El Chivito 2 11090 Limonite Ave

review star

No reviews yet

11090 Limonite Ave

Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 TACOS DORADOS & CONSOME
CHILAQUILES

ORDEN BIRRIA

ORDEN SURTIDA

$14.00

Costilla, Espinazo, Masiza

ORDEN PURA CARNE

$16.00

Solo Carne No Hueso

MACHITO

$13.00Out of stock

Higado, Corazon, Rinon

EL SEMENTAL

$25.00Out of stock

Pistolita con Machito

PISTOLITA

$15.00

Pierna de Chivo con Hueso

ORDEN BOWL SURTIDA

$14.00

ORDEN BOWL PURA CARNE

$16.00

POR LIBRA

1Lb Surtida

$28.00

Costilla, Espinazo, Masiza

1Lb Pura Carne

$32.00

Solo Carne No Hueso

1/2 CHIVO 20LBS.

$250.00

CHIVO ENTERO 40LBS.

$400.00

TACOS

TACO SUAVE

$3.00

Tortilla a mano y birria

TACO DORADO

$4.00

TACO GRANDE

$6.00

3 TACOS DORADOS & CONSOME

$13.00

3 tacos Dorados y 1 consome

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES CON BIRRIA

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

2 ADD HUEVOS

$3.00

QUESADILLAS 🧀

QUESADILLA

$5.00

MULITA

$7.00

CONSOMES

CONSOME 8 oz

$3.00

Consome de birria

CONSOME 16 oz

$6.00

Consome de birria

CONSOME PREPARADO 8 oz

$7.00

Consome , birria, Cebolla, cilantro y salsa

CONSOME PREPARADO 16 oz

$14.00

EXTRAS

Tortillas 3

$2.50

3 tortillas extras

Tortillas 6

$4.50

Tortillas 12

$6.50

Salsa Botella

$5.00

3 TORTILLA DURA

$2.00

Salsa (3) mini

$1.00

ADD Sour Cream

$1.00

Cebolla

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Limones

$2.00

FLAN FULL

$45.00

PAN

PAN

$2.55

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$4.00

JAMAICA

$4.00

PEPINO

$4.00

FRUTAS

$4.00

LIMONADA

$4.00

FRESA

$4.00

PINA

$4.00

TAMARINDO

$4.00

REFILL

$2.00

SODAS

COKE

$2.75Out of stock

COKE MEDIO LITRO

$3.75

COKE CAN

$2.75

DIET COKE CAN

$2.75

AGUA BOTELLA

$2.00

JARRITOS TAMARINDO

$2.75

JARRITOS ORANGE

$2.75

SANGRIA

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SQUIRT CAN

$2.75

JARRITOS PINA

$2.75

JARRITOS LIME

$2.75

JARRITOS GUAVA

$2.75

AGUA MINERAL

$2.75

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$4.00

FANTA

$2.75

CAFE

CAFE DE OLLA

$3.00

REFILL CAFE

$1.00

ICE TEA

ICE TEA SWEET

$2.55

ICE TEA UNSWEET

$3.55

CHOCOMIL

CHOCOMIL

$6.00

AGUA FREE

AGUA BOTELLA

$2.00

FLAN

FLAN

$5.00

PAN

PAN

$2.55

FLAN

FLAN

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11090 Limonite Ave, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Directions

