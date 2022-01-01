Rancho Cucamonga burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga

Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

 

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet
Popular items
Garlic Fries$5.75
Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!
Umai House Fries$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
Philly Me Up$8.00
Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun.
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

7220 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 3.8 (390 reviews)
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Trio$9.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Pita Street (RC) image

 

Pita Street (RC)

11400 4TH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA

No reviews yet
Popular items
EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE
EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.
Chicken Kabob Plate$12.00
Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.
Shawarma Combo Plate$12.00
Beef and chicken shawarma mixed platter.
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

8443 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (584 reviews)
