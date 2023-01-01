Go
Consumer picView gallery

It's Boba Time - Dewey

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

15032 Summit Avenue

Fontana, CA 92336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

15032 Summit Avenue, Fontana CA 92336

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sierra Noodle House
orange star4.4 • 6,322
16923 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA099 - Fontana (Highland Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
16938 S Highland Ave. Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
12270 Base Line Rd Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurantnext
El Rey taco grill - 16687 Arrow Blvd #100
orange starNo Reviews
16687 Arrow Blvd #100 Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Asi es Jalisco Birrieria Fontana
orange starNo Reviews
16785 Arrow Boulevard Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Rancho Cucamonga
orange starNo Reviews
12595 N Mainstreet Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fontana

Sierra Noodle House
orange star4.4 • 6,322
16923 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0243 - Fontana (Sierra Crossroads Shopping Center)
orange star4.5 • 2,184
11175 Sierra Ave #500 Fontana, CA 92337
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0076 - Fontana (Cherry)
orange star4.5 • 2,184
11637 Cherry Ave. Fontana, CA 92337
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Sierra Ave
orange star4.6 • 1,958
9844 Sierra Ave Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0045 - Fontana (Sierra Lakes Pkwy)
orange star4.5 • 1,435
16637 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Fontana, CA 92336
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001416 - Sierra & Slover
orange star4.3 • 1,123
10515 Sierra Ave. Fontana, CA 92337
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fontana

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

It's Boba Time - Dewey

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston