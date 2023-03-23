El Baja Fontana 18080 Arrow Blvd
No reviews yet
18080 Arrow Blvd
Fontana, CA 92335
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole
Fresh avocado, serrano chiles, tomatoes, onion, lime, cilantro and Mexican spices.
Nachos de la Casa
(Asada- Al Pastor - Carnitas - Pollo) Refried Peruano beans, Baja's corn tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guaca-sauce.
Chimibaja
Flour tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp in butter, pico de gallo, spices and cheese. Served with chipotle sauce.
Taquitos Dorados
Pulled chicken, beef or potatoes in rolled-up corn tortilla, crisp-fried, served with our quaca-sauce and sour cream.
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari, lightly floured, lightly fried and crisp. Served with our chipotle sauce.
Hot Wings
Baja's chicken wings seasoned, fried and sautéed crispy in our Buffalo sauce, served with Ranch dressing.
Pastor Fries
Fries, topped with Al Pastor meat, refried Pervano beans, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican cream and guaca-sauce.
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, bell pepper and onion, grilled golden brown, served with guaca-sauce.
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese, spicy chorizo, bell peppers, onions and fresh tomatoes.
Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with melted cheese, rolled with a strip of bacon, served with chipotle sauce.
Empanadas de Camaron
Serving 4 empanadas stuffed with shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Steaks Y Botanas
Carne Asada
Carne Asada y Camarones
Ribeye (prime)
T Bone (prime)
Botana
All our ceviche's are cured in citrus juices, Mexican spices, onion, tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers.
Baja's Camaron Zarandeado
Langostinos
Half Langostinos
Camarones Aguachile
Choice of green (it's with chile serrano) or black Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin).
Camaron Cucaracha
Ceviche Del Rey (botana mixta)
Ceviche Pescado
Ceviche Tropical Mango
Ceviche Tropical Mango Shrimp
Ceviche de Camaron
Botana Costa Azul
Aguachile Mixto
Shrimp, octopus, abalone, callo de hacha, onion, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, avocado and Chile chiltipin house sauce
Salads
Fajita Salad
Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin). grilled onion, bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.
Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon served on mix greens, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh cucumbers.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and home-made Caesar dressing
Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado and croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Soups/Caldos
Molcajates
Tierra
Grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, Mexican chorizo, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in our Baja 's molcajete sauce. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado
Mar y Tierra
Grilled white fish fillet, shrimp, grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in Baja 's molcajete sauce.. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado
Favorites
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.
Mixed Grill Fajitas
Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.
Traditional
Carnitas
Tender slow roasted pork, simmered with (it's a secret), garlic, house Mexican spices and citrus. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Chile Verde
Tender juice pork shoulder, simmered low and slow, dressed in our house tomatillo jalapeño sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Chile Bien Rellenos
Fire roasted pasilla peppers, filled with melted cheese in a golden egg butter topped with our house relleno sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled in our tasty blackened spices to create a layer of delight flavors. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Mole
Chicken leg covered with our mole sauce made from a family chocolate and different mild chiles, nuts, seeds and special blend of spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Barbacoa
Marinated meat in adobo, a blend of chiles and spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.
Seafood
Filette Relleno
Tortillas of your choice and choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, home-made potatoes, vegetables or fries. Fish fillet stuffed with octopus, shrimp, abalone and crab. Choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, or home-made potatoes.
Filete de Pescado
A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle
Filete de Pescado y Camaron
A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle
Camarones al Gusto
A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla, Al Chipotle or Rancheros
Mojarra
Al mojo de Ajo - A la Diabla
Salmon
Served with rice and beans.
Costa Azul
Butterfly shrimp stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon served with rice and beans.
Cocteles
Coctel del Camaron
Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.
Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo
Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.
Campechana
Our campechana cocktail is made with oysters, baby octopus, shrimp, abalone prepared in its broths with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.
Tacos
Asada Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Pastor Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Pastor Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Carnitas Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Cabeza Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Chorizo Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Lengua Taco
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.
Quesabirria
Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and cheese.
Fish Taco
Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce
Shrimp Taco
Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce
Tacos Gobernador Tacos
Three corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp and pico de gallo in our Chipotle sauce served with avocado and onions.
Taco pollo
Sopes
Asada Sope
Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.
Pastor Sope
Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.
Carnitas Sope
Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.
Pollo Sope
Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice
Combos
Baja Combo 1 Item
Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes
Baja Combo 2 Item
Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes
Beef Taquitos Dorados Combo
Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.
Chicken Taquitos Dorados Combo
Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.
Potato Taquitos Dorados Combo
Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.
Burritos
Asada Burritos
Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.
Pastor Burritos
Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.
Chicken Burritos
Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.
Carnitas Burritos
Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.
Chile Verde Burritos
"Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce."
Shrimp Burrito
Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.
Enchiladas
Desserts
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Drinks
Pepsi
Pepsi diet
Sierra mix
Raspberry tea
Unsweetened tea
Sweet tea
Manzanita
Pepper
Horchata
Jamaica
Tamarindo
Limonada
Piña colada virgen
Café
Decaf cafe
Jugo de naranja
Jude de manzana
Mangoniada
Strawberry lemonade
Clamato preparado
Club soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
18080 Arrow Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335