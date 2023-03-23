Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Baja Fontana 18080 Arrow Blvd

No reviews yet

18080 Arrow Blvd

Fontana, CA 92335

Food

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh avocado, serrano chiles, tomatoes, onion, lime, cilantro and Mexican spices.

Nachos de la Casa

$15.00

(Asada- Al Pastor - Carnitas - Pollo) Refried Peruano beans, Baja's corn tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guaca-sauce.

Chimibaja

$18.00

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp in butter, pico de gallo, spices and cheese. Served with chipotle sauce.

Taquitos Dorados

$15.00

Pulled chicken, beef or potatoes in rolled-up corn tortilla, crisp-fried, served with our quaca-sauce and sour cream.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Tender calamari, lightly floured, lightly fried and crisp. Served with our chipotle sauce.

Hot Wings

$15.00

Baja's chicken wings seasoned, fried and sautéed crispy in our Buffalo sauce, served with Ranch dressing.

Pastor Fries

$15.00

Fries, topped with Al Pastor meat, refried Pervano beans, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican cream and guaca-sauce.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, bell pepper and onion, grilled golden brown, served with guaca-sauce.

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Melted cheese, spicy chorizo, bell peppers, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Jalapeño Poppers

$15.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with melted cheese, rolled with a strip of bacon, served with chipotle sauce.

Empanadas de Camaron

$20.00

Serving 4 empanadas stuffed with shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.

Steaks Y Botanas

Carne Asada

$27.00

Carne Asada y Camarones

$32.00

Ribeye (prime)

$45.00

T Bone (prime)

$45.00

Botana

All our ceviche's are cured in citrus juices, Mexican spices, onion, tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers.

Baja's Camaron Zarandeado

$23.00

Langostinos

$40.00

Half Langostinos

$23.00

Camarones Aguachile

$25.00

Choice of green (it's with chile serrano) or black Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin).

Camaron Cucaracha

$25.00

Ceviche Del Rey (botana mixta)

$32.00

Ceviche Pescado

$21.00

Ceviche Tropical Mango

$24.00

Ceviche Tropical Mango Shrimp

$24.00

Ceviche de Camaron

$25.00

Botana Costa Azul

$28.00

Aguachile Mixto

$40.00

Shrimp, octopus, abalone, callo de hacha, onion, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, avocado and Chile chiltipin house sauce

Salads

Fajita Salad

Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin). grilled onion, bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Grilled Salmon served on mix greens, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh cucumbers.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and home-made Caesar dressing

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado and croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Soups/Caldos

Chicken Albondigas Soup Bowl

$19.00

The unique balance of fresh herbs, veggies and spices give our Soup its delicious flavor.

7 mares Bowl

$27.00

Camaron Shrimp Bowl

$23.00

Pescado Fish Bowl

$20.00

Camaron Pesacdo Pulpo Bowl

$25.00

Caldo de Res

$20.00

Menudo Bowl

$18.00

Pozole Bowl

$18.00

Molcajates

Tierra

$40.00

Grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, Mexican chorizo, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in our Baja 's molcajete sauce. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado

Mar y Tierra

$50.00

Grilled white fish fillet, shrimp, grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in Baja 's molcajete sauce.. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado

Favorites

Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Mixed Grill Fajitas

$32.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Traditional

Carnitas

$24.00

Tender slow roasted pork, simmered with (it's a secret), garlic, house Mexican spices and citrus. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chile Verde

$22.00

Tender juice pork shoulder, simmered low and slow, dressed in our house tomatillo jalapeño sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chile Bien Rellenos

$22.00

Fire roasted pasilla peppers, filled with melted cheese in a golden egg butter topped with our house relleno sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$23.00

Grilled in our tasty blackened spices to create a layer of delight flavors. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Mole

$24.00

Chicken leg covered with our mole sauce made from a family chocolate and different mild chiles, nuts, seeds and special blend of spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Barbacoa

$25.00

Marinated meat in adobo, a blend of chiles and spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Seafood

Filette Relleno

$30.00

Tortillas of your choice and choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, home-made potatoes, vegetables or fries. Fish fillet stuffed with octopus, shrimp, abalone and crab. Choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, or home-made potatoes.

Filete de Pescado

$20.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle

Filete de Pescado y Camaron

$25.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle

Camarones al Gusto

$23.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla, Al Chipotle or Rancheros

Mojarra

$20.00

Al mojo de Ajo - A la Diabla

Salmon

$23.00

Served with rice and beans.

Costa Azul

$24.00

Butterfly shrimp stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon served with rice and beans.

Cocteles

Coctel del Camaron

$18.00

Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$20.00

Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Campechana

$25.00

Our campechana cocktail is made with oysters, baby octopus, shrimp, abalone prepared in its broths with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Tacos

Asada Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Cabeza Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Lengua Taco

$5.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Quesabirria

$21.00

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and cheese.

Fish Taco

$5.50

Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce

Tacos Gobernador Tacos

$21.00

Three corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp and pico de gallo in our Chipotle sauce served with avocado and onions.

Taco pollo

$4.50

Sopes

Asada Sope

$5.00Out of stock

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Pastor Sope

$5.00Out of stock

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Carnitas Sope

$5.00Out of stock

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Pollo Sope

$5.00Out of stock

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice

Combos

Baja Combo 1 Item

$14.00

Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes

Baja Combo 2 Item

$17.00

Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes

Beef Taquitos Dorados Combo

$16.50

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chicken Taquitos Dorados Combo

$16.50

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Potato Taquitos Dorados Combo

$14.00

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Burritos

Asada Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Pastor Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Chicken Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Carnitas Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Chile Verde Burritos

$17.00

"Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce."

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Enchiladas

Mamas Queso Fresco

$18.00

Not Your Mamas Green Enchiladas

$20.00

Enchiladas De Camaron

$23.00

Enchiladas Baja

$22.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$22.00

Pastas

Shrimp Fettuccine

$22.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$20.00

Burgers

House Guacamole Chipotle Burger

$14.00

Bajas Hamburger

$14.00

Desserts

Carrito Churro Ice Cream

$20.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Flan De La Casa

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Carrito Ice Cream

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$9.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$9.00

Side Orders

Side de Arroz

$4.00

Side De Aguacate

$4.00

Side de Beans

$4.00

Side De Chile Relleno

$5.00

Side De Chile Torreado

$1.00

Side De Crema

$3.00

Side de Ensalada

$4.00

Side de Home Fries

$4.00

Side de Papas Fritas

$4.00

Side De Queso

$3.00

Side De Veggies

$4.00

Side de tortillas corn

$2.00

Side de tortilla flour

$2.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi diet

$4.00

Sierra mix

$4.00

Raspberry tea

$4.00

Unsweetened tea

$4.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Manzanita

$4.00

Pepper

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Piña colada virgen

$8.00

Café

$4.00

Decaf cafe

$4.00

Jugo de naranja

$4.00

Jude de manzana

$4.00

Mangoniada

$7.00

Strawberry lemonade

$7.00

Clamato preparado

$7.00

Club soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
18080 Arrow Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335

