Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilaquiles in
Mira Loma
/
Mira Loma
/
Chilaquiles
Mira Loma restaurants that serve chilaquiles
El Chivito 2 - 11090 Limonite Ave
11090 Limonite Ave, Jurupa Valley
No reviews yet
CHILAQUILES CON BIRRIA
$15.00
More about El Chivito 2 - 11090 Limonite Ave
Mi Alegria Mexican Restaurant
5850 Etiwanda Ave, Mira Loma
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles Rojos
$15.99
More about Mi Alegria Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Mira Loma
Cheese Fries
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Burritos
Chili
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
More near Mira Loma to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Corona
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Ontario
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Chino
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Norco
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Montclair
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1074 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(895 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(178 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston