agua Frescas

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Dr.Pepper

Barq's Rootbeer

Fuze Raspberry Tea

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

Orange whip

Pink lemonade

Jamaica

Bottled Drinks and water

Mexican Bottled coke

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Water cup

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Juanita's we are committed to serving you great food in a quick setting.

Website

Location

9651 Base Line Rd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Directions

