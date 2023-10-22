Georgia's Restaurant Eastvale Gateway
12303 Limonite Avenue
740
Eastvale, CA 91752
FOOD
Corn Bread
Small Bites
All cajun seasoned french fires
Fresh mince garlic, herb seasend french fries
Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries
Freshly sliced green tomatoes, deep fried to order, served with side of lemon aioli
White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries
Herb seasoned party wings, coated with signature cornmeal crust, served traditionally, or tossed over spicy, mild, bbq, or lemon pepper sauce
Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce
Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.
Brioche bun filled with slow-roasted pork and generously slathered in our signature BBQ sauce.
Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.
Freshly fried shrimp over french fries, cocktail sauce dip.
Plate-up
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
Blackened seasned Tilapia, 8-9oz, grilled to order, topped w/ citrus mango salsa
Grilled to order, herb seasoned, boneless chicken breast
Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
Blackened seasned Farmed Raised Catfish, 8-9oz, pan fried to order
USDA choice, lean 6oz, grilled to order, topped w/ chimmichurri sauce
1855 Black Angus Beef, lean 8oz, hand seasoned, grilled to order
Half rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce
Full rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce
Specialties
Homemade grits served with fresh fried US farm raised catfish.
Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter
Homemade grits topped with creole sautéed shrimp and bell peppers.
Grilled to order creole shrimp skewer, with bell peppers and red onions, over cajun rice.
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Creole seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, tomato creole sauce, over rice
Traditional savory roux broth, cooked with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with garlic rice.
Sandwiches
Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
Organic brioche, house bbq, onion straws, spring mix, sliced tomatoes
Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
Ciabatta bread, Black Angus Choice, arugula, sliced tomatoes, garlic mayo, pesto sauce (contains nuts)
Po’Boy
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce
Salads
House salad features a refreshing blend of spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, and candied pecans (contains nuts). For an additional $5.95, you can add grilled chicken to make it a more satisfying and protein-packed meal.
Grilled blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, tomatoes
Sauteed Blackend Shrimp, Spring mix, roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mango sauce
Grilled to order Black Angus tri-tip, blue cheese, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, mandarin oranges
Chicken Buckets
Bucket of fried chicken (4 legs & 4 thighs), plus two large soulful sides
Bucket of fried chicken (8 chicken tenders), plus two large soulful sides.
Bucket of fried chicken (6 boneless breast), plus two large soulful sides.
Fried chicken and fried catfish bucket, choice of two large soulful sides, house salad and a half dozen of cornbread.
Soulful Sides
Three homemade cornbread and honey butter.
Crispy shoe string French fries, fried to order.
Creamy mac and cheese, made with a blend of flavorful cheeses.
Slow-simmered collard greens in a smoked turkey neck broth, seasoned to perfection.
Candied yams, glazed with a sweet and buttery sauce.
Classic red beans and rice, simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage and a medley of flavorful spices.
A delightful steamed medley of cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, and string beans, lightly seasoned for a flavorful side vegetable dish.
Creamy and refreshing coleslaw, made with crisp cabbage and dressed with a tangy sauce.
Southwest-style baked beans, slow-cooked with a blend of smoky spices and savory flavors.
Savory black-eyed peas, slow-simmered with smoked turkey neck, creating a rich and flavorful dish.
Fresh garlic-infused rice, cooked to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic side dish.
Freshly cooked corn on the cob, slathered with creamy butter for a rich and indulgent side dish.
Homemade potato salad, made with tender potatoes, a creamy dressing, and a medley of flavorful ingredients.
Creamy mashed potatoes, made with fluffy and smooth russet potatoes, served with your choice of savory gravy.
A refreshing house salad featuring a mix of spring greens, ripe tomatoes, sliced red onions, and candied pecans. Customize it with your choice of dressing for a delightful and flavorful starter.
Creamy Southern-style grits, made with stone-ground corn and served as a comforting and delicious side dish.
Classic Belgian waffle, light and fluffy with a crisp exterior, served with a delightful combination of honey butter and syrup for a truly indulgent treat.
A slice of garlic bread, toasted to perfection, with a crispy crust and a flavorful garlic-infused center.
Crispy and golden onion rings, made with thinly sliced onions, lightly battered and fried to perfection.
Homemade chili and mac and cheese, combining the flavors of hearty chili and creamy macaroni and cheese for a comforting and satisfying dish.
Flavorful Cajun rice, cooked with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, sautéed bell peppers, and onions, creating a savory and zesty side dish.
A delicious cup of gumbo, a traditional Louisiana roux-based stew with a rich and flavorful broth, slow-simmered to perfection with Andouille sausage, shrimp, and okra, creating a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
12303 Limonite Avenue, 740, Eastvale, CA 91752