Rancho Cucamonga burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
8443 Haven Ave #183, Rancho Cucamonga
|Popular items
|Garlic Fries
|$5.75
Crispy fries loaded with garlic, garlic, garlic, oh and parmesan cheese!
|Umai House Fries
|$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
|Philly Me Up
|$8.00
Italian sausage topped with sautéed bell peppers & mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese and Umai teriyaki sauce on a brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
7220 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Trio
|$9.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
Pita Street (RC)
11400 4TH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA
|Popular items
|EXTRA SAUCES ON THE SIDE
EACH ENTREE COMES WITH TWO (2) SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
ADDITIONAL SAUCES MAY BE PURCHASED HERE.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chunks of tender chicken breast.
|Shawarma Combo Plate
|$12.00
Beef and chicken shawarma mixed platter.